 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Death by bacon sandwich is a hell of a way to go, especially when you're strangled to death when your pyjamas get caught in the oven door   (metro.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Luck, Pajamas, Public house, Sandwich, Comedy, Cupboard, Humour, BLT sandwich  
•       •       •

698 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having little trouble envisioning that one.

A few years ago, mrs edmo lost a cousin to positional asphyxiation. She was quite obese and managed to get stuck between the toilet and vanity while cleaning. Sucky way to go.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm having little trouble envisioning that one.


I did at first, but putting myself in the shoes of a bacon sandwich maker very late at night I'd probably be drinking/drunk and/or high.  That would explain, despite her being 'fit and well managed', being unable to extricate herself from an oven handle.  It could just as easily be any other medical emergency as well, not trying to malign the dead.
 
cefm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm going to hazard a guess that alcohol was involved. Good times.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
😭
/
I'd rather die in this manner and not the likely manner of in the midst of fap.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She died as she lived.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think I can reasonably assume that my death will be bacon-related.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"In all my years as a detective, I've never seen anything like this. Is there any left over bacon? U didn't have any breakfast yet.  Oh yeah, this was a murder..."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Munden: edmo: I'm having little trouble envisioning that one.

I did at first, but putting myself in the shoes of a bacon sandwich maker very late at night I'd probably be drinking/drunk and/or high.  That would explain, despite her being 'fit and well managed', being unable to extricate herself from an oven handle.  It could just as easily be any other medical emergency as well, not trying to malign the dead.


Part of the reason why I have no desire to get completely shiatfaced ever again.  Things that could never happen when sober can happen when drunk, because of a loss of control and decreased motor functions.  Plus, hangovers suck.
 
Flincher
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thats a weird way to describe a suicide 🤔
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If bacon is what kills me then I win.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That whole website was the Page Of Weird Death.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
villages-news.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

Pork product sandwiches can indeed be lethal.

/Yes, I know it's an urban legend.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😭
/
I'd rather die in this manner and not the likely manner of in the midst of fap.


Eh who knows, she could have been pulling a David Carridine. If only we could ask the little man in the boat.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She was Epsteined.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shakes ham sandwich at rnatalie.
 
ThoughtsandPrayers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good riddance. What kind of monster cooks bacon in the oven?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
clickamericana.comView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 525x540]


"In all my years as a detective, I've never seen anything like this. Is there any left over bacon? U didn't have any breakfast yet.  Oh yeah, this was a murder..."


(munching on the bacon)
Mmmmm.  Mrs. Colombo doesn't let me touch this unless it's my birthday.  I'm sorry about your loss, you said you found her hours later?  That's strange to me.  As I said earlier, I don't get bacon very often, and when I'm ready for a bacon sandwich all toasty and crisp from the oven I wouldn't want to wait very long.  It doesn't take very long either.  If I'm waiting for a sandwich I'd think I'd be very curious as to what was taking so long... What did you say you were doing again?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Shakes ham sandwich at rnatalie.


Karen Carpenter and Cass Elliot would be both alive today if they had split that ham sandwich.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm having little trouble envisioning that one.

A few years ago, mrs edmo lost a cousin to positional asphyxiation. She was quite obese and managed to get stuck between the toilet and vanity while cleaning. Sucky way to go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flincher: Thats a weird way to describe a suicide 🤔


What a drama queen, he just asked for a bacon sammitch.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Loucifer: She was Epsteined.


So...Hillary had her killed?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: What did you say you were doing again?


A+ but you missed the bit when he asks for a match or a pencil.


LOL
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 525x540]


"In all my years as a detective, I've never seen anything like this. Is there any left over bacon? U didn't have any breakfast yet.  Oh yeah, this was a murder..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Ah jeez, that's a heck of a thing... My wife's nephew almost died, just like this.  Ya know what saved him?  He had one of those sandwich spreader thingies, with a little bit of a serrated edge.  Used that to cut himself free.... Heck of a thing.  Are you done dusting that sandwich?  Mrs. Columbo was very tired this morning and I didn't want her making me breakfast, I said "I'll pickup something while I'm out.""
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Karen Carpenter and Cass Elliot would be both alive today if they had split that ham sandwich.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it was the broodwich
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fngoofy: "Ah jeez, that's a heck of a thing...



A+ but you missed the bit when he asks for a match or a pencil.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm having little trouble envisioning that one.


Slip or trip, fall, the neck of your shirt is caught on the oven door and you bonk your head enough to render you unconscious for just a minute or two. Meanwhile, the weight of your body has caused the neck of your shirt to cut off blood circulation to your brain and you remain unconscious because of this and you die.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did she recently get off a doomed aircraft right before take-off or narrowly avoid a horrible multi-vehicle car accident?
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
She died doing what she loved.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

medius: it was the broodwich


BEST CONVERSATION EVER!!!!!!
Youtube YHvCVqnyfwI
 
patowen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We're all on a short chaotic ride that could end abruptly any moment.  You can ignore this fact and blithely choose a meandering path of convenient gratification, or you can acknowledge it and use your time to seek out higher truths and deeper meanings.  Either way: bacon sandwich.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Slip or trip, fall, the neck of your shirt is caught on the oven door and you bonk your head enough to render you unconscious for just a minute or two. Meanwhile, the weight of your body has caused the neck of your shirt to cut off blood circulation to your brain and you remain unconscious because of this and you die.


you do realize, if staged, this could be the "perfect" murder....

"Oh honey, would you mind making me a bacon sandwich?  But do it in the oven please, thanks!"
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: wildsnowllama: What did you say you were doing again?

A+ but you missed the bit when he asks for a match or a pencil.


LOL


Gah!  Of course!
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.