(CNBC) Student loan debt totally disabled for 320k totally disabled borrowers
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the rest of us, please.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for the, "why do *I* have to pay for *their* education? I don't benefit from it!" Crowd.

As they complain on the internet.

From a smartphone.

Both of which developed solely by highschool grads.

Wait...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible news. It's important for a young person to go heavily into debt so that they be granted permission to get a job.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be for everybody.

But if they are going to start somewhere, with people who are physically unable to work and care for themselves is the right place.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Now the rest of us, please.


In America...

hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I paid off my school loans, I don't see why most people have to pay theirs.
/It's a scam for most people, college is.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up


?????????
The war was never going to end. We had to leave at some point. Stop acting like it's such a horrible thing. Nevermind we will likely get dragged back there.
JFC.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Just waiting for the, "why do *I* have to pay for *their* education? I don't benefit from it!" Crowd.



If it was a good education, I benefit from it. From what I see, it often wasn't very good.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: It should be for everybody.

But if they are going to start somewhere, with people who are physically unable to work and care for themselves is the right place.


The problem with this type of incrementalism is that it peels away supporters only as far as is necessary to make the immediately-interested group small enough to be harmless.

Then the progress stops.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.


You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*read through thread on some very good news

This is a good and merciful thing.

Celebrate for once in your miserable lives.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I paid off my school loans, I don't see why most people have to pay theirs.
/It's a scam for most people, college is.


It's not a scam.
That said. It should have never become a luxury. And it should never have became a money pit. There is no logic to needing a loan for something that could change in value in less time than the loan.
We get loans for houses because property appreciates.
We get loans for cars because cars theoretically should last long enough to be paid off.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: thealgorerhythm: It should be for everybody.

But if they are going to start somewhere, with people who are physically unable to work and care for themselves is the right place.

The problem with this type of incrementalism is that it peels away supporters only as far as is necessary to make the immediately-interested group small enough to be harmless.

Then the progress stops.


That's what this country has done to African Americans for generation after generation after generation
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: KamikazeCraig: Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up

?????????
The war was never going to end. We had to leave at some point. Stop acting like it's such a horrible thing. Nevermind we will likely get dragged back there.
JFC.


No argument. But it's been a PR nightmare for the administration so they pulled out this shiny distraction. Simply commenting on the timing of their deeds.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.

You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.


Oooh, or you can hang them on the wall and call them art!
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Just waiting for the, "why do *I* have to pay for *their* education? I don't benefit from it!" Crowd.

As they complain on the internet.

From a smartphone.

Both of which developed solely by highschool grads.

Wait...


Well if you date back to the original phone.  Alexander Graham Bell didn't even finish Highschool.
He left school at 15.


College is not the answer for everyone. Also if someone didn't go to college it does not mean they cant invent great things.   Should college be affordable?  Absolutely it has gone crazy mad in cost.  I think anyone that wants to extend their knowledge should be able to and it should be affordable.   Should this be a free pass for people who entered into an agreement and now don't want to hold up their end of a bargain? To an extent No.
I say this, as I saw people take money they were suppose to be using for school and squander it on expensive places to live. New cars etc.. To be honest they are the loudest ones that always complain about school debt.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: waxbeans: KamikazeCraig: Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up

?????????
The war was never going to end. We had to leave at some point. Stop acting like it's such a horrible thing. Nevermind we will likely get dragged back there.
JFC.

No argument. But it's been a PR nightmare for the administration so they pulled out this shiny distraction. Simply commenting on the timing of their deeds.


The shiny distraction they've been talking about since May of this year? Show me on the doll where the Democrats hurt you.
 
weed clipper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: hoodiowithtudio: I paid off my school loans, I don't see why most people have to pay theirs.
/It's a scam for most people, college is.

It's not a scam.
That said. It should have never become a luxury. And it should never have became a money pit. There is no logic to needing a loan for something that could change in value in less time than the loan.
We get loans for houses because property appreciates.
We get loans for cars because cars theoretically should last long enough to be paid off.


Fancy building and sports programs aren't cheap.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the lowest interest rates one can get is on a student loan payback.

I deferred anytime I was offered and when I didn't get a deferment I paid the $25-$30 bucks a month to keep it current.

I always joked that if I quit paying what would they do? Come hit me in the head until they took the BA out of me?

Low payments on time gave me good credit and after adding to it easily to get yet another degree I paid it all off when a lump of money fell into my lap.

Being without that lump of debt is huge in many ways that don't directly benefit the debtor.

This is a good plan
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to ITT for a year. I'm pretty sure that qualifies me as mentally disabled.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents complained about how no one paid for their student loans.  Then I mentioned Social Security and all was forgiven.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.

You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.


You find the right doctor and you're out on your Harley instead of driving that garbage truck, amirite?

And your anger issues can keep you from worker, you stupid jerks.  I should ring everyone of you're worthless necks.  And pointing out you're/your will just get you more wrath.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife and I paid hers off.
Now everybody else wants a free ride?  Good.  They should have it.  We should have had it, too but too bad so sad that's over and done.
A decent education should be funded by the state.  Get rid of the for-profit schools that teach nothing and only defraud students.  Get rid of the predatory lenders.

Pay for it with taxes.  When our local school district asked for an increase in millage we voted yes.
Or, you know, just print farking money like they do every time there's a banking crisis or a war.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: waxbeans: KamikazeCraig: Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up

?????????
The war was never going to end. We had to leave at some point. Stop acting like it's such a horrible thing. Nevermind we will likely get dragged back there.
JFC.

No argument. But it's been a PR nightmare for the administration so they pulled out this shiny distraction. Simply commenting on the timing of their deeds.


There is no need. Grow up get some perspective. I've seen videos of helicopters being chucked into the ocean after the embassy fell in Vietnam.
The only thing we should be worried about is fast tracking citizenship for our interpreters who if left without help will be killed.
That's the real embarrassment.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for this.  It's only cancelling student loans for those who are perfectly capable of working that I'm against.  Cancel all interest, that's fine. But the loan should be paid off.

The debts that should have a much higher priority for cancellation are those for medical debt.  Going to school is a choice. Getting a loan to go to school is a choice.  Winding up in the hospital due to illness or injury is not a choice.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a couple people who work full time on permanent disability, but only get paid a very small amount, and the rest of the pay goes to their spouse or other family member.

And on the other hand, I know guys in construction who can't get disability, but they can hardly get out of bed because they messed up their backs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nhojwolfe: freakdiablo: Just waiting for the, "why do *I* have to pay for *their* education? I don't benefit from it!" Crowd.

As they complain on the internet.

From a smartphone.

Both of which developed solely by highschool grads.

Wait...

Well if you date back to the original phone.  Alexander Graham Bell didn't even finish Highschool.
He left school at 15.


College is not the answer for everyone. Also if someone didn't go to college it does not mean they cant invent great things.   Should college be affordable?  Absolutely it has gone crazy mad in cost.  I think anyone that wants to extend their knowledge should be able to and it should be affordable.   Should this be a free pass for people who entered into an agreement and now don't want to hold up their end of a bargain? To an extent No.
I say this, as I saw people take money they were suppose to be using for school and squander it on expensive places to live. New cars etc.. To be honest they are the loudest ones that always complain about school debt.


Sure.
But why is it I have no idea how much money actually went to school how much money went to mad Money and how much money did I receive in grants.
Because I really don't that my 100 hours was actually worth $20,000.
It's really farking annoying that he would fill out a ton of paper and then receive one check with no itemization of what the farking if it was.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up


As opposed to when Trump would screw up, and then he just screw up even bigger to cover up the first screwup
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KamikazeCraig: waxbeans: KamikazeCraig: Not at all a political PR move to offset how we stepped on our dicks in regarding to the execution of our Afghan departure ... nice to have a gift in your back pocket ready for when you eventually screw up

?????????
The war was never going to end. We had to leave at some point. Stop acting like it's such a horrible thing. Nevermind we will likely get dragged back there.
JFC.

No argument. But it's been a PR nightmare for the administration so they pulled out this shiny distraction. Simply commenting on the timing of their deeds.


A distraction? I'm sure glad you personally work for the Biden administration press team and are also his chief of staff and were personally involved . Lot for you to assume ignoramus.

How do you know this wasn't on the agenda from the beginning? Or did you miss the whole 2020 campaigns?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: One of the lowest interest rates one can get is on a student loan payback.

I deferred anytime I was offered and when I didn't get a deferment I paid the $25-$30 bucks a month to keep it current.

I always joked that if I quit paying what would they do? Come hit me in the head until they took the BA out of me?

Low payments on time gave me good credit and after adding to it easily to get yet another degree I paid it all off when a lump of money fell into my lap.

Being without that lump of debt is huge in many ways that don't directly benefit the debtor.

This is a good plan


A loved one or family member giving you a $5,000 credit card but not allowing you to use it can easily improve your credit without involving a bank who has a federal government backing them to guarantee that you pay.
JFC
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also seem to recall that if your disability is initially declined, you can get a lawyer, it'll take a few years but at the court hearing, the disability people aren't allowed to make a defense.  No videos of you windsurfing in Maui.  The lawyer sues for back pay and pockets half of it.   You don't show up.  You get a nice chunk for that Escalade.  Hey, celebrate you!  Monthly checks start rolling in and you work on the rest that Uncle Sucker owes you.

My neighbor was a nurse.  Now she a stay at home momma whose kids go off to day care and she drives an Escalade with tags that expired in 2018.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: thealgorerhythm: Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.

You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.

You find the right doctor and you're out on your Harley instead of driving that garbage truck, amirite?

And your anger issues can keep you from worker, you stupid jerks.  I should ring everyone of you're worthless necks.  And pointing out you're/your will just get you more wrath.


???????????
You know all my life I've heard about shady doctors and pill Mills so obviously these things exist but I've yet to personally locate them.
Same thing goes with hired killers do they actually exist or are they always FBI agents
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: thealgorerhythm: Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.

You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.

Oooh, or you can hang them on the wall and call them art!


The capitalist workhouse mindset does not consider art a job
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: I know a couple people who work full time on permanent disability, but only get paid a very small amount, and the rest of the pay goes to their spouse or other family member.

And on the other hand, I know guys in construction who can't get disability, but they can hardly get out of bed because they messed up their backs.


Sadly honest people refuse to go through the steps required by various agencies / organizations/goverment systems.
The weird thing is they vote for  the very type of politician who implements such hurdles.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I also seem to recall that if your disability is initially declined, you can get a lawyer, it'll take a few years but at the court hearing, the disability people aren't allowed to make a defense.  No videos of you windsurfing in Maui.  The lawyer sues for back pay and pockets half of it.   You don't show up.  You get a nice chunk for that Escalade.  Hey, celebrate you!  Monthly checks start rolling in and you work on the rest that Uncle Sucker owes you.

My neighbor was a nurse.  Now she a stay at home momma whose kids go off to day care and she drives an Escalade with tags that expired in 2018.


Oh do shut up. There's fraud everywhere and good people shouldn't suffer because of a few bad apples.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I also seem to recall that if your disability is initially declined, you can get a lawyer, it'll take a few years but at the court hearing, the disability people aren't allowed to make a defense.  No videos of you windsurfing in Maui.  The lawyer sues for back pay and pockets half of it.   You don't show up.  You get a nice chunk for that Escalade.  Hey, celebrate you!  Monthly checks start rolling in and you work on the rest that Uncle Sucker owes you.

My neighbor was a nurse.  Now she a stay at home momma whose kids go off to day care and she drives an Escalade with tags that expired in 2018.


???????
Actually I had a friend they took it all the way to the court hearing and the court hearing was brutal the judge asked them some really serious questions and they was rejected.
Apparently it's your own job to make sure your colostomy bag doesn't prevent you from maintaining gainful employment.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: thealgorerhythm: Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.

You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.

You find the right doctor and you're out on your Harley instead of driving that garbage truck, amirite?

And your anger issues can keep you from worker, you stupid jerks.  I should ring everyone of you're worthless necks.  And pointing out you're/your will just get you more wrath.


Lucky for you there are plenty of places in the workforce for assholes.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Harry Freakstorm: thealgorerhythm: Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.

You're right, Mr Scrooge. We will put them straight to work as doormats and pool bobs.

You find the right doctor and you're out on your Harley instead of driving that garbage truck, amirite?

And your anger issues can keep you from worker, you stupid jerks.  I should ring everyone of you're worthless necks.  And pointing out you're/your will just get you more wrath.

Lucky for you there are plenty of places in the workforce for assholes.


Cops. Teachers. HR. Bartender. Cashiers. Waiters.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
my kid starts college right now. How do we get it for free?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IamTomJoad: One of the lowest interest rates one can get is on a student loan payback.

I deferred anytime I was offered and when I didn't get a deferment I paid the $25-$30 bucks a month to keep it current.

I always joked that if I quit paying what would they do? Come hit me in the head until they took the BA out of me?

Low payments on time gave me good credit and after adding to it easily to get yet another degree I paid it all off when a lump of money fell into my lap.

Being without that lump of debt is huge in many ways that don't directly benefit the debtor.

This is a good plan

/
A loved one or family member giving you a $5,000 credit card but not allowing you to use it can easily improve your credit without involving a bank who has a federal government backing them to guarantee that you pay.
JFC


I didn't go to college to get better credit.
 
zobear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: One of the lowest interest rates one can get is on a student loan payback...


Lowest?

My undergrad and grad loans (paid off), some 20 years ago charged interest rates in the 2-3% range. My professional degree from last year is more than double that.

My house loan interest rate is less than current student loan rates.

What this nation is charging to educate its citizens amounts to usury.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: waxbeans: IamTomJoad: One of the lowest interest rates one can get is on a student loan payback.

I deferred anytime I was offered and when I didn't get a deferment I paid the $25-$30 bucks a month to keep it current.

I always joked that if I quit paying what would they do? Come hit me in the head until they took the BA out of me?

Low payments on time gave me good credit and after adding to it easily to get yet another degree I paid it all off when a lump of money fell into my lap.

Being without that lump of debt is huge in many ways that don't directly benefit the debtor.

This is a good plan

/
A loved one or family member giving you a $5,000 credit card but not allowing you to use it can easily improve your credit without involving a bank who has a federal government backing them to guarantee that you pay.
JFC

I didn't go to college to get better credit.


And yet you were yacking on about how the student loan process improved your credit
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: I'm all for this.  It's only cancelling student loans for those who are perfectly capable of working that I'm against.  Cancel all interest, that's fine. But the loan should be paid off.

The debts that should have a much higher priority for cancellation are those for medical debt.  Going to school is a choice. Getting a loan to go to school is a choice.  Winding up in the hospital due to illness or injury is not a choice.


Some folks would say medical debt incurred because you made bad choices (smoking, drinking, obesity, etc) shouldn't be covered either.

Personally I loathe the lack of empathy I see in the US, but apparently that's what we do as Americans, scold everyone we think made "bad choices" so that we don't have to face the fact that the power players in our country often sell us down the river.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheraTx: my kid starts college right now. How do we get it for free?


Move to Italy.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheraTx: my kid starts college right now. How do we get it for free?


You're going to have to disable your child. There's many ways to go about this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A good start.
 
LL316
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Disability claims to fraudulently skyrocket in 3...2..1...


fark this noise.  Pay down the debt with community service or infrastructure volunteering.


It's nice to be reminded that America, if nothing else, is a Christian nation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF? How does being disabled get you out of student debt?  You signed the papers. Unless you're blind (in which case, why are you signing things??) or mentally handicap (in which case, why are you going to college? Shouldn't you be mopping floors at a grocery store or have new drugs tested on you? ) you entered willingly into a contract.

You're going to school to learn how to have a career right?  Guess what careers have?  Contracts.  If you sign an agreement to purchase a bunch of equipment for your company, you don't get to say "Oh, that actually costs a bunch of money.  I didn't realize that until I got all the stuff, and that I made a poor choice in what I bought.  I rather not pay for it, and I'll just keep the stuff, thank you very much. "

*I* had to go into crippling debt because I decided to major in Art with a minor in 4th Century Women's History. Sure I've eaten mostly Ramen while I've lived in my moms basement for the past 10 years while I try and find a career in my fiend that pays better than being a barrista at Starbucks, but that was my choice, and in America we stick by our choices no matter what.  Whether we elect to study a poor paying career or elect a differently hued president, we stand by what we did and do not change our mind for any reason. And if I had to live with the debt I took on, so do you.

The disabled are all about equal rights, well the soul crushing burden of endless, non-dismissable-for-any-reason debt should be something they enjoy as well.
 
