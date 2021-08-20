 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Court allows Josh Duggar to investigate police and prosecutors investigating Josh Duggar
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All this means is that his lawyers are well funded.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White privilege.

Prove me wrong.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking perverted Jesus freak.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: White privilege.

Prove me wrong.


You forgot Rich, Celebrity, and Religious.

/If he got into politics, he'd be untouchable
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could this maybe have unintended consequences as a precedent?  Might get strengthen the ability of a defendant to go after corrupt cops?
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: edmo: White privilege.

Prove me wrong.

You forgot Rich, Celebrity, and Religious.

/If he got into politics, he'd be untouchable


Trump's next VP pick everyone!
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianist child molester vs. corrupt cops.

Throw them all to the lions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
type, type, type


delete, delete, delete.

I'm so not even going there...nope. I'll behave....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Trump's next VP pick everyone!


The sad thing?  People will vote for them and chances are they might win.

Ugh...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duggar has subpoenaed any available childhood pictures of the prosecutors. Especially as related to bath time.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Could this maybe have unintended consequences as a precedent?  Might get strengthen the ability of a defendant to go after corrupt cops?


If you're a white male evangelical republican...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: edmo: White privilege.

Prove me wrong.

You forgot Rich, Celebrity, and Religious.

/If he got into politics, he'd be untouchable


Maybe that's why the Powers That Be want to help him escape Justice. The Illuminati have plans for him.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we wouldn't want a dangerous pedo locked up despite a technical oversite, would we?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a pretty minor victory for him, and one less appealable issue if he goes to trial and loses.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All this means is that his lawyers are well funded.


So were Bill Cosby's.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should say that I believe in Donald Jesus Trump. That way...I can no longer crime!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 'Devout' Christian. Right.

He knows the game (and can be argued to have played it well) but his sole devotion is to serving himself, not Christ.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I wonder what it would be like if farkers would ever read the linked articles all the way to the bottom instead of having hot take instant reax to the headlines. I wonder if there's anyplace on the net where that happens.

/ Duggar is farked, his lawyers' ability to read the access logs to the application notwithstanding.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like demanding the company of the radar gun release it's code?  "Yer Honer, since we couldn't get no code from dem federals, we hear say them crimes cannot be prosceecuted cause we cannot defend the honorable and wealthy Mr. Joshua Dugger, true Christian patriot, who inna true Christian spirit will not seek to proceecute y'all fer harrassment if'n you give him his laptoppy back with them pictures in it."


Either way, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks ruled, Duggar should be able to obtain logs of their work.
"The Court appreciates the fact that the Little Rock, Jonesboro, and Ozark police officers were not conducting a coordinated online investigation and coincidentally downloaded the same files from the same IP address at approximately the same time," the nine-page order states. "Nevertheless, the defense has persuaded the Court that the auto-generated logs emailed to the three officers could disclose information to the defense that may be either be exculpatory or inculpatory."
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straw-clutching and Whatabout.         Squirrel!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defense attorney is doing their job. Prolonging the trial for as long as they can...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

I wouldnt say I spend the majority of my day listing my many virtues as a human being but, goddamn, this guy is walking dog shiat.

The only thing he can look forward to in prison will be the very short amount of time he'll be there before he is violently murdered.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking perverted Jesus freak.


So judgmental... Let he who has not molested his sisters and downloaded a boatload of child porn cast the first stone.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just Epstein this dumbass? Who gives a fark what he wants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Bootleg: edmo: White privilege.

Prove me wrong.

You forgot Rich, Celebrity, and Religious.

/If he got into politics, he'd be untouchable

Trump's next VP pick everyone!


He was being groomed for politics. Senate at the very least, maybe presidential runs.

/err, perhaps groomed is the wrong word here
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can kind of see the lawyers' point, although it seems a pretty stupid road to go down.  3 cops from 3 different cities downloaded the same exact files belonging to Duggar at almost exactly the same time but only 1 turned him to the feds.  Looks weird art first glance, but maybe the file name, date/time stamp, or size made it stand out (like the fact it had a zip file and a video file).  The chances of it just being a coincidence are pretty high, in which case, they've lost before the trial even begins.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The only thing he can look forward to in prison will be the very short amount of time he'll be there before he is violently murdered.


You're too optimistic for his death in prison.  No one is going to go near him. He'll be isolated for being who he is.

Our only hope is that he is "Epsteined" to death.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like that they used the term "devout christian" despite there being nothing in the bible about child porn being allowed. so...might want to rethink that. maybe they should change it to "calls himself a devout christian"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: Sometimes I wonder what it would be like if farkers would ever read the linked articles all the way to the bottom instead of having hot take instant reax to the headlines. I wonder if there's anyplace on the net where that happens.


I find that just clicking the link really limits my possible responses to the headline. I like to respond first, POSSIBLY CTFL, and then threadjack.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they have nothing to hide, they have nothing to worry about.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the cops who arrested him were very prejudiced against pedos.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dj Orange Threat: i like that they used the term "devout christian" despite there being nothing in the bible about child porn being allowed. so...might want to rethink that. maybe they should change it to "calls himself a devout christian"


Or might want to acknowledge that this is exactly the sort of behavior we have learned to expect from devout Christians.  And that it is tolerated, aided, abetted, and covered up by other devout Christians, usually using Christianity as a character reference.  And that the entire argument that "he's not a real Christian" is so lame there's an entire philosophical fallacy about it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Could this maybe have unintended consequences as a precedent?  Might get strengthen the ability of a defendant to go after corrupt cops?


Nope.....
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: pdieten: Sometimes I wonder what it would be like if farkers would ever read the linked articles all the way to the bottom instead of having hot take instant reax to the headlines. I wonder if there's anyplace on the net where that happens.

I find that just clicking the link really limits my possible responses to the headline. I like to respond first, POSSIBLY CTFL, and then threadjack.


User name does not check out :D
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's already a golden boy in the eyes of the American Taliban. Love they some traumatized and mentally stunted young'erns to become child soldiers, mmhmm.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All this means is that his lawyers are well funded.


You can't get more funded than the State of Arkansas.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
he's just trying to get one more jerk session in with the evidence the cops seized.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: he's just trying to get one more jerk session in with the evidence the cops seized.


::hork::

Thanks. I had been intending to start eating better today but maybe I'll just go back to letting myself forget to.
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can't he just wait for his main apologist Mike Huckabee's daughter, Sarah Sanders, to become governor to pardon him?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like the "fraudits," only with serious criminal charges. LOL, this should be amusing.

Not that police haven't been guilty of farking with evidence, they have. Over and over again, since cops became a thing in this country. But usually against black and brown people.

I doubt the local PD in Arkansas went out of its way to fark with a semi-famous white guy. They probably went out of their way NOT to find something, then one of them stumbled across his worst stash and said to the others, "Holy shiat, look at this."
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I heard the cops who arrested him were very prejudiced against pedos.


As opposed to the cop who counseled him after he got caught molesting his sisters who is now in jail for kiddie porn himself
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dryknife: Can't he just wait for his main apologist Mike Huckabee's daughter, Sarah Sanders, to become governor to pardon him?


Federal crime.
 
lefty248
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: The defense attorney is doing their job. Prolonging the trial for as long as they can...


Yeah, it's all about billable hours to them.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For me, the question is do all jurisdictions around the country have someone chasing down child porn?  If yes, what is the protocol when you find it and realize it's outside the jurisdiction, ignore it or try to make a case that gets tossed for lack of standing?

Seems like two departments need to admit they are fighting for the children, and once it was obviously not in their playground, they had to stop investigating.

If they really want to play hardball, some other agencies might just jump up and mention how many investigations elsewhere have Dirtball Duggar's info as well.  After all, when Epstein fell, all kinds of slime came out of the woodwork, with innuendos about powerful people.
 
hangloose
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: White privilege.

Prove me wrong.


You're a racist POS.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Dj Orange Threat: i like that they used the term "devout christian" despite there being nothing in the bible about child porn being allowed. so...might want to rethink that. maybe they should change it to "calls himself a devout christian"

Or might want to acknowledge that this is exactly the sort of behavior we have learned to expect from devout Christians.  And that it is tolerated, aided, abetted, and covered up by other devout Christians, usually using Christianity as a character reference.  And that the entire argument that "he's not a real Christian" is so lame there's an entire philosophical fallacy about it.


Your explanation for as way smarter than mine. I blame weed for not allowing me to form proper thoughts these days

/you were right on the money
//such bullcrap to use religion as a marker for good person
///slashies
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.