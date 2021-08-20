 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "No, I am not dead. I was just sun tanning"   (local21news.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2021 and dead people and living people are still mistaken for each other. Regularly.
And, it doesn't even bug anyone.
Just, me. That shiat is unsettling.
It's basically a phobia of mine, now. I don't want to wake up in a damn morgue. 😨😨😨
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Found 'em!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadyman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Monty Python - "Not Dead Yet" Scene (HD)
Youtube Jdf5EXo6I68
 
falkone32
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You take one nap in a ditch at the park and people start declaring you this and that.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was laying in the river just pining for the fjords.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's 2021 and dead people and living people are still mistaken for each other. Regularly.
And, it doesn't even bug anyone.
Just, me. That shiat is unsettling.
It's basically a phobia of mine, now. I don't want to wake up in a damn morgue. 😨😨😨


This wasn't a dude that had a medical examination done on him where he was declared dead. Someone dozens of meters away from him thought he was kinda still in that river, no check had been made up to the point where the authorities were called in.

The only way you'd wake up in a morgue if you slept heavy enough to not notice people moving you (and no one is extremely careful with moving a corpse), your heartbeat is undetectable, and you don't have noticeable breathing. None of this happens regularly. Or even "occassionally". Is is insanely rare.
 
