 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Didn't take long... A few days into their new rules, the Taliban is already being all Talibany and is reportedly torturing and killing members of an ethnic minority   (apnews.com) divider line
103
    More: Scary, Afghanistan, Taliban, Hazara people, Pakistan, Taliban's stunning blitz, Kabul, Taliban fighters, rights group  
•       •       •

1272 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 9:20 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



103 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Republicans are so jealous.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did anyone expect any less?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Did anyone expect any less?


Trump, apparently. They were going to fight with us side-by-side under the American flag for FREEDOM!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Did anyone expect any less?


Nope. This whole mess was inevitable, no matter who currently sits on the throne in the Oval Office

Thanks, GWB and goons, for having fark-all plans from the start.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This means we should have stayed in Afghanistan for 10000 years and spent 100% of our gdp on the military industrial complex.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. The Taliban's playing nice while the evacuations continue. Once we're out, the gloves come off.

All you're seeing right now are over-eager folks jumping the gun.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: This means we should have stayed in Afghanistan for 10000 years and spent 100% of our gdp on the military industrial complex.


How do you think the Caliphate successfully expunged all non-Muslims from its land from Morocco to Pakistan.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This actually happened a while ago. They did do it, but OPs headline is weird.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Islamophobia.

/s
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how similar their tough-guy gunned-up photos are to American militia / cosplay photos are.

Different clothes, that's about it.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder China wants to work with them.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Cher's fan club has taken a weird turn.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Being all Talibany".

Highly likely to become my favorite phrase of the day.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, if it's that bad then they should use their own military the US trained for 20 years to fight back.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to go back and save the oppressed whatever people.  I thought you libs cared about human rights?  Sad!
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the things that pisses me off about Joe Biden - Dude, since the 2008 primaries, I've literally voted for you about six times. What the fark was that "existential crisis" comment?
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Headso: This means we should have stayed in Afghanistan for 10000 years and spent 100% of our gdp on the military industrial complex.

How do you think the Caliphate successfully expunged all non-Muslims from its land from Morocco to Pakistan.


Says the Zionist.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good day, everyone.
If this genuinely surprised you, please come see me after class.
If you're pretending this surprised you for fun or profit, please go hang yourself.
Thanks everyone.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought having assault weapons lying all around your country where any loon or imbecile can grab one was a guaranteed preventative of this sort of thing?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Republicans are so jealous.


Deflect, deflect, deflect.  We must not criticize our dear leader, ever.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
Cher's fan club has taken a weird turn.


There appears to be a lot of US M4's in that pic. I wonder where they got them.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they are. Afghanistan is not so much a "country" as it is "a collection of ethnic groups who mutually see each other as heinously evil and deserving of eternal damnation". The Pashtuns that make up the Taliban are about as hellbent on purifying the populace of their country as MAGATs are of America.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe withdraw all foreigners than start bombing the taliban. Bombing em aint that expensive.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twenty years they had to get out of Afghanistan. Twenty years.

Look, if fascism ever fully takes over America, and then NATO sends in troops to stabilize and they're here for 20 years, you can bet your ass that some time in that 20 years I'm moving to a safer NATO country. I don't care how broke I am, or if I have to start over with nothing... I'm not staying in a country that fell to fascism until I'm certain that it won't just take over again as soon as NATO troops leave.

I understand people are poor, and scared, and didn't ask for this. But they had two full decades-- a generation!-- to figure out an egress from a place they knew had a weak military and a very strong radical Islamic presence that had a strong military.

We knew from the get-go that this was going to be the outcome. Vietnam taught us that, right? Right!?!

I feel horrible for the people stuck in that country now, but they had a VERY long time to get the hell out, and instead they stayed and banked on America never leaving. History should tell anyone that this is never the case: Imperialists eventually go away and leave the country to deal on its own... Usually when the empire-building is no longer lucrative, or when the country is drained of resources.

I hope everyone who wants to leave manages to get out. I still think they're nuts for sticking around as long as they did, though.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Republicans are so jealous.


Yku have to think of the Taliban like the Republicans.  You have the ones saying things are going to be better than the 90s, that they will respect rights and allow girls to go to school.  Those are their Mitt Romneys and Lindsey Grahams.  The actaul guys on the street are like their storm Trumpers who only listen to what their crazy beliefs tell them to do.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...Afghani Republicans, then?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations, Taliban.
You've set your people back about a century or two....
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talibany is also coincidentally the name of the new capitol city.  It's in upstate Afghanistan.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Republicans are so jealous.


The Taliban will kill the cops, the military, the teachers, and the civil servants and when the country no longer functions and is collapsing they'll cite it as proof of the decadence that existed before the Taliban took over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: What the fark was that "existential crisis" comment?



It turns out that if you leave out the first sentence of someone's answer, the rest of it might not make as much sense: https://www.fark.com/comments/​11697470​/Stephanopoulos-asks-Biden-if-Taliban-​have-changed-ABC-then-edits-word-no-ou​t-of-its-transcript-Tell-me-about-this​-liberal-media-again#new
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: physt: Republicans are so jealous.

Deflect, deflect, deflect.  We must not criticize our dear leader, ever.


if the government of Afghanistan doesn't want to waste hundreds of thousands of bodies to delay the inevitable, why should the US public care what they do?  we needed to be done with this waste of time and resources.  it's time to let China have their turn.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
Cher's fan club has taken a weird turn.

There appears to be a lot of US M4's in that pic. I wonder where they got them.


from the US trained Afghan army.  its almost as if they weren't really interested in having a western styled country.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outkick.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Muslim evangelists. Pure and simple. Literally.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danack: havocmike: What the fark was that "existential crisis" comment?


It turns out that if you leave out the first sentence of someone's answer, the rest of it might not make as much sense: https://www.fark.com/comments/1​1697470/Stephanopoulos-asks-Biden-if-T​aliban-have-changed-ABC-then-edits-wor​d-no-out-of-its-transcript-Tell-me-abo​ut-this-liberal-media-again#new


It's almost as if the liberal media is not so liberal, and is a tool of corporations, used to push the narrative in favor of endless wars.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Headso: This means we should have stayed in Afghanistan for 10000 years and spent 100% of our gdp on the military industrial complex.

How do you think the Caliphate successfully expunged all non-Muslims from its land from Morocco to Pakistan.


Did anyone tell the coptic Christians?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Maybe withdraw all foreigners than start bombing the taliban. Bombing em aint that expensive.


why bother
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: physt: Republicans are so jealous.

Deflect, deflect, deflect.  We must not criticize our dear leader, ever.


You can criticize him for being a dumb old white man who is rooted in the past.
Not that we were offered any choice in that in 2020.
You can't criticize him very convincingly for finally dealing with a problem created/ignored by six Presidents before him.
I doubt he has much of a political future to sacrifice, anyway.
I mean - do your worst, but it's already evident that nobody cares.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
Cher's fan club has taken a weird turn.

There appears to be a lot of US M4's in that pic. I wonder where they got them.


The Academy in Mazar i Sharif...?
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [outkick.com image 747x414]


the best part about threads like this is that it's super helpful to weed out trolls and shiatbags.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: ColonelCathcart: Headso: This means we should have stayed in Afghanistan for 10000 years and spent 100% of our gdp on the military industrial complex.

How do you think the Caliphate successfully expunged all non-Muslims from its land from Morocco to Pakistan.

Did anyone tell the coptic Christians?


Oh you sweet summer child:

https://carnegieendowment.org/files/v​i​olence_against_copts3.pdf
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: I Love You You Pay My Rent: [outkick.com image 747x414]

the best part about threads like this is that it's super helpful to weed out trolls and shiatbags.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: dothemath: [storage.googleapis.com image 850x566]
Cher's fan club has taken a weird turn.

There appears to be a lot of US M4's in that pic. I wonder where they got them.


You worship a game show host who 100% fu*ked his own daughter.

Your opinion means less than nothing.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to be subjected to daily reminders of how bad the Taliban is.  I get it.  But keep in mind, we also *ignored* the last 20 years of corruption, torture, and human rights abuses by the government we were propping up.


So we can pretend to be outraged.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?????
I'm confused
Isn't the Taliban why we were in the region to begin with?
So wouldn't they be exactly the issue after we leave????
Can we shut up about this already?
/
can we work on fast tracking citizenship for the translators!
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire world has already declared that they don't care, and the Afghans are on their own.  So why bother with this?

Also, the above statement does not apply to the Conservatives of this country.  Oh, they care alright.  And they fall into two broad groups:
1. Those that LOVE this because they finally have something they can pin on Biden.  And they are going to flip back the House and Senate next year because of it.*
2. Those that WISH they could do the same thing here.  And if given the opportunity, they will try again.


*I hope not.  But let's face it, it doesn't take much.  And we really needed Biden's Presidency to be completely unmarred by anything they could use against him.  And this is SO bad, and they are handling the narrative SO badly, that it's a given now.  We are going to lose.
Prove me wrong.  Goddammit, PLEASE prove me wrong.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MFK: I Love You You Pay My Rent: [outkick.com image 747x414]

the best part about threads like this is that it's super helpful to weed out trolls and shiatbags.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x450]


Hey, he didn't mean you, specifically.
After all, trolls and shiatbags are just threads in life's rich tapestry.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Republicans are so jealous.


Pretty much this.

The people in this country whining about this are the same farking halfwits who want a government that will do the EXACT.  SAME.  THING. to people they don't approve of.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ?????
I'm confused
Isn't the Taliban why we were in the region to begin with?
So wouldn't they be exactly the issue after we leave????
Can we shut up about this already?
/
can we work on fast tracking citizenship for the translators!


Yeah, but that would bring foreign people into our country, and there is an entire political party dedicated to preventing that. And if you think they are going to make exceptions - these are people who would deny abortions to minors who have been raped by their fathers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know the covid numbers over in Afghanistan?
 
Displayed 50 of 103 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.