•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than robbing a police station.....

MD: Two Dumb Kids Try To Rob Police Station
Youtube 0r1uK3km1Zw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or better than this guy...

World's Dumbest Criminal? Man Attempts to Rob Cop at Police Station
Youtube 3o4dS16-DcA
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So where do they put you after they arrest you for breaking into jail?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jail is where the money is, duh!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the internet, we're all doing everything wrong, all the time, everywhere.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A correctional officer saw Robles sitting in the lobby and thought he was an inmate before recognizing him as a trespasser in street clothes and stopping him.

I see by your outfit, that you are a trespasser.  I see by your outfit that you are a trespasser, too.  We see by our outfits, that we are both trespassers.  If you get an outfit you can be a trespasser, too.  ♫
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I invented a "normal house noise" app for when its raining outside.

I think this guy might be my first customer.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby, he succeeded.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We could break OUT of the jail..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The charge filed against the guy will be "Doesn't have to go home, but can't stay here".
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OFFS, a stock photo of toy handcuffs?  Shoddy, shoddy, shoddy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

skinink: The charge filed against the guy will be "Doesn't have to go home, but can't stay here".


/
Would the world actually end if bar never closed?
I think it might mean less DWI.
Hell. I used to go to this  club. At 2am they'd lock up the booze and stay open till 5am. They had a breakfast buffet. It was cool
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's always money in the banana stand jail.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Approves...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, gotta admit, he had the element of surprise...
 
roc6783
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is it his fault that they made it that easy?
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: A correctional officer saw Robles sitting in the lobby and thought he was an inmate before recognizing him as a trespasser in street clothes and stopping him.

I see by your outfit, that you are a trespasser.  I see by your outfit that you are a trespasser, too.  We see by our outfits, that we are both trespassers.  If you get an outfit you can be a trespasser, too.  ♫


I fellow Kingston Trio fan, I see!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder who in the command structure is going to have to eat shiet over this?
It will never be published.
 
