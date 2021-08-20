 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Oh, great. NOW they tell me you're not allowed to put your head up the skirt of a flight attendant   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
44
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An everyday thread, eh?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly around and find out?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we wonder why the drink cart service is slow...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was totally okay in the '70s when they were called stewardess', I saw a documentary on VHS once, jazzy, rythmic soundtrack too.

/ boom
// shack-a-lacka
/// yes, like here, there was a threesome
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've ever seen a skirt on a flight attendant.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not in coach, anyway.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And hands are still not OK. I was just trying to straighten the hose. I swear. My hand slipped. The Devil made me do it.
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When you're a dog, they let you do it. You can do anything. Stuff your head up their skirt. You can do anything.
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gee...perhaps alcohol should be BANNED inside terminals, and not served on a flight?
Not like you can't go a few hours without drinking.  Or, maybe better yet, have the air
handling system dump THC into the cabin BEFORE they start serving alcohol.  Just think
how much money they could make selling munchies.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was he not supposed to do that? Maybe if there had been some sort of sign.


groovyhistory.comView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"In one of the recent incidents, a man threw his carry-on bag at other passengers and put his head up the skirt of a flight attendant ..."

Is he five? Seriously- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But I paid the Head Up a Stewardess' Skirt surcharge.  Here's my receipt
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While his head was up there he told the attendant that her hair smells nice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Especially if they're men.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But I paid the Head Up a Stewardess' Skirt surcharge.  Here's my receipt


No, you see that was a surcharge for the TSA agent to put their head up your skirt.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The feds should kick back some amount to the airlines, and the crew members directly, for every legitimate unruly passenger intervention.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I want a flight attendant with a short skirt and a loooooong ice mallet.

/she is changing her name from Kitty to Karen
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I say we modify the airplanes to allow flight attendants and fellow passengers to drop these farkers off mid-flight.

Get the hell outta my gene pool.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
God Must Be Crazy 2:Most funny Scene Part 1 (HIndi)
Youtube Uto43Aw7hrg
 
fat boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Would you like some  TWA Orange Juice, or some TWA Coffee?"

Passenger: "No thanks. But could I wouldn't mind some of your TWA Tea."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flight attendant in question?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Harry Freakstorm: But I paid the Head Up a Stewardess' Skirt surcharge.  Here's my receipt

No, you see that was a surcharge for the TSA agent to put their head up your skirt.


Naw.  That's free from the TSA.  And it's a kilt.  And I had Taco Bell.  Hehehehehehe
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But I paid the Head Up a Stewardess' Skirt surcharge.  Here's my receipt


Please don't give Southwest any ideas.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alcohol will be back on planes and won't be banned at terminals.

We're perhaps forgetting that airports are owned by municipalities. It's huge business: rent, licenses, permits, and taxes for local authorities.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so much for not pee-peeing her bed tonight
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I don't think I've ever seen a skirt on a flight attendant.


You sound young
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, I don't think I'll ever get over Macho Grande.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Especially if they're men.


Chicks with sticks
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 425x638]

Flight attendant in question?


"Weird Al" Yankovic: Off The Deep End - Airline Amy
Youtube sqBjo49ObXg
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat boy: "Would you like some  TWA Orange Juice, or some TWA Coffee?"

Passenger: "No thanks. But could I wouldn't mind some of your TWA Tea."


Wierd scenes inside the cock pit.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Alcohol will be back on planes and won't be banned at terminals.

We're perhaps forgetting that airports are owned by municipalities. It's huge business: rent, licenses, permits, and taxes for local authorities.


Selling drugs is one of murcas greatest treasures.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I once put my head up a flight attendant's skirt.
She told me to!
Who am I to argue?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But it's still ok to do this in a fancy restaurant right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tail also not OK.

/even with Strawberries

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sno man: It was totally okay in the '70s when they were called stewardess', I saw a documentary on VHS once, jazzy, rythmic soundtrack too.

/ boom
// shack-a-lacka
/// yes, like here, there was a threesome


Okay, CSB time. Yeah, I'm saying stewardess, because it was the 70s....
We're on a Finnair flight to Stockholm probably '76... family trip..
I'm about 9 sitting on an isle seat, my dad across the isle over from me. My parents were enjoying beverages, I was probably spitting pieces of plastic out of my mouth, trying  to open up a package of cookies or something. Anyway, the stewardess is slowly passing us with a cart and my dad gets my attention to get a hold of the her, probably to get him another drink. I call out, 'excuse me' as best as a 9 year old will be heard in the hiss of a plane at 35,000 ft.
He looks at me and makes a "motion" to get her attention. Thinking nothing of it, I reach out, grab her skirt and give it a few tugs, She wheeled around, and I'll never forget this, gave me the ultimate WTF are you doing death stare right into my eyballs. All I could do was point at my dad in fear. Totally threw him under the bus.
I guess he asked her for another drink, probably in Finnish, and fessed up to making me do it.
I will never forget that.
Be nice to airline attendants!
/End CSB.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Crew members had armed themselves with ice mallets for defense before police took him off the plane.

The next time I go through screening I'll tell the TSA agent my suitcase full of ice mallets is nothing to be worried about.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pinner: gave me the ultimate WTF are you doing death stare right into my eyballs.


1976...and you still remember the death stare.

That must've been one hell of a stare...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And we wonder why the drink cart service is slow...


Well, they have to clean it off after that guy took a crap on it.
 
artifishy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now you tell me. Anyone want to buy a slightly used flight attendant costume?
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Pinner: gave me the ultimate WTF are you doing death stare right into my eyballs.

1976...and you still remember the death stare.

That must've been one hell of a stare...


And I do recall that those gals were very pretty.
 
