(Axios)   America never had a good back-to-school plan
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What they're saying:"The outlook right now is too similar to what we went through last year," Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators"

Thats because lockdowns and proper stimulus help to people were ignored in favor of the economy. Both times. That and a total lack of leadership.
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only we'd had a few months to prepare.
 
Skail
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Welcome Back to School, Floridians

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh what a giant bag of udder farking bullshiat the fact the matter is since day one people been chomping at the bit to return back to normal while never actually fully locking down or fully doing anything necessary to farking correct this situation so shut the fark up everybody
 
ImOscar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There should have been an FAA mandate for proof of vaccination for flying three months ago and the fact that there still isn't one is outrageous.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ImOscar: There should have been an FAA mandate for proof of vaccination for flying three months ago and the fact that there still isn't one is outrageous.


More like 6 months ago if not a year ago
 
swankywanky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Which year are we talking about here?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ImOscar: There should have been an FAA mandate for proof of vaccination for flying three months ago and the fact that there still isn't one is outrageous.

More like 6 months ago if not a year ago


Oh right I forgot about the Covid vaccines we had a year ago.
 
Induced.Karma
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Most schools will be back to online classes by Thanksgiving. I'd put money on it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImOscar: waxbeans: ImOscar: There should have been an FAA mandate for proof of vaccination for flying three months ago and the fact that there still isn't one is outrageous.

More like 6 months ago if not a year ago

Oh right I forgot about the Covid vaccines we had a year ago.


My bad. Read that wrong.

What Trump should have done when he did the soft ban on Chinese people is he should have completely locked down the borders and seized all flight.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's because the US is a patchwork of governments: with federal, state, county, and local rules.

What this country needs is one strong, federal leader at the top.  Somebody to dictate, if you will, what the rules are to all those beneath him.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
More contagious virus.
Virus now impacts young people.
No investment in more sanitation/ventilation
Apathetic students in the 12-17 range after 18 months of being told it doesn't effect them.
Teacher burnout
Parents being idiots..
No one investing in how to improve virtual learning.

And Biden's admin saying there is not going to be anymore lockdowns.

/vaccinated
//wearing a kf94 all day sucks
///7 year old can't get the shot
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImOscar: There should have been an FAA mandate for proof of vaccination for flying three months ago and the fact that there still isn't one is outrageous.


At least a testing requirement like they require for international travel.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Private schools, even less so.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The parents pushing this don't really care about the classes either. Sportsball on the other hand...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The back to school plan here in Ferndale, MI is worse than ever.  It's the definition of Optimism and Continuation Bias. The plan assumes that our community is special because it's more left leaning and that because the same protocols worked last year for the few months the schools were hybrid and half-capacity, that they'll work this year.  You can homeschool if you want, but there is no virtual instruction. If there's an exposure, at a moment's notice you're on your own for two weeks or more.

We already know one family that sent their child in the day after they thought they might have the coronavirus, but still hadn't gotten the results.

Masks are mandated, and I'm really hoping that because my kid wears her mask properly that she'll be safe, but this is so much more contagious than last year, and children are much more of the infected population than last year.  We might just have he skip school for a few months until she's allowed to be fully vaccinated.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because American Parents need schools to take care of their children because they don't want to.

This isn't just a GQP, many of the same people yelling WEAR A MASK ALL THE TIME are yelling AND GET THE GODDAMN SCHOOLS OPEN I CAN'T TAKE THESE KIDS ANYMORE.

Which is why question one is "are you sending your children to school" and if they say yes, you know to ignore their advice about preventing the spread of COVID-19 because they're sending children to get infected and spread that infection to everyone they're in contact with.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: Most schools will be back to online classes by Thanksgiving. I'd put money on it.


Never gonna happen. That put a major hardship on working parents with jobs that couldn't be done remotely, and there will be major pushback against something like that again. Maybe parents will have the option to be online, but it will not be 100% online again.  That was a clusterfark for millions of people.

I know it's easy for the average Farker to just say "w0Rk fr0m hOmE!" but that's just not a realistic option for a lot of people.  The fact that you're sitting here Farking on a work day, during work hours tells me that you probably have the kind of job (like I do) that's done on a computer and can be done from home, so it might be hard to relate, bu not everybody's job is like that.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Our elementary school is opening. We are assuming it will last less than a month before they modify it to include a partial, if not full, shutdown. My wife just got approval to work from home full time. I'm starting to think this is just going to be the new norm.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Texas schools are starting back up.

It's going to be ugly.
 
Northern
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "What they're saying:"The outlook right now is too similar to what we went through last year," Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators"

Thats because lockdowns and proper stimulus help to people were ignored in favor of the economy. Both times. That and a total lack of leadership.


This this this.
The federal government needs to end health care supplements to states to cover covid treatment.  This will apply immediate pressure on elected leaders to reverse course and support masks, social distancing, contact tracing, vaccines, and closure of businesses, schools, and government offices if necessary.
In fact, red states will need to accept Medicaid expansion under the ACA and improve coverage in health care.
Which will, you know, improve public health.  I know, that's awful and makes Adam Smith want to punch a bald eagle before overdosing on fentanyl.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Financial Crisis, Hurricanes, School...

Let's just say that we really, REALLY suck at planning everything.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Au contraire.  American has a unified and national back to school plan.  You can see the product at every school board meeting filled with anti-vaxers, anti-CRT, anti-science rage bots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Induced.Karma: Most schools will be back to online classes by Thanksgiving. I'd put money on it.

Never gonna happen. That put a major hardship on working parents with jobs that couldn't be done remotely, and there will be major pushback against something like that again. Maybe parents will have the option to be online, but it will not be 100% online again.  That was a clusterfark for millions of people.

I know it's easy for the average Farker to just say "w0Rk fr0m hOmE!" but that's just not a realistic option for a lot of people.  The fact that you're sitting here Farking on a work day, during work hours tells me that you probably have the kind of job (like I do) that's done on a computer and can be done from home, so it might be hard to relate, bu not everybody's job is like that.


Dude. Latchkey kid here.
I was alone 16 hours a day for 10 years if not more.
So please
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Between this and Afghanistan I'm starting to think that putting people with MBAs in charge of everything doesn't work. It's almost as if essential government services don't work the same as private industry in serving the almighty dollar.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think the poor in this country get what they deserve.

Every single time republicans have a chance to do something to help the poor they unzip their pants and take a big creamy sh*t on them.
And these idiots will not stop voting for them.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
America never had a good back-to-school plan
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NO shiat.

Jesus, the most obviously not-newsflash I've seen in awhile.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Induced.Karma: Most schools will be back to online classes by Thanksgiving. I'd put money on it.


Assuming there are enough teachers left to teach classes.  :p
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welcome to libertarian paradise. Everyone can do what they feel. Want to wearing a mask? Do it. Don't want to wear a mask? Ok. Don't want your kid to wear a mask? No problem! We're not going to regulate anything, just let the virus decide how this all goes.

I am still trying to process that there are parents and politicians openly pushing to send unvaccinated kids into crowded indoor environments without masks right now as Delta surges. Kids!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still better than the pullout plan for Afghanistan.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
farking hate this country sometimes.

This is an otherwise healthy 3 year old on bipap

If she wears out, she gets intubated. 

https://twitter.com/Navarp/status/142​8​511601573912580
 
swankywanky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

buttercat: Texas schools are starting back up.

It's going to be ugly.


Georgia three weeks in. All was fine, until week 1 ended.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah. We know.

- the parents
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sometimes I think the poor in this country get what they deserve.

Every single time republicans have a chance to do something to help the poor they unzip their pants and take a big creamy sh*t on them.
And these idiots will not stop voting for them.


Biden won voters who make $50,000 or less 57-42
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tad_Waxpole: Induced.Karma: Most schools will be back to online classes by Thanksgiving. I'd put money on it.

Never gonna happen. That put a major hardship on working parents with jobs that couldn't be done remotely, and there will be major pushback against something like that again. Maybe parents will have the option to be online, but it will not be 100% online again.  That was a clusterfark for millions of people.

I know it's easy for the average Farker to just say "w0Rk fr0m hOmE!" but that's just not a realistic option for a lot of people.  The fact that you're sitting here Farking on a work day, during work hours tells me that you probably have the kind of job (like I do) that's done on a computer and can be done from home, so it might be hard to relate, bu not everybody's job is like that.

Dude. Latchkey kid here.
I was alone 16 hours a day for 10 years if not more.
So please
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


Yeah, you're totally fine. Sure.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Because American Parents need schools to take care of their children because they don't want to.

This isn't just a GQP, many of the same people yelling WEAR A MASK ALL THE TIME are yelling AND GET THE GODDAMN SCHOOLS OPEN I CAN'T TAKE THESE KIDS ANYMORE.

Which is why question one is "are you sending your children to school" and if they say yes, you know to ignore their advice about preventing the spread of COVID-19 because they're sending children to get infected and spread that infection to everyone they're in contact with.


"Want to"

That should be "need to". But cool rant about ALL parents.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: waxbeans: Tad_Waxpole: Induced.Karma: Most schools will be back to online classes by Thanksgiving. I'd put money on it.

Never gonna happen. That put a major hardship on working parents with jobs that couldn't be done remotely, and there will be major pushback against something like that again. Maybe parents will have the option to be online, but it will not be 100% online again.  That was a clusterfark for millions of people.

I know it's easy for the average Farker to just say "w0Rk fr0m hOmE!" but that's just not a realistic option for a lot of people.  The fact that you're sitting here Farking on a work day, during work hours tells me that you probably have the kind of job (like I do) that's done on a computer and can be done from home, so it might be hard to relate, bu not everybody's job is like that.

Dude. Latchkey kid here.
I was alone 16 hours a day for 10 years if not more.
So please
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

Yeah, you're totally fine. Sure.


I don't understand how that was legal. WTF?
I tell you, I'm jacked up like I was in solitary.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
America never had a good back to anything plan. My office rolled back in over a three week period. By the end of the third week there were a half dozen reported cases of COVID. Granted, this is a pretty large company and these were individual cases, not one person infecting others, but still, a half dozen cases, and they were all in the 2nd or 3rd. week. At the end of week four they just sent home all non-essential personnel.
 
mikey15
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back To School ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thehobbes:
No investment in more sanitation/ventilation
No one investing in how to improve virtual learning.

I wholeheartedly agree with those two issues.  There could have been such improvements in the HVAC situations in schools all over the country with proper investment.  There are poorer communities that have dealt with mold and window units for decades, but people were too focused on plexiglass shields and hand sanitizer that do jack squat.

The virtual learning thing has generated SOOOO MUCH DATA that could have been analyzed to see where the problems were at each grade level, and then investment on how to resolve them.  Instead the pressure was to return to "normal" instead of "improve."

The virtual option our kids are going to be in this semester (hoping the vaccine gets approved for 5-11 year olds this fall) is run by the county, not by the individual school like before.  It will be...interesting... to see how that goes.  Last year was such a clusterfark I can't imagine it being any worse, but maybe my imagination is just lacking.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Headline of the farking article:

"America's patchwork back-to-school plan"

Of course anything to do with schools is "patchwork".  This is by design.  We have local, independent, elected school boards.  Unlike many countries, the Federal government only has minimal control over schools; these local officials have most of the control, again, by design.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Private schools, even less so.


Private schools will do it right because they have the funding to do so, and can focus on what works for their specific buildilng not an entire school system. Also they don't want to piss off a bunch of paying parents by going virtual and having the parents ask for a refund.

Where I live, the public school system has to make all their decisions with "equity" in mind so if they make a change at one school, like adding an air purifier, they need to do it in all schools. Sounds fine, but with 150+ schools getting anything done is a major project... and school starts next week.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"just work from home" yes if your job allows you to, and good luck getting your work done while your under-12-year-old(s) are doing virtual school. the age groups not yet eligible for the vaccine are terrible at virtual learning.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All the "Follow the science, unmask the kids" signs I see around here make me very grateful that Pritzker mandated masks in the schools. Despite being in Chicagoland this area is red hat as all hell.

Three kids under 12 in three different schools. Feels like it's just a matter of time.

My kids at least don't mind the masks. I have to remind them to take them off.

As always, the parents are the problem.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: "just work from home" yes if your job allows you to, and good luck getting your work done while your under-12-year-old(s) are doing virtual school. the age groups not yet eligible for the vaccine are terrible at virtual learning.


Exactly. If we have to go back to home schooling I'm taking a leave of absence. Not up for that level of multi-tasking again.

Luckily we can afford to do that. I realize not many can.
 
