(Daily Express)   If you're in the UK and have Sky Broadband, you won't be able to read this (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares? Anyone who might can't see this
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cor, blimey!
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sky Broadband: the internet for illiterates.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I have Mediacom. We call this, Tuesday.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who only has 1 internet connection in 2021?  If my cable internet goes down for more than 5 minutes, I turn on my phone's hotspot.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's owned by Comcast. As I understand it, that's a fairly common level of service.
 
