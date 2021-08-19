 Skip to content
 
Alabama is down from 0 to -29 ICU beds. Presumably they're hooking the sick up to ventilators running off of generators in the hospital parking garage
    Alabama, state's hospitals, Medical professionals, Montgomery, Alabama, Dr. Donald Williamson, CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association, hospital beds  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hey, look at the bright side, 'Debbie Downer': they've got their freedoms.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I've been assured that this is fine.

/Narrator: it's not fine
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I need to donate some laser printed labels "ICU BED" with some double sticky tape so they can slap those on some camping cots to stack in the hallways. TAA DA. Problem solved.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Isn't it getting to be storm season in that part of the world? Maybe hurricane winds can pick up some hospital tents and whisk the off to the land of Oz?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In Birmingham they love the Governor.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Delta is a biatch. You can't redneck disco and party if you haven't got your shots. It will find you.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: In Birmingham they love the Governor.


Boo boo boo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They better die soon because Darryl needs those back for the Bama tailgate. Roll Tide!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nope, they're parking them in the ER clogging up patient offloads from EMS and ER waiting rooms, and increasing wait times for sick patients of all kinds

Or worse, they're putting them in non-ICU beds where they won't have the staff ratio or care they need to survive
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.


My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they really stuck it to the libs. *Caugh, hack, thud*
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: revrendjim: In Birmingham they love the Governor.

Boo boo boo


Da.

Leningrad Cowboys Red Army Choir SWEET HOME ALABAMA
Youtube Jrg0X9H6FGU
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too


They should kick a non-vaccinated Covid patient to the curb so that the kid can be treated. Anti-vaxxers should be the lowest priority for treatment.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

revrendjim: In Birmingham they love the Governor.


Man I hate that racist ass band.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too

They should kick a non-vaccinated Covid patient to the curb so that the kid can be treated. Anti-vaxxers should be the lowest priority for treatment.


Treating them actually violates the hippocratic oath.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too


There are no pediatric ICU beds available between Little rock, Jackson MS and Memphis. That's for any child - not just for Covid.

That's no pediatric beds for icu care post surgery.
No beds for severe asthmatics who you can't just throw on a ventilator.
No beds for diabetic kids who are in DKa
No beds for septic cancer patients
No beds for sickle cell kids
No trauma icu beds for kids.

Even worse - there's a possibility adult hospitals and ERs who do not care for kids normally won't be able to just ship them out - they'll have to care for them. This can be really, really bad depending on what is going on.

Is it important now that kids are going to die?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry, all those generators are being taken to power the fans to make the "TRUMP WON" flags wave majestically at the rally Saturday in Mobile.

Don't worry, though. If you loved one dies their estate is legally obligated to continue their monthly donations to Save America PAC because grandma didn't not forget to de-uncheck the temporary sequential pause denial of her negative debit status refusal of denial unremoval.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure some farker will be along any moment to explain why those numbers aren't as bad as they sound and this is really the media's fault for fear mongering.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder when parents see I'm putting their kids with broken bones in a wheelchair in a waiting room with no pain medicine, or when families see I'm putting their disabled elderly parents in a wheelchair when they really, really need a bed and they're crying in pain in the waiting room around patients who are likely infected with Covid because we have no beds if they're going to finally wake up to reality.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So when are they going to drag their elected leaders out of the state and local offices who deny the reality and put people in who will actually start cleaning up the mess instead of denying it? Till then there ain't much that can be done for them much like there wasn't much left to do for Afghanistan at this point.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Hey, look at the bright side, 'Debbie Downer': they've got their freedoms.


Won't see a lib putting freedom on a ventilator, that's for DAMN sure.

Yer gotdamn right!
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy is my new hero, and the perfect example of what is needed right now to get through this.

"You don't trust what's in the vaccine, but you're going to freely accept whatever we put in you treating you now that you've got it and are suffering? Here's an Advil. Go home and sleep it off. It's just like the flu. Bye!"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmmm..none of the usual suspects have shown up in the thread yet to statsplain why this is perfectly normal and not a problem.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Nope, they're parking them in the ER clogging up patient offloads from EMS and ER waiting rooms, and increasing wait times for sick patients of all kinds

Or worse, they're putting them in non-ICU beds where they won't have the staff ratio or care they need to survive


"Thanks, Obama."
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah - glad we are going through this while I'm young and healthy
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Isn't it getting to be storm season in that part of the world? Maybe hurricane winds can pick up some hospital tents and whisk the off to the land of Oz?


Yeah a cat 4-5 hurricane hitting florida, texas, alabama and mississippi should be fun when they have to evacuate all those hospitals uh
 
jjwars1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hmmm..none of the usual suspects have shown up in the thread yet to statsplain why this is perfectly normal and not a problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too


But according every Republican "the US has the best healthcare system in the world!"
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I wonder when parents see I'm putting their kids with broken bones in a wheelchair in a waiting room with no pain medicine, or when families see I'm putting their disabled elderly parents in a wheelchair when they really, really need a bed and they're crying in pain in the waiting room around patients who are likely infected with Covid because we have no beds if they're going to finally wake up to reality.


My father in law had to go to the ER last week. They didn't have anyone to see him so they tried to send him to another hospital but that one wasn't accepting. After 18 hours, they released him without anyone seeing him. Best they could do was make an appointment with his primary in 3 months.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This shiat terrifies me in a way I never thought I would be, NO ICU bed's for someone with a bad ticker and 13 coronary heart stents because some moron wouldn't get a shot is just beyond my ability to understand.

Every time I have an angina attack I wonder if there will be an open ICU room here in Chattanooga.
 
rogue49
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
GOP: BUT ALL OUR VOTERS ARE DYING!!!

Funny how that works...
Nature and all that science stuff.
Hmm...

See y'all at the polls. :)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Triage.  If your hospital is full, you have to prioritize patients based on the best group outcome.

Dump the unvaxxed COVID patients in a death ward to make room for those more likely to live and who will likely require less time in the hospital using up space.  It can be a tent in a field if necessary.

Triage sucks, but this has to be the most ethically easy call in the history of triage.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's fun reading articles like this and see the Facebook parents group loose their minds because of the mask mandate for the new school year.

One guy even quoted the low infection rate last year (Maine currently has a serviceable government) as a reason to eliminate the mandate.  Guess what the schools did to do that.  It's bananas.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: This shiat terrifies me in a way I never thought I would be, NO ICU bed's for someone with a bad ticker and 13 coronary heart stents because some moron wouldn't get a shot is just beyond my ability to understand.

Every time I have an angina attack I wonder if there will be an open ICU room here in Chattanooga.


Im so so sorry our system has failed you so much.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean a variant that is just shy of the Measles and Chicken Pox can't take away their Freedom, right?

Breath, money and lives, yes.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Saw my primary doc yesterday. Started seeing him early on in this and a little bit before shiat really hit the fan to address my anxiety, panic, depression, PTSD, and agoraphobia issues. I expressed my concerns with delta and how this shiatshow was going and honestly expected him to tell me I was overreacting. So, I'm just going to stick with being in full lock-down mode since hopefully the rest of you will be doing the same in about a month by his estimate.

/just going to follow pro advice
//not getting a medical degree at this point in life
 
Northern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Nope, they're parking them in the ER clogging up patient offloads from EMS and ER waiting rooms, and increasing wait times for sick patients of all kinds

Or worse, they're putting them in non-ICU beds where they won't have the staff ratio or care they need to survive


When does the federal program end that pays for covid treatment?  Unemployment assistance is ending shortly.
I wouldn't want red state residents to become hard line communists, and they should be given the opportunity to have pride in paying for this treatment as individuals.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Triage.  If your hospital is full, you have to prioritize patients based on the best group outcome.

Dump the unvaxxed COVID patients in a death ward to make room for those more likely to live and who will likely require less time in the hospital using up space.  It can be a tent in a field if necessary.

Triage sucks, but this has to be the most ethically easy call in the history of triage.


Denying anti-vaxxers entry to hospitals is a good start. Even for non-covid related illness or injury.  They can get 1800's quack ideas off facebook from their antivax buddies and see if taint tanning is as effective as a vent
 
Northern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too


Right now some health care companies are trying to dramatically cut wages and benefits.  In a pandemic.  When the cost of education just keeps climbing.
/Murica!
 
pheed
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too

There are no pediatric ICU beds available between Little rock, Jackson MS and Memphis. That's for any child - not just for Covid.

That's no pediatric beds for icu care post surgery.
No beds for severe asthmatics who you can't just throw on a ventilator.
No beds for diabetic kids who are in DKa
No beds for septic cancer patients
No beds for sickle cell kids
No trauma icu beds for kids.

Even worse - there's a possibility adult hospitals and ERs who do not care for kids normally won't be able to just ship them out - they'll have to care for them. This can be really, really bad depending on what is going on.

Is it important now that kids are going to die?


Sorry, dead kids have never been important to right wingers ...unless they're fetal.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Unsung_Hero: Triage.  If your hospital is full, you have to prioritize patients based on the best group outcome.

Dump the unvaxxed COVID patients in a death ward to make room for those more likely to live and who will likely require less time in the hospital using up space.  It can be a tent in a field if necessary.

Triage sucks, but this has to be the most ethically easy call in the history of triage.

Denying anti-vaxxers entry to hospitals is a good start. Even for non-covid related illness or injury.  They can get 1800's quack ideas off facebook from their antivax buddies and see if taint tanning is as effective as a vent


All ya'll realize the PICUs are full of kids too young to get the vaccine or kids who are kids and therefore aren't the ones deciding if they get the vaçcine or not?
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Mechanicum: arrogantbastich: I'm sure they can offload some to Texass and Miss'ippi.

My dad's got a kid in his hospital that might die needlessly from kidney failure because they need a nephrologist, their PICU is full, and they can't transfer them anywhere because all the PICUs are full.
Not in 'bama, either.


Not being able to transfer between hospitals because they don't have the beds is killing people on top of COVID in a big way
They've lost 100 nurses to COVID burnout in the last 3 months, too

There are no pediatric ICU beds available between Little rock, Jackson MS and Memphis. That's for any child - not just for Covid.

That's no pediatric beds for icu care post surgery.
No beds for severe asthmatics who you can't just throw on a ventilator.
No beds for diabetic kids who are in DKa
No beds for septic cancer patients
No beds for sickle cell kids
No trauma icu beds for kids.

Even worse - there's a possibility adult hospitals and ERs who do not care for kids normally won't be able to just ship them out - they'll have to care for them. This can be really, really bad depending on what is going on.

Is it important now that kids are going to die?


GQP governor's have recently said "no kids have died".  When a journalist tells them >300 kids have died, the response is either smoke bomb, or "they all had PECs".
FL Governor DeDantis is withholding covid numbers for kids from the public, because it might make him look bad.
You know, solid leadership.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hospitals in Alabama are already overflowing... and according to MSNBC last night, the latest University of Alabama Hospital projection is for hospitalizations in Alabama to nearly double by mid-September

This is, most decidedly, not fine
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Northern: GQP governor's have recently said "no kids have died".  When a journalist tells them >300 kids have died, the response is either smoke bomb, or "they all had PECs".


DeSantis is blaming all the deaths on RSV, last I heard
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wdog61: It's fun reading articles like this and see the Facebook parents group loose their minds because of the mask mandate for the new school year.

One guy even quoted the low infection rate last year (Maine currently has a serviceable government) as a reason to eliminate the mandate.  Guess what the schools did to do that.  It's bananas.


You and I have very different definitions of "fun."
 
