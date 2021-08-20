 Skip to content
(Sandusky Register)   Ceder Point doesn't want to talk about why it shut down one of its most popular roller coasters for the rest of the year. Woman in serious condition at nearby hospital unavailable for comment   (sanduskyregister.com) divider line
    More: Followup, News, Cedar Point, Ohio, Breaking news, Top Thrill Dragster, Newspaper, Sandusky, Ohio, West Market Street  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOF. I love Cedar Point, and generally hold Cedar Fair in higher esteem than Six Flags, etc when it comes to maintenance and customer safety.

Their immediate shutdown of information tells me they are f*cked and I'll never ride TTD again.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is the Krusty's Hall of Knives still going?  It's very popular.  You could say visitors are losing their heads over it.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When things are falling off your roller coaster and clobbering people below, yeah, might be time to rethink your strategy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Uhhh, this is bad.

That's not how the Ohio Revised Code (ORC 149.43) spells out how public agencies are required to keep records, however, and how they are required to make them available to the public for review when requested.
"We are asking that you immediately release the name of the woman who was injured as you are responsible for doing," the Register wrote to park officials Wednesday morning. A formal public records request was sent to them.
Carrie Boldman, the park's general manager, hung up abruptly when a reporter called her on Tuesday after saying she would call back. Calls to Jason McClure, the former general manager of the park who is now corporate vice president for parks services, went immediately to voicemail.
Tony Clark, a park spokesman, hasn't spoken to the public since Sunday, after he announced that a small metal object had fallen from a Top Thrill Dragster train as it was ending its run and struck the woman. He has not returned phone calls or responded to emails.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Riding it's fine, just don't stand in line for it...
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe she has a really large head.
 
Spindle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More than half the article is about how the police and park are illegally withholding information.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's the problem, you're going to Ceder Point.
Sure, it's cheaper, but you get what you pay for.
It's right next to Burger Kind.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dunno, considering the usual Cedar Point wait times, muggy temps, and the cretins of late in the line, getting KTFO while waiting might seem like an attractive option. Somebody can just drag me down the line when it moves and hit me with some smelling salts when we get to the stairs to the ride platform.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.


Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aungen: Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.

Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.


I like the part of the ride where it feels like it's coming off the rails.
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: OOF. I love Cedar Point, and generally hold Cedar Fair in higher esteem than Six Flags, etc when it comes to maintenance and customer safety.

Their immediate shutdown of information tells me they are f*cked and I'll never ride TTD again.


Pretty much.  They know they'll have no defense in the upcoming lawsuit and are doing everything they can to avoid making it worse.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The EMTs didn't have a neck brace?  At an amusement park?  What kind of injuries were they prepared for?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: aungen: Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.

Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.

I like the part of the ride where it feels like it's coming off the rails.


I like the part where pieces of it whizz off into the pedestrians below.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: aungen: Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.

Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.

I like the part of the ride where it feels like it's coming off the rails.


I like the part when it drops right before the start, and then something shiats the bed in the starting system and the car goes like 50 feet. You sit in the sun for 5 minutes cooking until they drag you back to the start and send it again.  That's happened to us twice on TTD.  Also funny when it doesn't make it all the way to the top and comes flying back down towards the barn backwards.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Picture of the coaster from the article:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm... kinda looks like the first crest of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Watubi: The EMTs didn't have a neck brace?  At an amusement park?  What kind of injuries were they prepared for?


Heatstroke.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Watubi: The EMTs didn't have a neck brace?  At an amusement park?  What kind of injuries were they prepared for?


It's Cedar Fair..  expenses like trained EMTs and neck braces go right to the bottom line. Think of the shareholders!! The EMTs were probably 1 day of training first day on the job foreign exchange students who don't speak English too. Knowing Cedar Fair and all.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Opacity: Picture of the coaster from the article:
[Fark user image 324x486]

Hmm... kinda looks like the first crest of this:
[Fark user image 628x482]


I'd ride the shiat out of that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Opacity: Picture of the coaster from the article:
[Fark user image 324x486]

Hmm... kinda looks like the first crest of this:
[Fark user image 628x482]


TTD is the ride that inspired that meme.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: RolfBlitzer: aungen: Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.

Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.

I like the part of the ride where it feels like it's coming off the rails.

I like the part where pieces of it whizz off into the pedestrians below.


That was you.  I saw you throw that belt buckle at your sister.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: OOF. I love Cedar Point, and generally hold Cedar Fair in higher esteem than Six Flags, etc when it comes to maintenance and customer safety.

Their immediate shutdown of information tells me they are f*cked and I'll never ride TTD again.


And I never got a roll back.

GRUMBLE
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Opacity: Picture of the coaster from the article:
[Fark user image 324x486]

Hmm... kinda looks like the first crest of this:
[Fark user image 628x482]

I'd ride the shiat out of that.


You'd have the ride of your life
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aungen: Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.

Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.


I'm a bigger fan of Maverick (riding that feels like riding an out of control mechanical bull), but yeah, TTD is awesome.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Watubi: The EMTs didn't have a neck brace?  At an amusement park?  What kind of injuries were they prepared for?


They weren't really EMT, they were Blood Gulch medics.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How could this happen?  The ride is required to be inspected twice a year and just had one four months ago.  They're simple gravity machines and what can really go wrong.

Maintenance is a major expense and owners are not going to short change or delay repairs for the sake of profits.

The poor woman was probably hit by another passengers cell phone.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Watubi: The EMTs didn't have a neck brace?  At an amusement park?  What kind of injuries were they prepared for?

They weren't really EMT, they were Blood Gulch medics.

[i.pinimg.com image 506x387]


A doc is the same, they just procrastinate on the dying and don't do as good a job at making the people comfortable.
 
neapoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Salmon: Maybe she has a really large head.


Maybe it was Mrs. Billy Quizboy
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember as a kid about an hour before park closing time riding the Gemini six or seven times in a row. No wait, just run through the aisles and get back in line. If you sat on the inside seat you could reach out and touch the a guy next to you sitting in that car's inside seat.

Mantis was the first coaster I ever blacked out on.

F*ck the Corkscrew. Concussion-inducing-ass coaster.

RIP Demon Drop, best goddamn vertical drop coaster ever.

Blue Streak if you want to feel your stomach in your throat.

Cedar Creek Mine Ride, I assume, still rules. As does the Iron Dragon.

When the Magnum was new, the lines were so long they had a DJ in the aisle area to keep people entertained. One time he wasn't there, my dad started tapping a coin on the metal railing. So I did. Then a stranger near us did. Before you know it there's a cacophony of coins and metal rails meeting each other.
Man, those were good times.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How could this happen?  The ride is required to be inspected twice a year and just had one four months ago.  They're simple gravity machines and what can really go wrong.

Maintenance is a major expense and owners are not going to short change or delay repairs for the sake of profits.

The poor woman was probably hit by another passengers cell phone.


That could be, but it would still be the responsibility of the park to make sure that couldn't happen. Things fly out of people's pockets all the time on roller coasters. They don't usually send people to the hospital, though.
 
neapoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Opacity: Picture of the coaster from the article:
[Fark user image 324x486]

Hmm... kinda looks like the first crest of this:
[Fark user image 628x482]

I'd ride the shiat out of that.


I believe that is a suicide coaster. As in, if you rode it you would die.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: aungen: Spindle: That's a badass coaster, I hope they get it fixed and back up and running.

Easily the best coaster ride I've had in my life.  I mean ... there have been more fun and interesting and longer, but that one defined a few things for me.

I'm a bigger fan of Maverick (riding that feels like riding an out of control mechanical bull), but yeah, TTD is awesome.


Very much THIS. Maverick is hands down my favorite.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How could this happen?  The ride is required to be inspected twice a year and just had one four months ago.  They're simple gravity machines and what can really go wrong.


Intamin launch coasters are not simple pieces of machinery
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are there people who would bring bits of metal to amusement parks just to throw them off the tops of rollercoasters?
 
baorao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: I remember as a kid about an hour before park closing time riding the Gemini six or seven times in a row. No wait, just run through the aisles and get back in line. If you sat on the inside seat you could reach out and touch the a guy next to you sitting in that car's inside seat.

Mantis was the first coaster I ever blacked out on.

F*ck the Corkscrew. Concussion-inducing-ass coaster.

RIP Demon Drop, best goddamn vertical drop coaster ever.

Blue Streak if you want to feel your stomach in your throat.

Cedar Creek Mine Ride, I assume, still rules. As does the Iron Dragon.

When the Magnum was new, the lines were so long they had a DJ in the aisle area to keep people entertained. One time he wasn't there, my dad started tapping a coin on the metal railing. So I did. Then a stranger near us did. Before you know it there's a cacophony of coins and metal rails meeting each other.
Man, those were good times.


Gemini is great if you want to feel like you've been beaten with a 2x4 in the lower back and hips.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baorao: Gemini is great if you want to feel like you've been beaten with a 2x4 in the lower back and hips.


That's how I felt after riding the Mean Streak, even as a kid! And yeah I probably wouldn't be as immune to the Gemini's roughness at my current age.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Are there people who would bring bits of metal to amusement parks just to throw them off the tops of rollercoasters?


There are idiots who will do anything, but that is not a normal thing that happens INTENTIONALLY. Usually its a situation where someone smuggled a camera/phone on the train and it flew out of their hands.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: baorao: Gemini is great if you want to feel like you've been beaten with a 2x4 in the lower back and hips.

That's how I felt after riding the Mean Streak, even as a kid! And yeah I probably wouldn't be as immune to the Gemini's roughness at my current age.


I want to see how Steel Vengeance is as a drop-in replacement for Mean Streak.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: How could this happen?  The ride is required to be inspected twice a year and just had one four months ago.  They're simple gravity machines and what can really go wrong.

Maintenance is a major expense and owners are not going to short change or delay repairs for the sake of profits.

The poor woman was probably hit by another passengers cell phone.


Top Thrill Dragster is NOT "simply a gravity machine". It uses a hydraulic catapult like an aircraft carrier that accelerates the riders from 0 to 120 mph in about 4 seconds, goes up a 400 foot hill, comes down the 400 foot hill and then returns you to the station wondering why in the world you spent 90 minutes in line for a ride that lasts less than 30 seconds.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I want to see how Steel Vengeance is as a drop-in replacement for Mean Streak.


I had forgotten they made this swap. Very cool.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baorao: Gemini is great if you want to feel like you've been beaten with a 2x4 in the lower back and hips.


Gemini is the Spinemelter 2000 compared to American Eagle and Viper at Six Flags Great America.  My cousin cracked a tooth on Viper and I'm reasonably sure I can trace my lower back problems to American Eagle.

/Granted, those are both cakewalks compared to Shockwave.
//Reasonably sure Shockwave caused a significant percentage of head and neck trauma cases in the Chicagoland area during its run, and I sure as hell don't miss it.
///Slashies come in three, plus the Superman ride is way better than Shockwave.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Uhhh, this is bad.

That's not how the Ohio Revised Code (ORC 149.43) spells out how public agencies are required to keep records, however, and how they are required to make them available to the public for review when requested.
"We are asking that you immediately release the name of the woman who was injured as you are responsible for doing," the Register wrote to park officials Wednesday morning. A formal public records request was sent to them.
Carrie Boldman, the park's general manager, hung up abruptly when a reporter called her on Tuesday after saying she would call back. Calls to Jason McClure, the former general manager of the park who is now corporate vice president for parks services, went immediately to voicemail.
Tony Clark, a park spokesman, hasn't spoken to the public since Sunday, after he announced that a small metal object had fallen from a Top Thrill Dragster train as it was ending its run and struck the woman. He has not returned phone calls or responded to emails.


So Cedar Point is obligated to divulge the name of a person in the hospital without their permission?  That does not seem to be the intent of the code.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Porous Horace: Are there people who would bring bits of metal to amusement parks just to throw them off the tops of rollercoasters?

There are idiots who will do anything, but that is not a normal thing that happens INTENTIONALLY. Usually its a situation where someone smuggled a camera/phone on the train and it flew out of their hands.


Yeah but if you notice even when you feel close to a roller coaster, even if something fell out of some guy's pocket it wouldn't hit you. If you see people's feet on a suspended coaster, even if it looks like you could almost reach them, anything flying out would go in the opposite direction, in the fenced in area. This sort of thing was realized even before cell phones. Amusement parks have long known that shiat flies out of pockets.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Top Thrill Dragster is NOT "simply a gravity machine". It uses a hydraulic catapult like an aircraft carrier that accelerates the riders from 0 to 120 mph in about 4 seconds, goes up a 400 foot hill, comes down the 400 foot hill and then returns you to the station wondering why in the world you spent 90 minutes in line for a ride that lasts less than 30 seconds.


Like my wedding night!
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Porous Horace: Are there people who would bring bits of metal to amusement parks just to throw them off the tops of rollercoasters?


Leaving the "Yes, the world is full of just enough stupid assholes, which is why we can't have nice things" part aside, sure, even if people are asked to empty their pockets they either forget something or don't realize something is going to fall off of them. So yeah, coins rain down all the time, so do car keys, cell phones, earpod cases, and glasses. Getting hit with a coin probably isn't going to do much more than leave a bruise; car keys and phones are more likely to hurt. Then there's people that, for some stupid reason, have stuff they really shouldn't in a park (and is a testament that the "security inspection" is a joke), like leatherman tools. Get hit with those and it'll hurt.

My read on the article is it wasn't what the person was hit with (which may have come from the coaster itself, or from someone on it), but how the injury was handled by the park staff that made it worse.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Dusk-You-n-Me: baorao: Gemini is great if you want to feel like you've been beaten with a 2x4 in the lower back and hips.

That's how I felt after riding the Mean Streak, even as a kid! And yeah I probably wouldn't be as immune to the Gemini's roughness at my current age.

I want to see how Steel Vengeance is as a drop-in replacement for Mean Streak.


Rode it a couple weeks ago and it is without a doubt, hands down the very best roller coaster I have ever ridden in my entire life. It is farking amazing.
 
