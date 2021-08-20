 Skip to content
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unger, didn't you serve under Oveur in the Air Force?
Not directly. Technically, Dunn was under Oveur and I was under Dunn.
Yep.
So, Dunn, you were under Oveur and over Unger.
Yep.
That's right. Dunn was over Unger and I was over Dunn.
So, you see, both Dunn and I were under Oveur, even though I was under Dunn.
Dunn was over Unger, and I was over Dunn.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me too.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark isn't, just stick around
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, sheeple.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put a fork in him, he's done.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration. They couldn't do it
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likewise
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm done too but who is this guy?
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you're not done yet. None of us are.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought social media and the democratization of information was supposed to make us all collectively more intelligent.

Social media has been an unmitigated disaster. The internet has not brought us closer but deepened the fractures between us like never before. Even porn, which I am loathe to criticize, has made us more isolated.
 
hot toddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the comments ray.jpg
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excellent and well said.

I'm with him.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not a COVID-19 skeptic unless you use this emoji:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Masakyst: But you're not done yet. None of us are.


Mmmmm, yeah. How about that?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: I'm done too but who is this guy?


Ditto.

Also, the use of "I'm done" was a bit over done.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Excellent and well said.

I'm with him.


Not really accurate though. What he means is - we want to be done with these people.
We ain't done with 'em yet - not by a country motherf**king mile.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm done with reading about it, period.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in deep derpy Texas and I had an acquaintance (friend of a friend kind of thing)start going off on an anti-mask anti-vax tirade.  I told him to keep that shiat to himself because neither he nor I knew what the fark we were talking about on the subject but at least I realize that and rely on the consensus of those who do.

He really didn't know how to answer that and just sulked while my friend and I talked about other shiat.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hot toddy: I looked at the comments ray.jpg


Yeah, that was an error before I had my 2nd cup of coffee,  3rd bourbon, 1st doob
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration. They couldn't do it


No chance. Once the vaccines were announced AFTER election day it was seen as a political play to make Orange Julius look bad, so they could never line up behind them.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm done".
So? Did that change anything?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration. They couldn't do it


Was it though? Was the vaccine and covid response his administration's accomplishment? Or did they just fail to fark it up completely?

/Bleach and sunshine.
//PPE theft from blue states.
///The list goes on and on.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to do was lean into one of the actual accomplishments of the Trump Administration. They couldn't do it


There's a small part of me that absolutely is bitter, like the author, about all these rewards for getting vaccinated. Where's my reward for doing it immediately? But then I remember there's a lot of dumb children out there that need those bribes so they don't kill actual children.

The rest of the article is spot on, though.
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who?.jpg
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been called everything. I've been threatened with physical violence. I just laugh at them.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RosevilleDan: Bravo!


Just don't ask for an encore.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I live in deep derpy Texas and I had an acquaintance (friend of a friend kind of thing)start going off on an anti-mask anti-vax tirade.  I told him to keep that shiat to himself because neither he nor I knew what the fark we were talking about on the subject but at least I realize that and rely on the consensus of those who do.

He really didn't know how to answer that and just sulked while my friend and I talked about other shiat.


I had a jackass on a flight to Florida in June telling me about how the government created the 1918 flu with a vaccine. I told him that we could no longer talk. I wasn't going to change his mind, but I damn well wasn't going to listen.

He was super butthurt that I told him to shut up instead of bickered with him-I told me he didn't hear it nearly enough.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The caller on the embedded video w/ the Minister of Health makes an important point that I'm not sure is widely appreciated.

Specifically, that Delta is infectious enough and our vaccines (although good) ineffective enough, that we need about 90%+ of the population to be vaccinated in order for COVID to die out.

That means we are down to two options: mandatory vaccinations, or living with COVID indefinitely.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A truly unique rant, I haven't read/heard any of that before.  Thank you, Captain Obvious

Could have saved all that time and had some poutine and a Labatts.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hot toddy: I looked at the comments ray.jpg


^^^^ This, this and a little more THIS.

Hell's effing Bells.
 
cubconn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost count of how many places I just forwarded and re-posted this. Outstanding.

Now, I WISH we could be done, but I think his real point is we aren't done because of all the COVIDiots.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I thought social media and the democratization of information was supposed to make us all collectively more intelligent.

Social media has been an unmitigated disaster. The internet has not brought us closer but deepened the fractures between us like never before. Even porn, which I am loathe to criticize, has made us more isolated.


Myspace Tom got it right.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It took effort to get disinformation from your friends. You had your top friends. It was when sensible people knew that re:re:re:re:re email was bullshiat. Facebook ruined that with the Wall.

Plus, his social media site wasn't founded on judging how hot a chick was.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These scientists are more like engineers, the theory is solid, it looks great on paper, but in reality it just doesn't work.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem isn't the plague rats, the problem is health experts and government officials who still believe that they can save the plague rats by seducing them into doing the right thing.

I've got my shots, I've done the right thing and I'm tired of waiting.  They've had plenty of time and have made their choice:  LET THEM DIE.

Yeah, I know the vaccinated could still get it if we come in contact with an infected rat, but the numbers say most of us will be OK.  I'm ready to take my chances; it'll be worth it to scrub the unwilling from the books.  We're fighting natural selection at this point.
 
minorshan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Snapper Carr: I live in deep derpy Texas and I had an acquaintance (friend of a friend kind of thing)start going off on an anti-mask anti-vax tirade.  I told him to keep that shiat to himself because neither he nor I knew what the fark we were talking about on the subject but at least I realize that and rely on the consensus of those who do.

He really didn't know how to answer that and just sulked while my friend and I talked about other shiat.

I had a jackass on a flight to Florida in June telling me about how the government created the 1918 flu with a vaccine. I told him that we could no longer talk. I wasn't going to change his mind, but I damn well wasn't going to listen.

He was super butthurt that I told him to shut up instead of bickered with him-I told me he didn't hear it nearly enough.


Basic history is challenging for a ridiculous number of people.

/BA in history
//it doesn't make me smarter, just better informed
///and got me the skills to do my own research that involves peer reviewed studies, not youtube
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I doubt it
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

minorshan: dothemath: I thought social media and the democratization of information was supposed to make us all collectively more intelligent.

Social media has been an unmitigated disaster. The internet has not brought us closer but deepened the fractures between us like never before. Even porn, which I am loathe to criticize, has made us more isolated.

Myspace Tom got it right.[Fark user image 300x243]
It took effort to get disinformation from your friends. You had your top friends. It was when sensible people knew that re:re:re:re:re email was bullshiat. Facebook ruined that with the Wall.

Plus, his social media site wasn't founded on judging how hot a chick was.


I cant think of one thing that social media has improved.

What it has done is let the have-nots of the world get a good look at just how well the have's are doing. And it really pisses them off.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

inelegy: Yeah, I know the vaccinated could still get it if we come in contact with an infected rat, but the numbers say most of us will be OK.  I'm ready to take my chances; it'll be worth it to scrub the unwilling from the books.  We're fighting natural selection at this point.


Just making sure you know what "be OK" means.  If you are vaccinated, you are still quite likely to catch Delta if exposed... breakthrough cases are not uncommon.  You are much less likely to be hospitalized though, and will almost certainly not die unless you are already old and sick.  But you can spread Delta to friends and family, some of whom may be unvaccinated or old and sick.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I, too, am done with this. It shouldn't need to be mandatory to get a goddamn vaccine because this isn't a new thing. Jesus Christ people. We've prevented how many countless plagues over the years with modern science. It's not that hard. Go get your damn shot!

Basically, I'm at the point wherein anyone over 12 who has refused the vaccine at this point, well, that's on them. Go die in a ditch, I guess.  Also, I don't understand why they haven't rolled out one for kids yet. Our understanding of the immune system isn't new. Jesus Christ.

Thank you for your time.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: minorshan: dothemath: I thought social media and the democratization of information was supposed to make us all collectively more intelligent.

Social media has been an unmitigated disaster. The internet has not brought us closer but deepened the fractures between us like never before. Even porn, which I am loathe to criticize, has made us more isolated.

Myspace Tom got it right.[Fark user image 300x243]
It took effort to get disinformation from your friends. You had your top friends. It was when sensible people knew that re:re:re:re:re email was bullshiat. Facebook ruined that with the Wall.

Plus, his social media site wasn't founded on judging how hot a chick was.

I cant think of one thing that social media has improved.

What it has done is let the have-nots of the world get a good look at just how well the have's are doing. And it really pisses them off.


Sure. But it has made keeping in contact with real friends and family easier. I'd cal that a win. Unfortunately, it's become like a drug for way too many people.

But I'm that weirdo who "only" has maybe 50 fb friends because I only friend actual friends/family. I don't collect them like pokemon.
 
minorshan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: I, too, am done with this. It shouldn't need to be mandatory to get a goddamn vaccine because this isn't a new thing. Jesus Christ people. We've prevented how many countless plagues over the years with modern science. It's not that hard. Go get your damn shot!

Basically, I'm at the point wherein anyone over 12 who has refused the vaccine at this point, well, that's on them. Go die in a ditch, I guess.  Also, I don't understand why they haven't rolled out one for kids yet. Our understanding of the immune system isn't new. Jesus Christ.

Thank you for your time.


Username checks out. :)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: I thought social media and the democratization of information was supposed to make us all collectively more intelligent.

Social media has been an unmitigated disaster. The internet has not brought us closer but deepened the fractures between us like never before. Even porn, which I am loathe to criticize, has made us more isolated.


This is the major problem with the "wisdom of the crowd" theory.

It only works when people have skin in the game.

Stack Overflow works because people who post answers also post questions.  So it's in everyone's interest to make sure that the information there is useful.  Similarly, capital markets work because people have skin in the game; they are buyers and sellers.  Imagine if share prices on the NYSE could be directly affected by every random moron who posts in a Yahoo forum.

Social media posters, for the most part, have no skin in the game.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thabks, subby.

This really stuck out:

"You think the world believes you are important enough to conspire against? Believe me, it doesn't."
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Thabks, subby.

This really stuck out:

"You think the world believes you are important enough to conspire against? Believe me, it doesn't."


*Thanks

/ I really wish we could go back and correct errors in our posts, but I guess I understand why we can't.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The problem with the anti vax crew is that this glorious movement has become central to their identities. If they are wrong about vaccines, what else might they be wrong about? Rather than head down that rabbit hole, it's a lot simpler for them to double down.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: I, too, am done with this. It shouldn't need to be mandatory to get a goddamn vaccine because this isn't a new thing. Jesus Christ people. We've prevented how many countless plagues over the years with modern science. It's not that hard. Go get your damn shot!

Basically, I'm at the point wherein anyone over 12 who has refused the vaccine at this point, well, that's on them. Go die in a ditch, I guess.  Also, I don't understand why they haven't rolled out one for kids yet. Our understanding of the immune system isn't new. Jesus Christ.

Thank you for your time.


A certain bit by George Carlin comes to mind but, given the state of things, it's no longer making me laugh.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is no conspiracy here other than the one designed to save your miserable, undeserving life.

Applause.
 
