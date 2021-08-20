 Skip to content
 
China, now in the 50% larger size   (bbc.com)
31
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Leon?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Panda Express.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With 6 you get egg roll.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah cause china needs more slaves for its factories.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to have another generation to prop up the housing bubble.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that. The barn door is open and the horses are long gone. Women have seen a world where they can have education and careers and NOT have to ALSO be a servant to a man and his parents.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might wanna watch that.

Romanian commie Nicolae Ceaușescu instituted a mandatory fertility law that required women to have kids. 20 years later those kids grew up and executed him on Xmas morning 1989.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh!  Gotta boost the population, so they can have MORE "grateful" workers to build all of
the crap the rest of the world wants to buy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Good luck with that. The barn door is open and the horses are long gone. Women have seen a world where they can have education and careers and NOT have to ALSO be a servant to a man and his parents.


Women in coastal cities. Mainland chinese women are mostly like chinese women 100 years ago.

Rural humans are the same everywhere, redneck backwards religious women are baby factories people.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blodyholy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3? That'll just make me hungry for more in an hour.

/bad, stupid joke -- i'll see myself out.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took three children to the knee.
 
Jespot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doubt it will have the desired effect of increasing the female population ratio in west Taiwan ... Just more males to cannon fodder for the eventual wars.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: before... a second child was, essentially, a nonperson and completely unable to get a job or do anything. I wonder if they've changed that
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ran out of women for the men to marry and make more babies with.

Good luck, idiots!
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun fact: before... a second child was, essentially, a nonperson and completely unable to get a job or do anything. I wonder if they've changed that


Number 2 & 3 needed to maintain the parents and grandparents.

Also when things go Best Korea from a food supply point of view the fattest of the 3 is turned into sweet and sour balls.
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your Every Paternalistic Government:
Never forget ladies, your uterus is the most valuable thing about you. It is ours, we control it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If it wasn't an authoritarian hell hole with cultural norms that are repulsive to western ideas, I bet China would be a pretty ok place to live.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess we'll have to build 50% more colleges.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: If it wasn't an authoritarian hell hole with cultural norms that are repulsive to western ideas, I bet China would be a pretty ok place to live.


It has that in common with the US at least.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lifeless: I guess we'll have to build 50% more colleges.


As long as that means 50% more fraternities, bruh.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: If it wasn't an authoritarian hell hole with cultural norms that are repulsive to western ideas, I bet China would be a pretty ok place to live.


If the government of Western Taiwan were to allow some churches, I think the quiverfull crowd could be induced to move there.  Well, at least until they realized the home crowd didn't look like the newcomers.

As it is, looks like there's a race to Gilead setting up.  Get your bets down early folks, Washington or Beijing, who's it going be?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: With 6 you get egg roll.


*spits coffee*

I'd say "You owe me a cup of coffee" but TBH the coffee I drink is so abominably cheap that it's essentially worthless.

But you do owe me 8 oz of tap water.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KB202: Good luck with that. The barn door is open and the horses are long gone. Women have seen a world where they can have education and careers and NOT have to ALSO be a servant to a man and his parents.


They may have seen it on TV but its not exactly applicable to their day to day.
 
Make More Hinjews [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The inevitable result:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Chinese Catholics will be thrilled.
 
Katwang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This will help them with production. Only little baby hands can build the future. As electronic devices get smaller and smaller.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blodyholy: 3? That'll just make me hungry for more in an hour.

/bad, stupid joke -- i'll see myself out.


It was still required to be posted in the thread, which you performed the assigned task admirably comrade.

Your local and regional committees have awarded you with funnies as dictated in the guidebook.
 
docilej
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Expect more "birthing holidays " to the U.S. so all those kids will be American citizens.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Night Train to Wakanda: If it wasn't an authoritarian hell hole with cultural norms that are repulsive to western ideas, I bet China would be a pretty ok place to live.

If the government of Western Taiwan were to allow some churches, I think the quiverfull crowd could be induced to move there.  Well, at least until they realized the home crowd didn't look like the newcomers.

As it is, looks like there's a race to Gilead setting up.  Get your bets down early folks, Washington or Beijing, who's it going be?


China has a long way to go to catch up.  They've only repealed the "too many" tax, not provided tax deductions for having more.
 
