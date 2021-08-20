 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   One simple trick to double the value of the Florida home you're trying to sell: just erase that pesky sinkhole designation on county records   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is another example of hiring an expert to give the answer you want instead of the answer you need, like doctor shopping.  As far as the county is concerned they have paperwork saying "no reportable sinkhole here".
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, sinkhole. I thought it read shiathole.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's Florida. I think that is the only warning you need.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: This is another example of hiring an expert to give the answer you want instead of the answer you need, like doctor shopping.  As far as the county is concerned they have paperwork saying "no reportable sinkhole here".


But the seller knows that there was sinkhole activity and that there were no repairs made.

Regardless of what the county "knows", the seller scammed them by essentially having  records falsified.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida, the Sunshine unregulated disaster State
 
