(NPR)   "The Sacklers Want Immunity" but what they really need is a good dose of their own medicine   (npr.org) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Bankruptcy, Lawsuit, Drug, Purdue Pharma, Fraudulent conveyance, Immunity, Public company, Privately held company  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they want immunity.  No heroin dealer wants to part with their drug profits.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they walk, they should be fair game to any and all Americans that were impacted by their actions.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about we prosecute them for malignant heart murder
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are you saying their punishment should be a loved one overdosing on fentanyl?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They'll get it.

You don't prosecute the rich unless they steal money from people richer than them. They stole all their money from the poors.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Immunity or not they will walk or fly away on a private jet and probably wealthier than when this all started. No matter what none of them will ever see the inside of a jail cell.
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

meat0918: Are you saying their punishment should be a loved one overdosing on fentanyl?


Can money die of an overdose?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not above murdering a Sackler.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And remember: the proposed $4.5 billion settlement sounds like a lot, but it's paid over a period of nine years -- $500 million per year. The family's estimated net worth is $11 billion. If they earn 5% per year on their wealth (not a difficult target), they can make $550 million per year. They can continue to get richer the whole time.

The settlement should be $11 billion, all payable immediately.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An overdose of their own medicine subby. Overdose.
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How about this: If they are given any immunity from Criminal prosecution, then any information they provide must be admissible in any civil cases against them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look... all they want is to pay off the states with a couple of billion dollars for causing hundreds of billions of in damages, get full immunity for all their crimes, and keep the like 6-7 billion measly dollars they have leftover for themselves
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weren't the Sacklers one of the Hobbit clan names from LOTR? The greedy buggers that wanted all of Bilbo's stuff?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.


Its never too late to do just that
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of course they'll get everything they ask for.
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slives: Weren't the Sacklers one of the Hobbit clan names from LOTR? The greedy buggers that wanted all of Bilbo's stuff?


I thought it was one of the houses at Hogwarts.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The Sacklers Want Immunity"
nyc3.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cefm: Of course they'll get everything they ask for.


And whoever gives them immunity should be dragged out of their homes and hanged on the nearest lamppost.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wage0048: How about this: If they are given any immunity from Criminal prosecution, then any information they provide must be admissible in any civil cases against them.


That's the Bill Cosby plan.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want that much, you've done slot more than the public is aware of.
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

Its never too late to do just that


About 95,000 people died from synthetic opioid OD's in 2020.

Thats around twice as many American deaths in the entire Vietnam War.

These people will not spend a day in jail.
But if you shot one of them youd be buried under the jail.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: dothemath: In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

Its never too late to do just that



Not subby but agree with the headline...

I'd rather we lock them up, addict them to heroin, and then we renegotiate the terms of the settlement when they are in withdrawal. I'd be curious to see how bad it gets before they sign off on giving away all their money for a few more hits.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.


The 1% isn't just fat cats sitting on their perches. They control or heavily influence the political wing, who in turn control the prosecutors and law enforcement. To pull off your plan to eat the rich, you're fighting the entire system and the full force of their guns and prisons.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey Sacklers; we remember you addicting and killing people for money - and laughing about it.
No immunity.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: dothemath: You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

The 1% isn't just fat cats sitting on their perches. They control or heavily influence the political wing, who in turn control the prosecutors and law enforcement. To pull off your plan to eat the rich, you're fighting the entire system and the full force of their guns and prisons.


Yup, that's how capitalism works.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: And remember: the proposed $4.5 billion settlement sounds like a lot, but it's paid over a period of nine years -- $500 million per year. The family's estimated net worth is $11 billion. If they earn 5% per year on their wealth (not a difficult target), they can make $550 million per year. They can continue to get richer the whole time.

The settlement should be $11 billion, all payable immediately.


Oh you bleeding heart.  $4.3 BN / 500k corpses is like almost $9000 per dead druggie person. Shoot, that would pay for almost 2 weeks of in-patient treatment !   Even better since all those dead people don't need treatment any more!

See, the Sickler family was doing us a financial favor all along.  All part of their long-plan for humanity!
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: dammit just give me a login: dothemath: You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

The 1% isn't just fat cats sitting on their perches. They control or heavily influence the political wing, who in turn control the prosecutors and law enforcement. To pull off your plan to eat the rich, you're fighting the entire system and the full force of their guns and prisons.

Yup, that's how capitalism works.


it's why cops are bad not just because they brutalize people but because they are class traitors
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.


It's amazing that poor people have to get their shiat together to do some damage where the Sackless have managed to do so much damage just existing.
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They can just give me the rest of the oxies and we'll call the whole thing even.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Give them the same immunity the urban drug dealers get.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Opioids III: The Sacklers: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube uaCaIhfETsM
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: An overdose of their own medicine subby. Overdose.


Nope, that would be too nice.  meat0918 has it right:

meat0918: Are you saying their punishment should be a loved one overdosing on fentanyl?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: dothemath: You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

The 1% isn't just fat cats sitting on their perches. They control or heavily influence the political wing, who in turn control the prosecutors and law enforcement. To pull off your plan to eat the rich, you're fighting the entire system and the full force of their guns and prisons.


If that's what it takes, so be it.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SansNeural: lolmao500: An overdose of their own medicine subby. Overdose.

Nope, that would be too nice.  meat0918 has it right:

meat0918: Are you saying their punishment should be a loved one overdosing on fentanyl?


The only thing they love is money. It's why the want to be immune. They don't fear jail, they fear being left (shudder)...Poor.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was listening to this story on NPR and I was boiling with rage. describing just how evil these people are defies description.
And they'll get what they want, too. We can all go to drug rehab now. Maybe I'll just go to drug rehab for the rest of my life. It would make as much sense anything else in the world right now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: you're fighting the entire system and the full force of their guns and prisons.


The crazy thing is that the American poor are the most heavily armed people on the planet. Its the one thing republicans offer them instead of health care, education or anything remotely useful. Just guns.
And they have zero will to use them against their biggest enemy, the wealthy. Instead theyve fallen for the sad old lie that other poor people are the ones hurting them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: lolmao500: dothemath: In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

Its never too late to do just that


Not subby but agree with the headline...

I'd rather we lock them up, addict them to heroin, and then we renegotiate the terms of the settlement when they are in withdrawal. I'd be curious to see how bad it gets before they sign off on giving away all their money for a few more hits.


Thats a much better plan. These guys deserve every bit as suffering as possible for the shiat they have done.

I wish the device in Black Mirror white christmas that can trap a person's mind in a time bubble existed. Yeah you murdered 95 000 people with your bullshiat? Time to spend 95 000 X 25 years in prison my dude.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SansNeural: lolmao500: An overdose of their own medicine subby. Overdose.

Nope, that would be too nice.  meat0918 has it right:

meat0918: Are you saying their punishment should be a loved one overdosing on fentanyl?

The only thing they love is money. It's why the want to be immune. They don't fear jail, they fear being left (shudder)...Poor.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: dothemath: You know these people are referred to as the 1% for a reason.

Because they are vastly outnumbered.
If poor people ever got their sh*t together they could really do some damage.
In any just society the Sacklers would be dragged out of their 20 million dollar apartments and stoned to death.

It's amazing that poor people have to get their shiat together to do some damage where the Sackless have managed to do so much damage just existing.



That's not fair. The Sacklers worked hard to lie about how there was zero evidence that their slow release pills were less addictive than regular stuff. Then, they had to bury all the evidence that their company knew exactly how the addiction epidemic was linked to that lie. It is not easy hiding shiat like that for like a decade. And when it started coming to light, they worked hard to bribe and intimidate people so effectively that they got almost two more decades of society ignoring the evidence that was right in front of everyone.
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
they deserve to be tortured for years then left to die alone in an alley.

That is after all the money is returned to help the victims.

They all deserve to die poor and alone on the streets, just like their victims.

Usually I would greatly prefer rehabilitation but US prisons dont really do that well anyways and getting all sorts

of people addicted has been a crime against humanity, just the scale of their crimes is so staggering, they deserve no mercy
 
