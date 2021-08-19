 Skip to content
Good news is we paved your street while you were out. The better news is we are charging you an accrual impound fee because we towed your cars
12
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have read those notices from the city
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?


I mean, you could pave over the cars.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who parks their car on the street for a farking month? Is maintenance entirely unpredictable? Should have cubed them and charged cube storage fees.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?


Tow them and then bring them back.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?


The alternative is giving more than 48 hrs notice.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: CruiserTwelve: Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?

Tow them and then bring them back.


Then how does the towing guy get paid?  Why do you hate small businesses?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These are the people for which alternate side street parking was invented for. Fark them and anyone who leaves their car in a public right of way any longer than temporarily.

They make parking garages and driveways for a reason. Maybe they need to start researching it.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: CruiserTwelve: Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?

Tow them and then bring them back.


I mean, I guess they could have noted where the cars were, towed them, paved the street, kept the street blocked off so that nobody else could park there afterward, and then towed them back, putting them in place one by one.

/Yeah, that's the ticket!
 
peachpicker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Who parks their car on the street for a farking month? Is maintenance entirely unpredictable? Should have cubed them and charged cube storage fees.


Your profile says you live in Denver, but somehow you seem perplexed by certain realities of densely populated urban living. Many, many city folk don't have off-street parking.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: CruiserTwelve: Sounds like a lousy thing to do, but really, what's the alternative? Pave around the parked cars?

Tow them and then bring them back.


I very much like this answer.
 
