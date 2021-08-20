 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Owner of animal sanctuary answers locals' complaints about the noise from her petrol generator - by sealing it inside an insulated box. Let's see how effecti- oh crap. Someone get the water hose   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
years ago some friends and I went to a NASCAR race at Pocono (yes username checks out) back when you could drive into the infield for the day. we got there about 6am and opened up our morning beers and watched as the group of people next to us fired up a gas generator. and it was annoying and uncomfortably loud, so much so that they knew it was bothering the people around them and if they didn't do something about the noise they were going to beat up.

so one of them came up with a brilliant idea... he found a large cardboard box and put it over the generator. the noise was cut down to an acceptable level and the dude was really proud of himself for "solving" the problem. we were just watching this happen as we drank beer, wondering how long it was going to take and laughing. sure enough - two minutes later, chug chug chug cough and the generator quits. they go over to it, pull off the box, look at it for a minute, try to start it again and it starts right up. and once it starts running, they put the box back on it. one of us said "wait for it..." and it stops again. they did this about five times, never realizing a gas engine needs oxygen to run before they just gave up
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm baffled she couldn't figure out a solution.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned on how she is going to get the animals to be quiet being that the solution to making the generator quiet was to set it on fire.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"It does really feel, at the moment, that we're having a massive run of bad luck - we need some positive news for a change."

I feel sorry for her, but this seems like a case where someone not very smart about balancing sound dampening with ventilation did something really dumb, and has misattributed the problem to bad luck.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Brick walls around it with no roof may have worked. no need to block the sound from going straight up plus you can VENT the thing.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What I'd like to know is, why did they move from a place where apparently nobody cared about noise to a place where apparently people do?  You'd think that would be basic due diligence for someone that owns or runs a sanctuary.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"It does really feel, at the moment, that we're having a massive run of bad luck - we need some positive news for a change."

Oblig:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nobody11155
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The general concept isn't pants on the head.

Good muffler + good muffled air intake + sound insulation can work well with effective enough airflow to provide cooling at all points.

It's leaving out the last item that becomes pants on head stupid.
 
dhickman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It always amazes me when people use construction and emergency generators and then wonder why people complain about the noise.

I run a Yamaha 3000 watt inverter on the RV and a Honda commercial 7000 watt as backup generator for the house.  

While not quiet, you can carry a normal volume conversation within 10 feet of either machine. 

People never seem to learn that one of the main reasons one generator is more expensive than another is to pay for the lower noise output and higher fuel efficiency.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nobody11155: The general concept isn't pants on the head.

Good muffler + good muffled air intake + sound insulation can work well with effective enough airflow to provide cooling at all points.

It's leaving out the last item that becomes pants on head stupid.


This - we use insulated boxes for compressors on construction sites all the time to great effect. You gots to let them breathe...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you keep people as pets...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The box she built around it was too small. Putting it in a shed size building with some venting would probably have worked. I've actually seen generators modified with car mufflers. I think you can buy the kits online.

As for the animals...They're animals. How do you expect her to keep them quiet? If he locked them in cages in a barn, they'd be outraged about that too. It's a no win situation.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I came in here expecting all of the animals died of CO poisoning, so at least only the generated burned up.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice ad placement

tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dhickman: higher fuel efficiency.


Fuel efficiency? Do you realize how much more gasoline you can buy when you get the cheap chinese one?
 
