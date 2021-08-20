 Skip to content
(MSN)   And so it begins   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who claim to be in charge are not in charge.
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why can't they be more progressive like Al Jazeera?

MadTV Parody on Al Jazeera: Death To America!
Youtube TS4v_kj9rw4
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Simply shocking.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Send a US delegation headed by VP Harris and Senator Duckworth. All female.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby, It began years ago when some farknut though religion would answer man's questions about life, the universe and everything.

I blame farking religion for this mess.
 
anfrind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was always inevitable that this would happen within days or weeks of U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
in an ominous sign of the group's views on the role of women in public life.

Only if youve been in a coma for 30 years.

Honestly, I cant be bothered to care about this. The Taliban are no worse than our good buddies the Saudis who flew planes into buildings and regularly execute gay people.

The Norks make the taliban look like the girl scouts.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is Biden's fault because he needed to fix Bush's problem and such as.
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Subby, It began years ago when some farknut though religion would answer man's questions about life, the universe and everything.

I blame farking religion for this mess.


It's not just religion, it's also human nature.  Most people have a natural tendency not to admit they were wrong in the face of contradicting evidence.  Religion merely amplifies that tendency.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reflection, surprise, terror. For the future.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Subby, It began years ago when some farknut though religion would answer man's questions about life, the universe and everything.

I blame farking religion for this mess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Subby, It began years ago when some farknut though religion would answer man's questions about life, the universe and everything.

I blame farking religion for this mess.


42?
 
