 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   House Slytherin attack   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Harry Potter, NEW YORK, security guard, Harry Potter store Friday morning, Security, Glass, Limose Dort, Police  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 2:05 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the guard did not expecto patronum that.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'mon subby, they get sorted when they're eleven, there's no need to assume that every person who commits an ill-planned, violet public act is a Slyther--

...the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes...

Oh yeah, that dude's totally a Slytherin. Carry on.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JK Rowling is rolling over in her grave.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Non-magic missile, biatches!"
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey I don't like Rowling's anti-trans comments either but let's not get out of hand here.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
While everyone on fark is in Hufflepuff.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh, Mrs Logie is in New York right now and was supposed to go there today. They (her sister and cousin) just went to the Friends experience and were supposed to go to this. She just texted to say that the line to get in was too long and they are headed elsewhere. But she says she saw the shattered door when they were just there.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is there a Harry Potter Store anywhere, man?

/I'm not, like, the shooter, man.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.