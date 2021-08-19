 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Texas Supreme Court rules that counties may now close the barn door   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Appeal, Appellate court, Texas, State supreme court, Supreme Court of the United States, lower court, United States, Supreme Court  
•       •       •

475 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 8:50 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Listen. This is Tejas.

I was expecting the Texass Supreme Court to legalize county-by-county restrictions on immigration (specifically Afghanistan given the timing).

You gotta WARN me about good news. This almost made my dick explode.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why is Abbott governor what the fark is wrong with you people?
He's literally a rolling advertisement for hypocrisy.
He won 10 million from a tree falling on top of him because he decided to go for a run after a heavy storm.
And yet he implemented tort reform the moment he got into power.
You're stupid for voting for this motherfarker
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: Listen. This is Tejas.

I was expecting the Texass Supreme Court to legalize county-by-county restrictions on immigration (specifically Afghanistan given the timing).

You gotta WARN me about good news. This almost made my dick explode.


It's not really good news.

They said that it has to go through the appellate courts before it gets to them.

So they didn't actually rule on anything -- they're just telling Abbott he's not allowed to cut in line.
 
usahole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Haha! Go roll in the deep, Abbott
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's probably feeling kind of blue right now. He needs...stay positive. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well. I screwed up the coding there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The whole state operates like an over-the-top, dark-humour, sit-com, and that fact is completely lost on them. World's largest insane asylum?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.