(Huffington Post)   Toxic Algae: I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too   (huffpost.com) divider line
26
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday: They were killed by toxic gas from old gold mines
Today: They were killed by toxic algae
Tomorrow: Yeah, we have no f*cking clue what killed them. Bigfoot maybe?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a witch.

Not in Kansas.

No dog.

Subby fails at headline writing.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who would name their dog "too"?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Not a witch.

Not in Kansas.

No dog.

Subby fails at headline writing.


Um, ya wanna try R'ingTFA this time?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the name of my Man O War tribute band.

/no i meant 'little dog' is
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long can you live without water?  A few days
Without food?  A few weeks
Without Air?  Seconds
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very Fast Death Factor - Periodic Table of Videos
Youtube lIavxAm4Mts

Cyanobacteria in algae will definitely get'cha if you're not careful. They don't call it "very fast death factor" for nothing.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yesterday: They were killed by toxic gas from old gold mines
Today: They were killed by toxic algae
Tomorrow: Yeah, we have no f*cking clue what killed them. Bigfoot maybe?


Science.  How does it work again?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

Im surprised their baby couldnt use its wizard powers to save them.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: How long can you live without water?  A few days
Without food?  A few weeks
Without Air?  Seconds


Rule of Three:

3 minutes without air
3 days without water
3 weeks without food.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Not a witch.

Not in Kansas.

No dog.

Subby fails at headline writing.


Haha. You fail.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
misantropey.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cptrios
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cptrios: For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?


Swimming in it or drinking it would do it.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cptrios: For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?


Backpackers normally get their water from local sources in the backcountry. They likely used some kind of purification process (device or chemical), but I'm not sure how good those are vs toxic algae.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cptrios: For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?


You think there was a drinking fountain?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Jedi Council is convening an emergency session to vote on who will replace the baby.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Im surprised their baby couldnt use its wizard powers to save them.
Im surprised their baby couldnt use its wizard powers to save them.


Investigators have already ruled that out.
 
Headso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The cdc doesn't list "immediate death" as a symptom or even death at all, seems crazy that all the people and dogs just dropped dead right there all at once.

https://www.cdc.gov/habs/illness-symp​t​oms-freshwater.html
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Im surprised their baby couldnt use its wizard powers to save them.
Im surprised their baby couldnt use its wizard powers to save them.


that's the kwithath haderath
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Earth hates us.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wanted to make a reference to The Raft, but I see it's already been done.

What a horrible story for that family. I hope they figure it out.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: cptrios: For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?

Swimming in it or drinking it would do it.


If the algae bloom is big enough, it can generate enough methane gas to kill you if you breathe it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Yesterday: They were killed by toxic gas from old gold mines
Today: They were killed by toxic algae
Tomorrow: Yeah, we have no f*cking clue what killed them. Bigfoot maybe?


Article's pretty up front about that, as were those quoted.

Well, except the 'bigfoot' bit.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: cptrios: For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?

Backpackers normally get their water from local sources in the backcountry. They likely used some kind of purification process (device or chemical), but I'm not sure how good those are vs toxic algae.


The linked version of TFA  isn't clear about this, but as I recall from other versions of this story this was intended as a day hike, not some long backpacking trip.  So presumably they brought their own water rather than drinking from local sources (which, given the extreme drought conditions in California, would be fairly scarce on most hikes anyway)..
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cptrios: For it to have been algae, wouldn't they all have had to drink the water? Or would just taking a dip in it have been bad enough?

I could understand the dog drinking from the river, but both of the adults andthe baby?


Researchers have been harmed by merely being in an enclosed room with blooming algae.  Hard to say what sort of outdoor exposure would be needed for a fairly quick death, though.
 
