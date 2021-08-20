 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Being close to a triple-secret algorithm while black? That's definitely a jailin'   (apnews.com) divider line
52
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe if Black people weren't arrested and prosecuted for so many crimes, I wouldn't have to type, "THE BLACK GUY DID IT!" over and over again into the algorithm.  I told the DoJ this wasn't good data, but they just flashed me Jazz hands and hissed, "ALGORITHM!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Triangulation technology is cutting edge to some people.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ShotSpotter's proprietary algorithms are the company's primary selling point, and it frequently touts the technology in marketing materials as virtually foolproof. But the company guards how its closed system works as a trade secret, a black box largely inscrutable to the public, jurors and police oversight boards.

Gee. Good thing companies never rush a product out the door without testing it first or this could be really embarrassing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a repeat but an important story, so I'll allow it.

/I have no say in it
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How AI-powered tech landed man in jail with scant evidence

Scant?  Scant?!  How much blacker does he need to be??
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social credit scores don't exist in the US but we have the old "color test" instead. farking disgusting.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Tom Cruise.
 
Vegemite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ShotSpotter's proprietary algorithms are the company's primary selling point, and it frequently touts the technology in marketing materials as virtually foolproof. But the company guards how its closed system works as a trade secret, a black box largely inscrutable to the public, jurors and police oversight boards.

Gee. Good thing companies never rush a product out the door without testing it first or this could be really embarrassing.


It probably doesn't help that they can also edit the data from shotspotter to say it occurred in a better location
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For every innocent person exonerated after suffering through traumatic experiences at the hands of our representative government, I want the people directly involved in this injustice to face twice the penalty they inflicted upon the innocent.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If whoever wrote the algorithm is racist, the system is gonna be racist, duh
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is introduced into evidence at trial, and your lawyer doesn't successfully get it thrown out, you need a better lawyer.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad the Prosecutors Null Prosc'd the charges, but you have to ask how did anyone agree to the warrant in the first place? Yeah, I know the guy had a record that would make you take a second look, but can you make any better connections?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ShotSpotter's website says it's "a leader in precision policing technology solutions"


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


YOU HAVE 20 SECONDS TO COMPLY
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Triangulation technology is cutting edge to some people.


Triangulation proved Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone gunman.  I think.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When pressed about potential errors from the company's algorithm, ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark declined to discuss specifics about their use of artificial intelligence, saying it's "not really relevant."

"The point is anything that ultimately gets produced as a gunshot has to have eyes and ears on it," said Clark in an interview. "Human eyes and ears, OK?"

Haha, check out this bullshiat. "All gunshots are gunshots, we may sometimes classify non-gunshots as gunshots but if those non-gunshots WERE a gunshot a person would have been behind it. And thus the driver of the car that backfired is GUILTY."
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company's methods for identifying gunshots aren't always guided solely by the technology. ShotSpotter employees can, and often do, change the source of sounds picked up by its sensors after listening to audio recordings, introducing the possibility of human bias into the gunshot detection algorithm. Employees can and do modify the location or number of shots fired at the request of police, according to court records. And in the past, city dispatchers or police themselves could also make some of these changes.

So, it's farking worthless.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On a balmy Sunday evening in May 2020, Williams and his wife Jacqueline Anderson settled in at their apartment building on Chicago's South Side. They fed their Rottweiler Lily and German shepherd Shibey. "

Now imagine they had 2 grandchildren named Lily and Shibey.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The proprietary algorithm:

"select random(person) from population where skinColor != 'white' and annualIncome < 10000"
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weapons of Math Destruction

few years old but great book on the subject
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For her part, Herring's mother believes police had the right suspect in Williams.

That's a great quote.

I know the family of crime victims is often looking for someone to blame, and they also often place great faith in police who name a suspect, but this is ridiculous. The article (and the court case) are thin on any reason this guy would have to murder someone he was giving a ride. No reason, no motive, no connection, etc. But the mother of the victim still blames a guy when she can't even name a reason he would commit this crime.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a total loss for the cops - they got to keep a black dude locked up for an entire farking year without even having to prove he did anything.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is not with the justice systems use of this technology, they eventually dropped the charges. But the system that keeps people charged with crimes who are supposed to be considered innocent by law until a jury finds them guilty in jail. It's farked up that this is only true for those with access to lots of money.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: And thus the driver of the car that backfired is GUILTY


A car backfiring can get you murdered by police: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Shooting​_of_Timothy_Russell_and_Malissa_Willia​ms
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It totally works; but we won't let anyone test it, and we won't let you see how it works and no, you can't question our experts; peer review studies are for pussies and independent oversight is for weenies. IT WORKS, lookit all the black people we're catching! Now back off, we have data to massage!"
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: The company's methods for identifying gunshots aren't always guided solely by the technology. ShotSpotter employees can, and often do, change the source of sounds picked up by its sensors after listening to audio recordings, introducing the possibility of human bias into the gunshot detection algorithm. Employees can and do modify the location or number of shots fired at the request of police, according to court records. And in the past, city dispatchers or police themselves could also make some of these changes.

So, it's farking worthless.


To people concerned about justice, worthless.  To police departments, worth every extra penny tens of thousands of dollars they paid for that feature.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damn yanks: The problem is not with the justice systems use of this technology, they eventually dropped the charges. But the system that keeps people charged with crimes who are supposed to be considered innocent by law until a jury finds them guilty in jail. It's farked up that this is only true for those with access to lots of money.


The innocent until proven guilty thing being only for people with access to money is what I was trying to say.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damn yanks: The problem is not with the justice systems use of this technology, they eventually dropped the charges. But the system that keeps people charged with crimes who are supposed to be considered innocent by law until a jury finds them guilty in jail. It's farked up that this is only true for those with access to lots of money.


Isn't it unconstitutional? I don't know, I don't have my 4-page vajazzled pocket constitution on me.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: If this is introduced into evidence at trial, and your lawyer doesn't successfully get it thrown out, you need a better lawyer.


Defence Lawyer: Mr. owner of algorithm how did it identify the suspect?
Plaintiff Witness: Well you see I can't actually tell you in detail so like magic
Judge: GTFO Case dismissed.

/That'll be $5,000 please
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: For her part, Herring's mother believes police had the right suspect in Williams.

That's a great quote.

I know the family of crime victims is often looking for someone to blame, and they also often place great faith in police who name a suspect, but this is ridiculous. The article (and the court case) are thin on any reason this guy would have to murder someone he was giving a ride. No reason, no motive, no connection, etc. But the mother of the victim still blames a guy when she can't even name a reason he would commit this crime.


At least in her case I can accept why she wants someone to blame. Better to  have someone than no one.

For the cops and prosecutors to say "We have a sound; that should be enough evidence for anybody!" is just insane.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: When pressed about potential errors from the company's algorithm, ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark declined to discuss specifics about their use of artificial intelligence, saying it's "not really relevant."

"The point is anything that ultimately gets produced as a gunshot has to have eyes and ears on it," said Clark in an interview. "Human eyes and ears, OK?"

Haha, check out this bullshiat. "All gunshots are gunshots, we may sometimes classify non-gunshots as gunshots but if those non-gunshots WERE a gunshot a person would have been behind it. And thus the driver of the car that backfired is GUILTY."


Like 90% of projects claiming to use machine learning, they claim to have some brilliant breakthrough software that mostly ends up being garbage because they failed to understand the domain and likely don't actually understand the theory, either. For example, claiming accuracy against its own training set, while neglecting to mention it's worse than heuristic using novel data.

/ Not saying that's necessarily the case here, but it often is
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If an evidence collecting method can't be subjected to the scientific method, then it shouldn't be admissible in court.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But I was repeatedly assured that coders are our best and brightest.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AP's investigation found the system can miss live gunfire right under its microphones,

This is 100% true. Some asshat 4  house let off 3 shots from a .22 hand gun and NONE of them registered. The shotspotter is maybe a 500' away on the same block at the most. What's worst is that they tied it in with the Citizen app.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: dyhchong: And thus the driver of the car that backfired is GUILTY

A car backfiring can get you murdered by police: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Shooting_of_Timothy_Russell_and_Maliss​a_Williams

According to The Plain Dealer, the chase went up to speeds of 100 mph and a total of 62 police cars were involved at one point.


That's some Blues Brothers-level shiat.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

damn yanks: damn yanks: The problem is not with the justice systems use of this technology, they eventually dropped the charges. But the system that keeps people charged with crimes who are supposed to be considered innocent by law until a jury finds them guilty in jail. It's farked up that this is only true for those with access to lots of money.

The innocent until proven guilty thing being only for people with access to money is what I was trying to say.


"Freedom" is the fascist right's politically correct way to say "money". Save as it ever was.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Geotpf: If this is introduced into evidence at trial, and your lawyer doesn't successfully get it thrown out, you need a better lawyer.

Defence Lawyer: Mr. owner of algorithm how did it identify the suspect?
Plaintiff Witness: Well you see I can't actually tell you in detail so like magic
Judge: GTFO Case dismissed.

/That'll be $5,000 please


Exactly.

The cops are misusing this system.  It should be a guide, not evidence all by itself.  "Hey cops, look over here for evidence".  If used this way, I can see it's uses.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: mrmopar5287: dyhchong: And thus the driver of the car that backfired is GUILTY

A car backfiring can get you murdered by police: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Shooting_of_Timothy_Russell_and_Maliss​a_Williams

According to The Plain Dealer, the chase went up to speeds of 100 mph and a total of 62 police cars were involved at one point.

That's some Blues Brothers-level shiat.


Reading further, the craziest cop (who jumped on the hood and continued firing after everybody else had stopped) had a smart lawyer.

During his manslaughter trial, he asked for a bench trial (judge, not jury).  Very smart for an unpopular defendant, and he was awarded with an acquittal.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: I blame Tom Cruise.


I blame Batman
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ShotSpotter's proprietary algorithms are the company's primary selling point, and it frequently touts the technology in marketing materials as virtually foolproof. But the company guards how its closed system works as a trade secret, a black box largely inscrutable to the public, jurors and police oversight boards.

Gee. Good thing companies never rush a product out the door without testing it first or this could be really embarrassing.


"How it works" doesn't have to be open source, but "how reliable can it be proven to be in actual real-world usage?"

There are plenty of shootings that have known times and locations.  The real questions is how well does it match up to that?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: During his manslaughter trial, he asked for a bench trial (judge, not jury).  Very smart for an unpopular defendant, and he was awarded with an acquittal.


So many shots fired that none of them could be directly identified as the killing shot, so all the shots he fired are assumed to be irrelevant because any of the other shooters could (but were not) the actual killers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Marcus Aurelius: Triangulation technology is cutting edge to some people.

Triangulation proved Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone gunman.  I think.


I thought it was the magic bullet.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can tell by the size of the scroll bar that this article takes too long to make its point.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lot of things about this case make no sense. Was the position of the entry wound and blood spatter consistent with the gunman being inside the car? Was there gunpowder residue on the inside of the car, the two mens' clothing, and on Williams' hands and was its distribution consistent with Williams firing a shot toward Herring?

I'm guessing none of that was there, and detectives and the DA knew it but just let this case hibernate for whatever reason while Williams rotted in jail.

And what's up with Shotspotter's algorithm and tech being "proprietary", unreviewed, and unchallengeable? If I heard that as a juror, I'd immediately ignore anything its system was saying.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: The company's methods for identifying gunshots aren't always guided solely by the technology. ShotSpotter employees can, and often do, change the source of sounds picked up by its sensors after listening to audio recordings, introducing the possibility of human bias into the gunshot detection algorithm. Employees can and do modify the location or number of shots fired at the request of police, according to court records. And in the past, city dispatchers or police themselves could also make some of these changes.

So, it's farking worthless.


It would definitely be worthless if any of the following:
- That information couldn't be edited.
- It could be edited, but that wasn't marked as such, with the original data still available.
- Edited data wasn't used to calibrate the system.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Isn't it unconstitutional? I don't know, I don't have my 4-page vajazzled pocket constitution on me.


You can't hold people without charging them.  You can hold people who have been charged while awaiting trial.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: A lot of things about this case make no sense. Was the position of the entry wound and blood spatter consistent with the gunman being inside the car? Was there gunpowder residue on the inside of the car, the two mens' clothing, and on Williams' hands and was its distribution consistent with Williams firing a shot toward Herring?


illiams took Herring to the ER and police did not do a timely investigation. The first thing would be to segregate Williams and do the testing for gunshot residue on his hands, and also seize his clothing for the same reason. His vehicle should have been immediately impounded for testing and investigation.

It appears they did nothing to immediately do some investigation.

Later, the claim the video of the other car passing through the intersection "appears" to have the windows up, ruling out the gunshot coming from that car. From a grainy video at night, I wonder how they determined that?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: This is a repeat but an important story, so I'll allow it.

/I have no say in it


I don't see any mention of what I read in previous iterations of this poor fellow's story:  that the cops overrode what both the machine and the live analysts from the company said, both in location and nature (it classified it as not gunfire originally), once they had the murder case to solve, in order to better fit this suspect into the crime.

I mean, if that's true, why is it omitted from this story?  I would think the jackass who did that should spend the rest of his life behind bars, because he or she can't be trusted to live in civilized society if you're going to abuse your police powers to literally frame someone for murder to make your job easier...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: And what's up with Shotspotter's algorithm and tech being "proprietary", unreviewed, and unchallengeable?


This issue has been raised for DUIs. Defense lawyers have subpoenaed the source code for breathalyzer machines because they want to review the wizardry that goes on inside the computer that spits out the results. Rather than reveal what is going on behind the curtain, companies making the breathalyzer have claimed "trade secrets" to refuse to release their computer code and cases have been dismissed because the defense lawyers were not being provided with the evidence they needed to review the accuracy of breathalyzer results.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ShotSpotter's proprietary algorithms are the company's primary selling point, and it frequently touts the technology in marketing materials as virtually foolproof. But the company guards how its closed system works as a trade secret, a black box largely inscrutable to the public, jurors and police oversight boards.

Gee. Good thing companies never rush a product out the door without testing it first or this could be really embarrassing.


Nothing should be black-box about forensics. The notion is abhorrent. This is math and science.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't understand why the Shot Spotter was even used as evidence. My understanding of the device is that it is used to dispatch police to a crime scene, not to establish guilt. We have these devices near where I live, only because there is so much gunfire, most of the time no one calls the police to report it.
 
