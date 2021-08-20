 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Not content with threatening her Vietnamese neighbor, Pantless Grandma tries to run over neighbor's hubby with her car   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this moment, I am not
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually kind of surprised that "Pantless Grandma" isn't already someone's Fark handle.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm actually kind of surprised that "Pantless Grandma" isn't already someone's Fark handle.


I was just thinking it would be a great band name.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was she wearing this time?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, old white racist karen? Yup
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
she just needs to learn to deal with her stress.  For instance when she is feeling angry just take a deep breath and slowly count to potato.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Vicodin is a hell of a drug.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pantsless Grandma got run over by a reindeer.....or maybe he was trying to hump her.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope her car has vinyl seats.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SheSeemsNice.gif
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: At this moment, I am not


I never pictured you as a grandma.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grandma is pantless. Repeat -- pantless.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Crack.

Not an explanation (or is it?) Just something I say instead of fark.

I hate to sound prejudiced but she looks like a hateful German peasant witch.

Because she looks like a witch, looks like a peasant and has a German or possibly Dutch name.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm actually kind of surprised that "Pantless Grandma" isn't already someone's Fark handle.


Come back next week. Farkers are always happy to oblige.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She  sounds like she needs a vacation, a beach perhaps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The bloated face of insanity. If you put Ex-President Useless farkwad's hair on her, they'd look almost identical.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I hate to sound prejudiced but she looks like a hateful German peasant witch.

Because she looks like a witch, looks like a peasant and has a German or possibly Dutch name.



I was there the day brantgoose got his ass canceled by the German peasant witch community.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 236x202]


Well, that'll teach me to refresh.
(Actually it won't.  I never learn.)
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She really really just needs to be kept locked up.

1) Hate crimes
2) violates court order
3) *THEN* she goes after someone with her car?


She's not exactly of a mind to understand consequences.
 
ThePea
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EL EM: What was she wearing this time?


A car. That's the problem.

This lady will die living in a supervised situation & she has no one to blame but herself for thinking she was still living in a time where she could do these awful things & have family protect her from consequences.
Gah, can you imagine how she treats family??
 
hlehmann
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And we all know exactly how this piece of work voted in the last election.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: The bloated face of insanity. If you put Ex-President Useless farkwad's hair on her, they'd look almost identical.


Photoshop Farkers, let's test this theory!
 
comrade
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lol. she looks like a piece of toast.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hlehmann: And we all know exactly how this piece of work voted in the last election.


Pantless?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

comrade: lol. she looks like a piece of toast.


Oh crap - thanks - I can't unsee that now.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

comrade: lol. she looks like a piece of toast.


That's funny right there.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson approves.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hlehmann: And we all know exactly how this piece of work voted in the last election.


Angrily and incoherently.
 
xxxHAHAguyxxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxxHAHAguyxxx: hlehmann: And we all know exactly how this piece of work voted in the last election.

Angrily and incoherently.


EDIT: I should have said "with crayons."
 
honk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
According to jail records, she is still incarcerated.

Not exactly the image I conjure up when I think of "chain gang women".

Myers, her next-door neighbor, quickly began targeting her with slurs like "Miss Vietnam" and "Miss Saigon," even alleging she was a mail-order bride.

And madam, you will never be a "mail-order bride".
No one could afford the shipping.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dementia.
 
