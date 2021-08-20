 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hundreds of arrests are being reviewed after cops were found to be racist and antisemitic   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops being cops.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should they not have done that?
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Torrance hasn't changed sine I was there in the early 80's.  Not surprised.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that reminds me, I haven't seen that Farker from Torrance around in a long while.  I hope he's doing okay.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't even try to hide it anymore.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I see how it is
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists


why would you think that?

do you know the origin of 'policing' in the united states?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you see a swastika spray painted on a parked car, do you assume that the car has been vandalized by nazis, or that the car owned by a nazi was vandalized?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops racist and anti Semitic, comes this new report from the Department of Redundancy Department.
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future Headline
They looked into themselves and determined they did nothing wrong.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops being cops.


lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops unions need to be nuked from orbit, same with cops immunity and there needs to be military tribunal for bad cops and also a national registry of cops so when they fark up, they get banned from being cops/security guard for life nationwide.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: Cops racist and anti Semitic, comes this new report from the Department of Redundancy Department.


Not necessarily.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists

why would you think that?

do you know the origin of 'policing' in the united states?


I am well aware. Why? Because those dumb-asses make the police look bad. Their solution is: do not allow reporting on police.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: If you see a swastika spray painted on a parked car, do you assume that the car has been vandalized by nazis, or that the car owned by a nazi was vandalized?


The former. In the latter, i expect the words Nazi or racist, but not their symbols.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just glad they finally found the "couple of bad apples" they always talk about
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think every department would know by now what kind of person wants to be a cop.

"So, you WANT to work here? Sorry, that's automatic disqualification."

/The people who should work there don't want the job. Kinda like politics.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might have treated a person of color decently by accident, those responsible have been sacked and the poor black man has been tortured appropriately.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only hundreds?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists

why would you think that?

do you know the origin of 'policing' in the united states?


with a comment like that, i would guess neither do you.  if you believe it is solely based in slave catching, you fail at history.

https://plsonline.eku.edu/insidelook/​h​istory-policing-united-states-part-1
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: You'd think every department would know by now what kind of person wants to be a cop.

"So, you WANT to work here? Sorry, that's automatic disqualification."

/The people who should work there don't want the job. Kinda like politics.


I'd never be a member of a club that'd have me?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists


Why would police want to get rid of police?
 
minorshan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists


But they were still "relieved". Not fired. Because their feeling matter more than every other person.

They should be arrested.
 
minorshan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: DoganSquirrelSlayer: If you see a swastika spray painted on a parked car, do you assume that the car has been vandalized by nazis, or that the car owned by a nazi was vandalized?

The former. In the latter, i expect the words Nazi or racist, but not their symbols.


But what about a burning cross on a lawn? Who is to blame?

/stupid question
 
thehobbes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Murflette: iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists

why would you think that?

do you know the origin of 'policing' in the united states?

with a comment like that, i would guess neither do you.  if you believe it is solely based in slave catching, you fail at history.

https://plsonline.eku.edu/insidelook/h​istory-policing-united-states-part-1


From your link
In the Southern states the development of American policing followed a different path. The genesis of the modern police organization in the South is the "Slave Patrol" (Platt 1982). The first formal slave patrol was created in the Carolina colonies in 1704 (Reichel 1992). Slave patrols had three primary functions: (1) to chase down, apprehend, and return to their owners, runaway slaves; (2) to provide a form of organized terror to deter slave revolts; and, (3) to maintain a form of discipline for slave-workers who were subject to summary justice, outside of the law, if they violated any plantation rules. Following the Civil War, these vigilante-style organizations evolved in modern Southern police departments primarily as a means of controlling freed slaves who were now laborers working in an agricultural caste system, and enforcing "Jim Crow" segregation laws, designed to deny freed slaves equal rights and access to the political system.

Both of you are right. Or wrong.
Or both
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As can be seen, these cops didn't exist in a vacuum.

They didn't just "snap" one night and do this. This is the culmination of them their whole career.

"Leadership" didn't notice?

That's like Bear Bryant not noticing his QB driving a new corvette.

Stink Fish Head Yada Yada
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Murflette: iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists

why would you think that?

do you know the origin of 'policing' in the united states?


minorshan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thehobbes: asciibaron: Murflette: iheartscotch: Someone actually did something about a group of white supremacists with badges? The heck?

/ also...you think that the police would be the ones most eager to get rid of white supremacists

why would you think that?

do you know the origin of 'policing' in the united states?

with a comment like that, i would guess neither do you.  if you believe it is solely based in slave catching, you fail at history.

https://plsonline.eku.edu/insidelook/h​istory-policing-united-states-part-1

From your link
In the Southern states the development of American policing followed a different path. The genesis of the modern police organization in the South is the "Slave Patrol" (Platt 1982). The first formal slave patrol was created in the Carolina colonies in 1704 (Reichel 1992). Slave patrols had three primary functions: (1) to chase down, apprehend, and return to their owners, runaway slaves; (2) to provide a form of organized terror to deter slave revolts; and, (3) to maintain a form of discipline for slave-workers who were subject to summary justice, outside of the law, if they violated any plantation rules. Following the Civil War, these vigilante-style organizations evolved in modern Southern police departments primarily as a means of controlling freed slaves who were now laborers working in an agricultural caste system, and enforcing "Jim Crow" segregation laws, designed to deny freed slaves equal rights and access to the political system.

Both of you are right. Or wrong.
Or both


Both.

In the end, police were founded in the US by organizing street gangs. White gangs. To this day they have their own private websites like fark where they share stories about their corrupt behavior like it's a badge of honor.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Review? Wake me up when we get to truth and reconciliation.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
F*ckin' pigs.
 
