(Q13 Fox)   "I will fight mask mandates to the death," says Sheriff who now relies on supplemental oxygen to live due to COVID   (q13fox.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Covid is the right's Dynamite Monkey, and they keep flinging poo at it.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thatssadohwell.jpg
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So an oxygen mask tethered to an oxygen bottle is the right kind.
Got it.
Morons.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should just go home and make space for someone who gives a shiat
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So he's daring COVID that he won't get a relapse?

You hear that, COVID?  He's asking for it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.


He literally is the farking government.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Told you he was hardcore.

/idiot
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.


The bottom line is he and his team of doctors beat it.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not just the douchebag you imagine, the douchebag you expect:

wpcdn.us-east-1.vip.tn-cloud.netView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Songer said when he returns to work he will continue to challenge pandemic restrictions that he calls government overreach.


Narrator: A 'return to work' is not in his future, nor is much of anything.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Songer chalked up his oxygen use to an array of lung issues, including chronic pulmonary issues and being a smoker for 50 years - not solely to COVID-19.

"Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

Yeah, he made that decision a long time ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Covid is the right's Dynamite Monkey, and they keep flinging poo at it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then die.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Bottom line is: I beat it."

lol, #winning
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wooden_badger: So he's daring COVID that he won't get a relapse?

You hear that, COVID?  He's asking for it.


Because NOBODY's gotten COVID, you know, lol
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: wooden_badger: So he's daring COVID that he won't get a relapse?

You hear that, COVID?  He's asking for it.

Because NOBODY's gotten COVID, you know, lol


Twice, I mean.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We really need a "Oh no! Anyway" tag, but I suppose dumbass will have to do for now.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.

The bottom line is he and his team of doctors beat it.


By using taxpayer money and taking up space in the hospital.
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Not just the douchebag you imagine, the douchebag you expect:

[wpcdn.us-east-1.vip.tn-cloud.net image 720x480]


Coming soon to Paramount+
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You Die!: EvilEgg: CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.

The bottom line is he and his team of doctors beat it.

By using taxpayer money and taking up space in the hospital.


You know, any victory that leaves you

EvilEgg: CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.

The bottom line is he and his team of doctors beat it.


Any victory that leaves you dependent on a mandated mask for the rest of your (shortened, painful) life is pyrrhic at best.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well damn, that didn't go well.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To the death, eh?" Well don't give up now, you're almost there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man who claims to hate the government telling him what to do is part of the government who tells everybody what to do.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said

Another bottom line is that you took up resources that didn't need to be taken up that could have been used to help other, more deserving people.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The self-described constitutional sheriff, a group of law enforcement officers who believe local authority supersedes federal and state authority, also promised in June to arrest any government official who tried to enforce new health mandates.

I hope this happens.  Because it's going to end with him in jail for unlawful arrest.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yep, he just cost the taxpayers 1000x what just taking the vaccine would have cost.

F*ck all trump lovers.  They cost the taxpayers way too much money.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A pig and anti-vaxxer? What a scumbag.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's nice of these guys to be so vehemently pro-life and respecting freedom of the person to choose when and what they do with their body.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It takes real insanity to refuse to admit you were wrong shortly after it very nearly cost you your life and left you crippled for all of what remains of it.

But don't worry, Papa Deathsantis will reward his followers for helping spread the plagues.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.

The bottom line is he and his team of doctors beat it.


Yeah. Beat it to GQP propaganda.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oooh!  He's getting his chance! Fight!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🤦
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: The self-described constitutional sheriff, a group of law enforcement officers who believe local authority supersedes federal and state authority, also promised in June to arrest any government official who tried to enforce new health mandates.

I hope this happens.  Because it's going to end with him in jail for unlawful arrest.


He's a constitutional sheriff, which means he just talks a big game, and never actually follows through. They're basically little mini-Trumps. "I'm going to sue you!" (He never actually sues anyone).
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He should be relieved of his duty as he is not mentally fit to make accurate risk assessments.

It is time we start treating these crazy motherfarkers like they are crazy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Well damn, that didn't go well.


Give it a little time.
 
philodough
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now watch me struggle for the next 15 minutes to stand up and drag my oxygen tank a couple feet over yonder.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do these people not pay attention to the fact of hospitals being crowded? Even if Covid doesn't kill you, you might find it harder to get the medical attention you need due to non-Covid stuff.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: Do these people not pay attention to the fact of hospitals being crowded? Even if Covid doesn't kill you, you might find it harder to get the medical attention you need due to non-Covid stuff.


They won't notice until it affects them personally. And it will be Biden's fault.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Bottom line is: I beat it. And I did it without taking vaccinations, without getting my shot, without none of that nonsense," he said. "And that's my decision. I make that decision. Not the government."

I wonder how much Medicare paid for his hospitalization.


Sounds like he reveres the law and obeys it even when it's inconvenient.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I keep thinking, "okay, I have now heard from the stupidest person on earth," and then I read an article like this and think "nope, here is a stupider one" and I then I wonder if it will ever end.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile his political masters used their position to elbow their way to the front of the queue to get vaccinated.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He has to use oxygen but he insists he beat the virus. Ssshhhhhhhhhright.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
a group of law enforcement officers who believe local authority supersedes federal and state authority,


^hey you idiot motherfarkers what you describing is sort of why we don't want kings in the first place because they would put sheriffs in charge you a farking stupid farks
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Roastbeast Sammich: Do these people not pay attention to the fact of hospitals being crowded? Even if Covid doesn't kill you, you might find it harder to get the medical attention you need due to non-Covid stuff.


yeah, but what's important is that I get that ICU bed. Me. Not someone else. MAGA. RAHOWA. EABODA
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder if he was fine getting monoclonal antibody therapy, even though he understands less about that than about the vaccine that he also doesn't understand?
 
EL EM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's correct. Add a dime to that and he has ten cents.
 
