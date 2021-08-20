 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Nessie hunter claims to have the 'biggest sighting ever' of the Loch Ness Monster in like FOREVER. Video is still blurry but at least it's not vertical   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Weird, Loch Ness Monster, Eoin O'Faodhagain, biggest sighting, Cryptozoology, Scottish Sun, Footage of the sighting, News Group Newspapers, mysterious object remains  
•       •       •

1059 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can pull my iPhone out of my pocket in 100% humidity while sweating and take flawless video in less than 3 seconds of something I see on my morning run.

But this guy...

Sure, Jan.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2021 the quality is still crap. Same thing with UFO.
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm convinced.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blurry and no sound.  Thanks for using your Dad's 8mm camera from 1965.  If there's been one tech revolution, it has been in optics and if your hobby is taking pictures of mysterious creatures, maybe drop a pound or two on a decent camera.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ffs. Disgusted I even clicked on it.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: [Fark user image image 188x268]


It's better than bad,
It's good!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: [Fark user image 188x268]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I WANT TO BELIEVE!
( but I can't)
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: In 2021 the quality is still crap. Same thing with UFO.
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔


Its not the video's fault. Those things are just naturally blurry.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If it had a wake... or even a neck, I might've given it a nod. but this is AW-ing after finding his grandpa's video in the attic.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [pbs.twimg.com image 474x271]


Obvious fake.
Bigfoot is not flipping off the camera guy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I can pull my iPhone out of my pocket in 100% humidity while sweating and take flawless video in less than 3 seconds of something I see on my morning run.

But this guy...

Sure, Jan.


This.
Instead of investigating Nessie, Bigfoot, or whatever - the real mystery someone needs to investigate is why, despite the fact that pretty much everyone has a gabillion megapixel camera in their pocket, no one can take a clear farking picture or video.
 
ryant123
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well I'm convinced.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why is the Zepruder film clearer than this modern day rubbish?
 
ryant123
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x217]


Wait a minute, that's not a girl scout!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, we can count whales from space. link
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm convinced.


I know, right? There's no way whatsoever that could possibly be anything other than Nessie herself.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Surely the Loch Ness tourist board had a better camera available than this?  Oh wait....
 
Thudfark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well this was a humiliating kick in the crotch.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it's real, I'd be embarrassed to show what a shiate cameraman I was, if it's fake, come on, you don't think much of me if you want me to believe that rot.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Why is the Zepruder film clearer than this modern day rubbish?


Because, despite the marketing for super-megapixel cell phone cameras, nothing beats a decent sized chunk of glass in a lens for optical performance, especially in telephoto lenses.
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thudfark: Well this was a humiliating kick in the crotch.


Packed like lemmings into shiny metal boxes
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like how they've cropped-out what's on the other side of the lake so we can't see what this is a reflection off of the water of.

There's probably some particular spot one can stand at for a particular few minutes of the early morning where the sunlight refracted off of something on the other side of the lake reflects off of the moderately still surface of the lake.  Videos of this phenomenon have to be low-resoluton because if they aren't, the rippling effect is obvious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thudfark: Well this was a humiliating kick in the crotch.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rfenster: Thudfark: Well this was a humiliating kick in the crotch.

Packed like lemmings into shiny metal boxes


Let's hope that when whatever that thing is finally makes it to the door of a cottage on the shore of a dark Scottish lake, the inhabitants will have a halfway decent security camera.

/many miles awaaaaay
 
Ostman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Blurry and no sound.  Thanks for using your Dad's 8mm camera from 1965.  If there's been one tech revolution, it has been in optics and if your hobby is taking pictures of mysterious creatures, maybe drop a pound or two on a decent camera.


I'd say his camera is extremely expensive.
Can't be cheap to rent the oldest surviving example of motion capture technology from the British Museum.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He committed a worse sin than vertical video, and that's taking video of a screen playing a video. Dude. It's 2021. You can save the video and extract it.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: Thudfark: Well this was a humiliating kick in the crotch.

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


Sadly, not anymore...
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
that's definitely a streetlight
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Thudfark: TWX: Thudfark: Well this was a humiliating kick in the crotch.

Fark is not your personal erotica site.

Sadly, not anymore...


Nope.  Not since another domain was registered and all of the adult content ported over there to clean-up the main page for a few years before that other domain was itself purged.

So like, since 2003?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've got quite a bit of pixel experience in just this sort of thing and I'm telling you it is real.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.