 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Vaccine hesitancy lowers as death hesitancy increases   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Vaccine, Infectious disease, doses of the vaccine, Dr. Robert Jansen, new US Centers, director of the University of Texas Covid-19, Houston Independent School District's Board  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 3:35 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's pretty hard to deny reality when people you know are dying.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

red230: It's pretty hard to deny reality when people you know are dying.
[preview.redd.it image 850x556]


There was an article last week (not sure when) that implied that some people were paying doctors to write down a different cause of death.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow.
Getting a vaccine is like not putting a gun to your head you assume is empty.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

red230: It's pretty hard to deny reality when people you know are dying.
[preview.redd.it image 850x556]


Well it really sucks we need 600,000+ dead to make sure everyone knows someone who died.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I say fu*k it. Too late.

They should stop giving the vaccine. Period.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everybody's brave until they see a couple people around them get clapped. It makes "you could be next" very, very real.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow.
Getting a vaccine is like not putting a gun to your head you assume is empty.


Sometimes you're smarter than you often appear.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

red230: It's pretty hard to deny reality when people you know are dying.


Imagine being in a death cult and ashamed of how you died.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: waxbeans: Wow.
Getting a vaccine is like not putting a gun to your head you assume is empty.

Sometimes you're smarter than you often appear.


😁☺🥃
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: red230: It's pretty hard to deny reality when people you know are dying.
[preview.redd.it image 850x556]

There was an article last week (not sure when) that implied that some people were paying doctors to write down a different cause of death.


I heard that narrative being snowballed among the right wing drones at my former workplace around this time last year, only back then it "was to make TFG look bad".
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, now we know the speed of stupid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Everybody's brave until they see a couple people around them get clapped. It makes "you could be next" very, very real.

Also:
[Fark user image 425x535]


I know a lot of Republicans that got their shots when it became available. I don't swing either way but I am sick of people politicizing this pandemic and the vaccines.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We don't even know what's in those endotracheal tubes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Covid has a preset infection limit.  Knowing this, I kept sending my men to fight it until that limit was reached." - Dr. Zapp Brannagan.
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: I say fu*k it. Too late.

They should stop giving the vaccine. Period.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.