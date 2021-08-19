 Skip to content
 
(News4Jax)   Apparently outpatient monoclonal antibody treatments in Florida are not going quite as well planned
    Monoclonal antibodies, Infectious disease, Jacksonville, Florida, Hospital, social media shows people, Duval County, Florida, Regeneron  
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The one reason these idiots will go to a library.
Actually, WTF? Why is this being done at a library of "everything is okay"?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Patriotic chocking noises.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Easy, free vaccine?  Nah, I'd rather lie facedown on the carpet waiting for an experimental jab in the arm.  At least it'll feel like agency.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Those poor ignorant people.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's performance art.

Far Side Boneless Chicken Ranch.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remdesivir makes it last, on average, 9 days instead of 11 with placebo

That's according to the ad
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party


Crap, I wish I had seen that.

I just posted the study from the ad.

She should have gone to the hospital.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chariset: Easy, free vaccine?  Nah, I'd rather lie facedown on the carpet waiting for an experimental jab in the arm.  At least it'll feel like agency.



Seriously, how is this different than a vaccine?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Seriously, how is this different than a vaccine?


Well, a vaccine is closing the barn door before the horses escape, and this is sending out the truck to collect the shattered equine debris after the semitrailer convoy has run over them
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I mentioned that my vaccinated aunt got a breakthrough case in Florida and got her monoclonal antibody infusions in a wheelchair in a hallway a couple of weeks ago, some asshole Fark user called me alarmist.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If anyone would have told me as a kid that this country would go to shiat because of a Black man being elected president, I would have laughed my ass of at you. Yet, here we sit. I am watching this shiat unfold and don't really have words to describe the emotions I feel. People lied about the vaccine using aborted fetuses, but will line up to take something that was actually derived from fetal stem cells. To make matters worse, there's the suggestion that the forced birth folks are letting people get sick to profit from this treatment as opposed to taking free vaccines.

This country is more farked up than an 18 wheeler that ran off a mountain road and is tumbling down a 20,000ft embankment.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party


It can prevent a mild case from becoming a severe case. I don't think it'll do anything for these people:
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're already too far gone. On the other hand, I suppose it's better to give them the treatment expecting it to not help than it would be to refuse it on the off chance it would help. Though not if it means lying on the floor for hours crying and unable to move. This is what happens when your healthcare system collapses and it was absolutely avoidable.

I should be raging but I don't have room in my head because the sight of this suffering just makes me so farking sad.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?


It's working exactly as planned.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: 1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party

It can prevent a mild case from becoming a severe case. I don't think it'll do anything for these people:
[Fark user image image 800x653]

They're already too far gone. On the other hand, I suppose it's better to give them the treatment expecting it to not help than it would be to refuse it on the off chance it would help. Though not if it means lying on the floor for hours crying and unable to move. This is what happens when your healthcare system collapses and it was absolutely avoidable.

I should be raging but I don't have room in my head because the sight of this suffering just makes me so farking sad.


Agree.
As a nation, our collective greed has allowed us to convince ourselves that our opinions were / are as important as medical fact, and we would allowed to forgo the forces of nature regarding epidemics.

By cursing it upon others, through politics or race or social standing we convinced ourselves we (individually) would be above it.

Even now, with proof at hand, we allow our supposed leaders to promote preposterous explanations and treatments that will potentially relieve symptoms. What we find out is that it is usually kitchen table science designed to benefit the finances of con artists.

Free vaccines with proven efficacy are sneered at by people who have been convinced their opinion is more important, their leader is more important, their faith is more important...than an entire civilization.

Our reasoning has lead to our reckoning.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: 1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

It's working exactly as planned.


Yes!
My comment (above) addresses that!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know Trump has to be furious someone is making a buck on this who isn't him, and is even more furious that someone is the guy people are saying will be the actual nominee in 2024.

That being said, if you're running DeSantis' field operation you have to be concerned at the sheer number of potential voters dying from COV...sorry, I mean "dying from fear of socialism and despair over the plight of Afghani women"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love how the lady on the floor has gloves covering her face.

If she was really that sick, why just put gloves over her face without helping her?  If she's faking it, the gloves over the face doesn't really sell the act...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Chariset: Easy, free vaccine?  Nah, I'd rather lie facedown on the carpet waiting for an experimental jab in the arm.  At least it'll feel like agency.


Seriously, how is this different than a vaccine?


It's far more experimental.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: SoundOfOneHandWanking: Chariset: Easy, free vaccine?  Nah, I'd rather lie facedown on the carpet waiting for an experimental jab in the arm.  At least it'll feel like agency.


Seriously, how is this different than a vaccine?

It's far more experimental.


And yet, people refuse the free vaccine because it's experimental, and flock to the very expensive treatment, which is even more experimental.  All because Republicans are making money from investing in the companies making the treatment, so that's what they are pushing.

This country is so farked
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A great place for people whose systems are already affected by a virus is just dumping them on the nasty-ass floor. What could go wrong?
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: I love how the lady on the floor has gloves covering her face.

If she was really that sick, why just put gloves over her face without helping her?  If she's faking it, the gloves over the face doesn't really sell the act...


I thought that too at first. But if you look it's just how the person who took the photo scribbled over her face to cover it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The assistant chief medical officer at UF Health said the antibodies help recognize what's not supposed to be in your body to help get rid of it faster.
"So the later you are in your disease, the more of the virus you have in your body, and the harder it is for that treatment to be effective. If you catch it early on, you almost stop in its tracks, so you don't get as sick," said Dr. Chirag Patel.
Dr. Patel said the treatment has prevented hospitalizations and death.

If only there were something that you could do so that you had your own antibodies that would recognize the virus even sooner thereby preventing hospitalizations and death.... if only.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mofa: When I mentioned that my vaccinated aunt got a breakthrough case in Florida and got her monoclonal antibody infusions in a wheelchair in a hallway a couple of weeks ago, some asshole Fark user called me alarmist.


And now we can add petty.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously, the solution here is more tax cuts for the rich AND blame everything on Biden.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like maybe someone put a body bag starter kit on her. Jeez Louise I don't want to be physically close to anyone who is that sick. That's why I'm not in the medical field and that's why I honor most who are.
 
discoballer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

1funguy: Gordon Bennett: 1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party

It can prevent a mild case from becoming a severe case. I don't think it'll do anything for these people:
[Fark user image image 800x653]

They're already too far gone. On the other hand, I suppose it's better to give them the treatment expecting it to not help than it would be to refuse it on the off chance it would help. Though not if it means lying on the floor for hours crying and unable to move. This is what happens when your healthcare system collapses and it was absolutely avoidable.

I should be raging but I don't have room in my head because the sight of this suffering just makes me so farking sad.

Agree.
As a nation, our collective greed has allowed us to convince ourselves that our opinions were / are as important as medical fact, and we would allowed to forgo the forces of nature regarding epidemics.

By cursing it upon others, through politics or race or social standing we convinced ourselves we (individually) would be above it.

Even now, with proof at hand, we allow our supposed leaders to promote preposterous explanations and treatments that will potentially relieve symptoms. What we find out is that it is usually kitchen table science designed to benefit the finances of con artists.

Free vaccines with proven efficacy are sneered at by people who have been convinced their opinion is more important, their leader is more important, their faith is more important...than an entire civilization.

Our reasoning has lead to our reckoning.


You could try to explain to some people that this is the price of hubris, or even frame it as the punishment of God for following falsehood instead of truth, but then you'll just be wasting your breath these days.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OldRod: I love how the lady on the floor has gloves covering her face.

If she was really that sick, why just put gloves over her face without helping her?  If she's faking it, the gloves over the face doesn't really sell the act...

Because wearing a mask is a defeat for freedom.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Jacksonville last Thursday to promote the clinic, saying the Regeneron "strike teams" deployed across the state were "the best thing we can do" to reduce hospitalizations. "So I want everybody to know that this is an important way to be able to protect yourself in the event that you are infected," he said.

I assume this is an attempt to prevent people from taking pictures of packed hospital waiting rooms full of dead bodies that are just lying there moldering.  Instead the doomed will get their useless arm shot, and then go die at home.  This is all about how things look.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: mofa: When I mentioned that my vaccinated aunt got a breakthrough case in Florida and got her monoclonal antibody infusions in a wheelchair in a hallway a couple of weeks ago, some asshole Fark user called me alarmist.

And now we can add petty.


Don't forget insisting on having the last word.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is a perfect example of republican governance. Fix a problem when it's cheap and relatively easy? fark you, lib, I'm not doing anything until the problem is much worse and the fix is much more expensive and less effective.
 
skers69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am going to try a new strategy with you Farker's.  Don't be a vax-hole.  Don't be a mask-hole.

The glee and joy you all get from people getting sick and dying regardless of vax or not vaxed is sad.  SAD.

F all of you.
 
skers69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Brosephus: If anyone would have told me as a kid that this country would go to shiat because of a Black man being elected president, I would have laughed my ass of at you. Yet, here we sit. I am watching this shiat unfold and don't really have words to describe the emotions I feel. People lied about the vaccine using aborted fetuses, but will line up to take something that was actually derived from fetal stem cells. To make matters worse, there's the suggestion that the forced birth folks are letting people get sick to profit from this treatment as opposed to taking free vaccines.

This country is more farked up than an 18 wheeler that ran off a mountain road and is tumbling down a 20,000ft embankment.


I had to read this 3 times.  I still am not sure what you are trying to say other than your a racist ass whom will not leave his mom's basement.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: mofa: When I mentioned that my vaccinated aunt got a breakthrough case in Florida and got her monoclonal antibody infusions in a wheelchair in a hallway a couple of weeks ago, some asshole Fark user called me alarmist.

And now we can add petty.


So...it was you?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's important to vent vitriol at other farkers, and not the politicians directly responsible.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OldRod: I love how the lady on the floor has gloves covering her face.

If she was really that sick, why just put gloves over her face without helping her?  If she's faking it, the gloves over the face doesn't really sell the act...


What gloves?  What?  What are you on about?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkulprit: OldRod: I love how the lady on the floor has gloves covering her face.

If she was really that sick, why just put gloves over her face without helping her?  If she's faking it, the gloves over the face doesn't really sell the act...

What gloves?  What?  What are you on about?


The ms paint attempt to hide the ladies face looks like someone walked by and threw a few rubber gloves down on her.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Jacksonville last Thursday to promote the clinic, saying the Regeneron "strike teams" deployed across the state were "the best thing we can do" to reduce hospitalizations. "So I want everybody to know that this is an important way to be able to protect yourself in the event that you are infected," he said.

I assume this is an attempt to prevent people from taking pictures of packed hospital waiting rooms full of dead bodies that are just lying there moldering.  Instead the doomed will get their useless arm shot, and then go die at home.  This is all about how things look.

=>"So I want everybody to know that this is an important way to be able to protect yourself in the event that you are infected,"


Haha.

An important way to protect yourself would be the free vaccine.

A mask.

Social distancing.

This?  This is a last-ditch attempt to keep you from dying while still lining the GQP's pockets.  This is an attempt to keep your death under the radar, and you out of the hospital where the congestion would be undeniable.

C'mon down to Shakey's, get a shot and then go home to die.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Apparently this treatment is a treatment for Covid-19, and not for any of the other things wrong in Florida.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skers69: I am going to try a new strategy with you Farker's.  Don't be a vax-hole.  Don't be a mask-hole.

The glee and joy you all get from people getting sick and dying regardless of vax or not vaxed is sad.  SAD.

F all of you.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Zero sympathy for maskless cultists and vaxholes.  Get vaccinated, you dumbasses.  Stay at home and stop being a spreadneck, you dumbasses.  If you won't wear masks or get vaccinated, you are doing a complex suicide, nothing more.  Your death is pointless.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party

It can prevent a mild case from becoming a severe case. I don't think it'll do anything for these people:
[Fark user image image 800x653]

They're already too far gone. On the other hand, I suppose it's better to give them the treatment expecting it to not help than it would be to refuse it on the off chance it would help. Though not if it means lying on the floor for hours crying and unable to move. This is what happens when your healthcare system collapses and it was absolutely avoidable.

I should be raging but I don't have room in my head because the sight of this suffering just makes me so farking sad.


If she's in respiratory distress, the last thing she needs is a white splotch blocking her mouth and nose.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Chariset: Easy, free vaccine?  Nah, I'd rather lie facedown on the carpet waiting for an experimental jab in the arm.  At least it'll feel like agency.


Seriously, how is this different than a vaccine?


Really?  Well, the vaccine causes your cells to produce a protein that's characteristic of the covid virus.  Your immune system recognizes this shouldn't be there and goes on alert.  It will generate a number of generic cells to combat the foreign substance at first, but over a relatively short period of time it will create and deploy cells specically designed to deal with it.  These include hunter/killer cells which remove already infected cells, memory cells that included the specifications for defense against this particular intruder and antibodies which prevent cells from getting infected in the first place.  Thus you have a lasting defense in depth against covid.  The monoclonal antibody treatment is designed to introduce one element (antibodies) to fight an already current infection.  It does not include the hunter/killer cells or the memory cells.  It is a treatment, not a cure or propylactic.  It is expensive, time consuming to administer and significantly less effective than the vaccine in preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are we 100% positive that isn't a dead body
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This whole plan of using reverse psychology to get all the right-wingers to willfully spread a deadly disease amongst themselves is really working quite well!
What else can we trick them into?

I know! lets make them all pee their pants next.

Folks, some unreliable social networking sites are promoting the false rumor that you can prevent covid by peeing in your pants. I cannot stress this enough folks, do not pee your pants! It does not prevent covid!

tee hee
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

discoballer: 1funguy: Gordon Bennett: 1funguy: Does this stuff really work, or the republicans just acting like they are sick so they can say they took it and were healed?

I heard the owner of the company has donated like $10M to Ron DeSenses... so are only republicans getting healed?

/ eh... we were due for a conspiracy of our own
// republicans, preachers, snake oil salesmen
/// it's a big tent party

It can prevent a mild case from becoming a severe case. I don't think it'll do anything for these people:
[Fark user image image 800x653]

They're already too far gone. On the other hand, I suppose it's better to give them the treatment expecting it to not help than it would be to refuse it on the off chance it would help. Though not if it means lying on the floor for hours crying and unable to move. This is what happens when your healthcare system collapses and it was absolutely avoidable.

I should be raging but I don't have room in my head because the sight of this suffering just makes me so farking sad.

Agree.
As a nation, our collective greed has allowed us to convince ourselves that our opinions were / are as important as medical fact, and we would allowed to forgo the forces of nature regarding epidemics.

By cursing it upon others, through politics or race or social standing we convinced ourselves we (individually) would be above it.

Even now, with proof at hand, we allow our supposed leaders to promote preposterous explanations and treatments that will potentially relieve symptoms. What we find out is that it is usually kitchen table science designed to benefit the finances of con artists.

Free vaccines with proven efficacy are sneered at by people who have been convinced their opinion is more important, their leader is more important, their faith is more important...than an entire civilization.

Our reasoning has lead to our reckoning.

You could try to explain to some people that this is the price of hubris, or even frame it as the punishment of God for following falsehood instead of truth, but then you'll just be wasting your breath these days.


Touché!

Do you think anyone else picked up on it..?
 
neongoats
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skers69: glee and joy you all get from people getting sick and dying


I don't see much glee or joy in this thread. I do see a lot of people pointing out how preventable the situation in the article was.

Now, a thread where some anti-vaxxer dies choking on his own freedom-goo, sure. Joy. I have lots of joy and glee there. For one thing, it's one less plague vector running around infesting people with their snail trail of filthy plague germs, which is good for everyone.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Are we 100% positive that isn't a dead body


...yet?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't this therapy essentially like a last minute vaccine?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.