(Insider)   Is masturbation healthy and beneficial for you? Subby knows his right arm is looking pretty healthy   (insider.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Orgasm, Much stigma surrounds masturbation, Sexually transmitted disease, Masturbation, health benefits of masturbation  
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My doctor said "I'm afraid you're going to have to stop masturbating."

I was shocked. "Why, doc? Why?!" I asked.

He replied "Because I'm trying to examine you."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My BIL seems like the guy who wouldn't because he wife told him not to, and he has aggressive prostate cancer.
The doctor said mine was a little small
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I gotta hand it to myself....every now and then!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Billy Joel - Captain Jack (from Tonight - Connecticut 1976)
Youtube 9P3K0ICCtBw
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why the hell do we still have to ask this in 20-farking-21.  anyone who doesn't know this already will never learn, because they don't want to
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [memegenerator.net image 538x845]


Aaaaaand done.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [memegenerator.net image 538x845]


I'm more like Quagmire than Subby.

/left-handed, is what I'm saying
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If it wasn't I would have died from the effects in my early teens.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No idea, because the article is being a cockblocker.
 
Monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Left arm...after the advent of internet porn that is.

I developed tendinitis in my right elbow (non-masturbation related), but my physical therapist commented on how much larger my left arm was than my right.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I want a fruit salad for lunch now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This "report" could say that jerking it causes global warming, kitten cancer and more Trump kids being born and id still beat my dick like it owes me money.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I could choose doing heroin over masturbation, but at least with masturbation, I won't have to worry about OD'ing on it. And I don't have to rely on some shady street dealer to help me masturbate.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rose from 2 1/2 Men:   "Why don't you try using your non dominant hand?  It's like getting a handy from a clumsy stranger"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Monkey: I developed tendinitis in my right elbow (non-masturbation related), but my physical therapist commented on how much larger my left arm was than my right.


CSB

At my wife's office 4th of July party a few years ago, I was wearing an ace bandage on my right arm due to tendinitis. She worked for a dentist.  Lots of doctors where there....anyway...I'm going to the car to get something and I run into my wife's boss...

"oh, nice ace bandage there Stek, let me guess, you're jerking off too much. Right handed? Yup..."
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll just keep doing my "daily exercises" and live forever.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skinink: And I don't have to rely on some shady street dealer to help me masturbate.


well if you're getting someone to help, it then becomes a hand-job and not classified as masturbation.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
0100101110101101.orgView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: I want a fruit salad for lunch now

[Fark user image 850x425]


Is that you David ??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I N S I D E H E R
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why I insist that, in addition to the nursing room we have at work for nursing mothers, we have a masturbation room.
 
Monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x711]


Someone needs to develop an app that pings you every time someone masturbates while thinking about you.

It could be both a turn on and a turn off at the same time.

OH YEAH! KATIE!

OH NO! MOM?!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: we have a masturbation room.


Does it have curtains?

also the correct term for a room for masturbation is called a masturbaturium
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinink: I could choose doing heroin over masturbation, but at least with masturbation, I won't have to worry about OD'ing on it. And I don't have to rely on some shady street dealer to help me masturbate.


You're doing it wrong, then.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monkey: Someone needs to develop an app that pings you every time someone masturbates while thinking about you.


It's an "old wive's tale" that if you masturbate to a women, at that very instant her nipples will itch.


so I've heard.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh.  I'll have to try it sometime.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm currently going blind, so I'd have to say no.
 
Ayaitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Robert A Heinlein in The Notebooks of Lazarus Long"

Masturbation is cheap, clean, convenient and offers no possibility of doing anybody any harm.  And you don't have to walk home in the cold; but it's lonely

(May not be the exact quote)
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's all give subby a hand for submitting this
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They can have my masturbation when they pry it from my cold, dead fingers.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x711]


I'm really not.
 
darch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: make me some tea: [memegenerator.net image 538x845]

I'm more like Quagmire than Subby.

/left-handed, is what I'm saying


I'm right-handed but fap exclusively southpaw for some reason.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'm currently going blind, so I'd have to say no.


Sex induced blindness is usually temporary, but you probably want to mention it to your doctor even if you recover.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm really not.


yeah. me neither.
 
Katwang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why do Facebook ads just seem to know things?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
