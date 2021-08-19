 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Even if the kids managed to make it to school, there might not be anybody there to teach   (local10.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's almost like nobody cared or had a plan. It's as if leadership failed because of incompetence. It's like people vote for idiots over and over again. It's like selfish assholes are in charge.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida has always despised education, so they don't see this as any great loss.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
jus tuse subs...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Florida has Republicans have always despised education, so they don't see this as any great loss.


FTFY
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is only about one district but good on them for mandating masks in the face of political and financial threats.

Bus driver shortages are a thing. Not just there. My district also. They pay like $22 something per hour with benefits but still ... most drivers are elderly retired folks. And how many did Covid take down and how many just said to themselves it ain't farking worth it?
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

special20: Marcus Aurelius: Florida has Republicans have always despised public education, so they don't see this as any great loss.

FTFY


FTFY
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i typed too fast

just use subs...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How the hell can they be short of money? The feds shoveled many many billions toward states to help them through Covid and they haven't even spent all of it.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If they could figure out how to get ambulances and trucks transporting oxygen from water treatment plants to then stop and pick up kids, I think there's a good chance it'll all work out!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How the hell can they be short of money? The feds shoveled many many billions toward states to help them through Covid and they haven't even spent all of it.


uh, it's Florida.  You think money shoved at Florida is going to end up in schools?

No, they get walk-in Regeneron clinics.

They won't even shell out for the refrigerated morgue trucks, FEMA has to spot them.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: If they could figure out how to get ambulances and trucks transporting oxygen from water treatment plants to then stop and pick up kids, I think there's a good chance it'll all work out!


Drop the kids off at school while they are hustling mom off to the hospital?

ok.   Also, no need to tell the school the kid is likely infected.

Then, when the ambulance is picking teachers up next week they can swing by the kid's house and drop them home.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: How the hell can they be short of money? The feds shoveled many many billions toward states to help them through Covid and they haven't even spent all of it.


You think the states spent the money on Covid related things?
Oh, my sweet summer child

powhound: This is only about one district but good on them for mandating masks in the face of political and financial threats.

Bus driver shortages are a thing. Not just there. My district also. They pay like $22 something per hour with benefits but still ... most drivers are elderly retired folks. And how many did Covid take down and how many just said to themselves it ain't farking worth it?


Our town too. We only have about 50% of the drivers we need,
No-one wants the job even with that pay because it sucks. You have to go in at ~ 5 AM and check the bus out and get it started (Here i's -15 F or colder most days in winter at that time), Spend 4 hours picking up kids that don't know how to act on a bus and often go unmasked, then get a 3 hour unpaid break, followed by another 4 hours driving.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is unfortunate that no one will be there to teach them how to read...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
