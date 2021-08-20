 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   At this rate this is going, there may end up being a lot fewer people left to make headlines from Fark's favorite state   (apnews.com) divider line
46
    More: Florida, Hospital, Vaccine, Jacksonville, Florida, African American, Black people, Vaccination, Florida, White people  
•       •       •

2088 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 9:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They die to BECOME Fark headlines. That's the deal when they move there.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.


It would certainly reduce global warming.
Throwing the bodies in the Everglades may choke a few pythons and alligators, so that slows their interaction with humans.

I'm about to generate some sympathy for antivaxers any.. minute.. OH SHIAT!
Got right past me, missed it completely.

Oh
Well.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Refusing the vaccine and refusing to take reasonable precautions is suicide, not freedom.  They're going to burn in hell when they die.
 
discoballer
‘’ 2 hours ago  

physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.


That's what I'm hoping for. It feels a bit ghoulish given the circumstances.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They picked their governor.  Play stupid games something something.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alfonso says vaccinations could have blunted this surge, but when he asks patients if they got their shots, "I get this deer in the headlights headlights look, kind of just a blank stare, like they didn't give it importance or they just blew it off or they thought they were young and healthy."

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self correcting problem.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image image 200x307]

Refusing the vaccine and refusing to take reasonable precautions is suicide, not freedom.  They're going to burn in hell when they die.


I seem to recall that at least the Catholics had decided that refusing life-saving measures doesn't count as suicide.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But isn't Florida going to sink in to the sea or a might a rabbit cut it lose?

Why did he use a saw when he can tunnel super fast?  Wouldn't that achieve the same results?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this rate this is going, there may end up being a lot fewer people left to make headlines from Fark's favorite state

We still have Texas as a back up supplier of morans.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.


Me at first:  Yay, it may become even cheaper to retire in Florida

Me 1 second later:  I still don't want to live in Floriduh. That's what Georgia is for.

Me 1 minute later: Besides, Floriduh will be under water by then anyway.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But isn't Florida going to sink in to the sea or a might a rabbit cut it lose?

Why did he use a saw when he can tunnel super fast?  Wouldn't that achieve the same results?


It's about the presentation.  That rabbit is a consummate showman.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.


Hmm.
Dead people = open property = prices decrease
Rising sea levels = less land = prices increase
Higher temperatures = less desirable = prices decrease
Fatter condo fees to fund building remediation = prices decrease

There are a lot of factors, and I don't which one is going to be the long pole in the tent.
 
reno301 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unvaccinated are a major issue here in Florida. I have a coworker who got covid from her unvaccinated husband. She gave it to two other coworkers. Everyone vaccinated except the husband who is currently in ICU. So frustrating. The vaccine worked in that none of the vaccinated people had to go to the hospital, but they were still pretty sick. Husband's refusal to take vaccine caused sickness and he is sucking up resources at the local hospital.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly one-third of Jacksonville's population is African American, and racial tensions here date back to the Civil Rights era, when 40 young Black people sat down at a whites-only department store lunch counter and were attacked with axes and baseball bats by 150 white men. That 1960 conflict was a turning point for equal rights in the city, but mistrust of government officials still lingers.

The city is just a five hour drive from the home of the infamous "Tuskegee syphilis study," in which the government used unsuspecting Black men as guinea pigs in a study of a sexually transmitted disease.

Florida has always been a hive of scum and villainy uh?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The city is just a five hour drive from the home of the infamous "Tuskegee syphilis study," in which the government used unsuspecting Black men as guinea pigs in a study of a sexually transmitted disease. Groover, who is Black, understands why people are wary

So, if there's no excuse not to get vaccinated, Betty White. Got it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spring estate sales are going to be off the chain.

Hope to pick up a nice 27 to 35 foot sailboat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quint says vaccinations could have blunted this surge, but when he asks patients if they got their shots, "I get this deer in the headlights headlights look, kind of just a blank stare"

he continued...

Y'know the thing about a Republican, he's got... lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When he comes at ya, doesn't seem to be thinkin'... until he talks   And those dull eyes roll over whitepower, and then... oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch derping', the state turns red, and in spite of all the reasonin' and the votin', they all come in and they... rip your society to pieces.

I'll never put on a red state again.
 
Izunbacol
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't buy this "black people won't get vaccinated because they don't trust the gummint."  It's really insulting to insinuate that black people saw white people driving into the hood to scoop up any available vax appointments, or got themselves prioritized by claiming any tenuous preexisting condition they could feasibly project, and still think it's the government trying to poison them. It's an attempt at deflecting responsibility for low vaccination rates away from GOP Stigginit.

Case in point:  PG county hit 70% of adults with at least one shot on July 4th. PG county, for reference:
Fark user imageView Full Size


It can't possibly be people who can't afford to take off work, have difficulty navigating the websites, don't have easy transportation to get vaxed, etc., right?  And yes, there are ways around these barriers... but we're looking to explain a slight depression in rates, not a mass refusal.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: They're going to burn in hell when they die.


So nothing will happen to them when they die? Because hell is a made up scary place for children. If you believe that crap when you're older than 10 years old, there's something wrong with ya
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reno301: The unvaccinated are a major issue here in Florida. I have a coworker who got covid from her unvaccinated husband. She gave it to two other coworkers. Everyone vaccinated except the husband who is currently in ICU. So frustrating. The vaccine worked in that none of the vaccinated people had to go to the hospital, but they were still pretty sick. Husband's refusal to take vaccine caused sickness and he is sucking up resources at the local hospital.


That's what I am worrying about right now at my museum.  We are very strict about wearing masks (and not buzzing in visitors unless they have masks on), sanitizing all human-touched surfaces, and social distancing.  But it all goes down the toilet if the employees catch it from their spouses or from going to Walmart after 5:00.  All I can do is shut down the museum if someone calls in sick, until they send in a negative test result.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.


Jacksonville stinks.  Central Florida is filled with sinkholes.  South Florida is flooding on sunny days.  The Panhandle is all rednecks and mosquitoes.

I'm moving to a shack in the Everglades.  I'll wear overalls with no shirt while zooming around on an airboat and hunting gators by beating them over the head with a whiskey bottle.  It's going to be a beautiful retirement.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: They die to BECOME Fark headlines. That's the deal when they move there.


Now might be a good time to start a deep sterilization service in Florida.   New buyers will want assurances that the building isn't a pest house in disguise.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand hesitancy in African Americans when the vaccine first came out. The history of America using black people as test subjects is there, and should teach caution.

But now? After millions of white, black, brown, yellow, red, and orange people have gotten the vaccinations and haven't burst into flames or become radioactive or just died from them..? It's time to stop worrying and get the shots, folks. They're not giving black people a different version. It's safe. You weren't a guinea pig, you let me and other people do it instead, and we're here to tell you we're fine, we're glad we did it, and it works.

Get your goddamned vaccinations.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: At this rate this is going, there may end up being a lot fewer people left to make headlines from Fark's favorite state

We still have Texas as a back up supplier of morans.


Ahem, that is properly known as the United States Strategic Moron Reserve.  Do note there's another depot for those around Sun City / Surprise in AZ as well.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.

Hmm.
Dead people = open property = prices decrease
Rising sea levels = less land = prices increase
Higher temperatures = less desirable = prices decrease
Fatter condo fees to fund building remediation = prices decrease

There are a lot of factors, and I don't which one is going to be the long pole in the tent.


Private equity will buy up all the inventory. Prices will go up along with rent.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.

Jacksonville stinks.  Central Florida is filled with sinkholes.  South Florida is flooding on sunny days.  The Panhandle is all rednecks and mosquitoes.

I'm moving to a shack in the Everglades.  I'll wear overalls with no shirt while zooming around on an airboat and hunting gators by beating them over the head with a whiskey bottle.  It's going to be a beautiful retirement.


Bayou Billy's Florida cousin.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The total amount of Floriderp is conserved. There will be fewer Floridians, but they will be individually derpier.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr intrepid: NewportBarGuy: They die to BECOME Fark headlines. That's the deal when they move there.

Now might be a good time to start a deep sterilization service in Florida.   New buyers will want assurances that the building isn't a pest house in disguise.


Take notes here people... this is how great American fortunes are created. Innovation and over a stack of bodies.

/I would totally invest in that idea!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: SpectroBoy: At this rate this is going, there may end up being a lot fewer people left to make headlines from Fark's favorite state

We still have Texas as a back up supplier of morans.

Ahem, that is properly known as the United States Strategic Moron Reserve.  Do note there's another depot for those around Sun City / Surprise in AZ as well.


Truly the land of plenty.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: NM Volunteer: [Fark user image image 200x307]

Refusing the vaccine and refusing to take reasonable precautions is suicide, not freedom.  They're going to burn in hell when they die.

I seem to recall that at least the Catholics had decided that refusing life-saving measures doesn't count as suicide.


Counter-point: their top goofy-outfit-guy said to get the farking vaccine.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they'll do if a cat 4 hurricane shows up and aims straight for an area with big hospitals full of covid patients on respirators/in the ICU?

Leave them alone to die like they farking should? Risk their lives to save a bunch of plague rats that are gonna die anyway? Move em?

Shall be interesting
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of Florida seems to smell like the underside of a pier.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But isn't Florida going to sink in to the sea or a might a rabbit cut it lose?

Why did he use a saw when he can tunnel super fast?  Wouldn't that achieve the same results?


It's harder to see where you're going underground. Wouldn't want to sever Albuquoikee by accident.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: I don't buy this "black people won't get vaccinated because they don't trust the gummint."  It's really insulting to insinuate that black people saw white people driving into the hood to scoop up any available vax appointments, or got themselves prioritized by claiming any tenuous preexisting condition they could feasibly project, and still think it's the government trying to poison them. It's an attempt at deflecting responsibility for low vaccination rates away from GOP Stigginit.

Case in point:  PG county hit 70% of adults with at least one shot on July 4th. PG county, for reference:
[Fark user image image 425x348]

It can't possibly be people who can't afford to take off work, have difficulty navigating the websites, don't have easy transportation to get vaxed, etc., right?  And yes, there are ways around these barriers... but we're looking to explain a slight depression in rates, not a mass refusal.


Plus the whip Tuskegee study was about secretly NOT providing treatment and seeing what happened. It wasn't about using them as guinea pigs for untested drugs.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Izunbacol: I don't buy this "black people won't get vaccinated because they don't trust the gummint."  It's really insulting to insinuate that black people saw white people driving into the hood to scoop up any available vax appointments, or got themselves prioritized by claiming any tenuous preexisting condition they could feasibly project, and still think it's the government trying to poison them. It's an attempt at deflecting responsibility for low vaccination rates away from GOP Stigginit.

Case in point:  PG county hit 70% of adults with at least one shot on July 4th. PG county, for reference:
[Fark user image image 425x348]

It can't possibly be people who can't afford to take off work, have difficulty navigating the websites, don't have easy transportation to get vaxed, etc., right?  And yes, there are ways around these barriers... but we're looking to explain a slight depression in rates, not a mass refusal.

Plus the whip Tuskegee study was about secretly NOT providing treatment and seeing what happened. It wasn't about using them as guinea pigs for untested drugs.


I don't know why my phone added a "whip" in there.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's Florida's infections skyrocketing but deaths are drastically dropping?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hervatski: How's Florida's infections skyrocketing but deaths are drastically dropping?


Death certificates are more of an art than a science.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: The total amount of Floriderp is conserved. There will be fewer Floridians, but they will be individually derpier.


This is a brilliant insight.  I don't know which Nobel prize you should be nominated for.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Rapmaster2000: physt: The plus side is that real estate might become more affordable.

Jacksonville stinks.  Central Florida is filled with sinkholes.  South Florida is flooding on sunny days.  The Panhandle is all rednecks and mosquitoes.

I'm moving to a shack in the Everglades.  I'll wear overalls with no shirt while zooming around on an airboat and hunting gators by beating them over the head with a whiskey bottle.  It's going to be a beautiful retirement.

Bayou Billy's Florida cousin.


I still have that game on my NES.   I thought it was kickass when it came out, but it's funny how my kid has zero interest in side-scrolling beat 'em ups like that.  I also have Double Dragon which gets no love.

One part that probably wouldn't fly these days is the level where you have to beat up a bunch of dogs to get to the dog trainer.  If you pitched that today you would get a room of shocked faces.  "Let me get this straight:  you want players to beat up or shoot a bunch of dogs until all the dogs whimper and die?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Parthenogenetic: The total amount of Floriderp is conserved. There will be fewer Floridians, but they will be individually derpier.

This is a brilliant insight.  I don't know which Nobel prize you should be nominated for.


The Second Law of Floriderpnamics: the total amount of Floriderp in the universe, like entropy, cannot decrease. At best, it remains static. It can be reduced locally, but only by increasing it elsewhere.

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hervatski: How's Florida's infections skyrocketing but deaths are drastically dropping?


Deaths always trail infections.

Not to mention the question of just how legitimate the numbers are coming out of Florida.

Also, treatments have improved and the infected seem to be younger and healthier at onset than the earlier victims.

Of course once hospital capacity maxes out all bets are off.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: hervatski: How's Florida's infections skyrocketing but deaths are drastically dropping?

Death certificates are more of an art than a science.


In the Florida Medical Examiner's office, they're creative writing.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.