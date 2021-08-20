 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Meanwhile, in Kentucky
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare go masking now, though.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All aboard the pain train, dickweeds!
 
goodncold
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They say all of this but don't say: "wear a mask" or "get vaccinated".

EABOD!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah but its kentucky. The guys who keep voting rand paul and mitch. So let it burn to the farking ground.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But banjo music doesn't sound quite as sweet when you cover up your freedumb holes with a mask.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
nostalgiacentral.comView Full Size

Meanwhile, back in the jungle...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are dangerous fires raging everywhere. It is still your right to wear gasoline underwear.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

goodncold: They say all of this but don't say: "wear a mask" or "get vaccinated".

EABOD!


The Mayor said both in the video that was in TFA. But you know, their freedumb!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
