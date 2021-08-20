 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Mt. Shasta has no snow on it for the first time ever   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were you alive ten billion years ago?!?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since the last time it erupted I guess.
 
jook
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For those who haven't made that glorious drive along I-5 (or been around northern California/Southern Oregon) Shasta sticks out like a sore thumb and can be seen (best guess, on a clear day) from 80-100 miles away. Normally that sore thumb has a rather large bandage on it, and this is just disturbing. Now, cue some conservatives with "GlobalWarmingIsJustAMyth!"
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It looks so strange.
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I live in a town a few miles south of the mountain and let me tell you, it would be a heartbreaking sight if it weren't for the fact that I can't even see the mountain through all the wildfire smoke.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Better get them snow machines working
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Southwest US is probably going to go Mad Max a lot quicker than Australia at this rate.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How does Mount RC Cola look?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It still has glaciers, for cryin' out loud. It may not have snow from that angle...
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Liars! I see a little bit of snow on it in the upper right part of the mountain! What do you gotta say bout that?

/I went skiing one time on Shasta when I was in HS. I hated living in California, but Shasta was cool
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: How does Mount RC Cola look?


Still covered in Moon Pies...
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeff5: It still has glaciers, for cryin' out loud. It may not have snow from that angle...


The glaciers are just snow patches now. This is a photo of the north side I took the second week of July. Doubt there's much left now  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheyHaveTheInternetOnComputersNow [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, but look how much value we are creating for shareholders!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: How does Mount RC Cola look?


Better than mount fanta.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jook: For those who haven't made that glorious drive along I-5 (or been around northern California/Southern Oregon) Shasta sticks out like a sore thumb and can be seen (best guess, on a clear day) from 80-100 miles away. Normally that sore thumb has a rather large bandage on it, and this is just disturbing. Now, cue some conservatives with "GlobalWarmingIsJustAMyth!"


The current talking point is that if China isn't going to do shiat about it, why should the US?  Why do you hate American businesses?
 
philodough
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: I live in a town a few miles south of the mountain and let me tell you, it would be a heartbreaking sight if it weren't for the fact that I can't even see the mountain through all the wildfire smoke.


Man -
Northern California's been puffin' this shiat for over a month now.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah - broad daylight.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are they allowed to have two Mt Baldys in one State?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're so farked. Droughts, wild fires, heat waves, disappearing glaciers.

If only someone, anyone, had tried to sound the alarm. At least Exxon stock went up.

Instead we'll play with ourselves and eventually pass a watered-down version of Green New Deal.

/Sorry kids...
 
