(SoraNews24)   What would make a great centerpiece for a table? A cat   (soranews24.com) divider line
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cat is already the centerpiece. I don't think he would sit in that when he could be on the table stealing stuff from my plate that he may or may not actually eat.  I have to lock him in another room if I ever want to eat dinner in peace.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a cat a while back. He didn't need a hole to become the centerpiece of the table.

If I was eating, he was ON the table and f*ck you don't try and brush me away, human, this is MY table
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My Hanako had no shame.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just like that monkey scene from Faces of Death.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yay! A glory hole for a pussy!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Smudge, this is Dog Fort standing by.

Come in Smudge, over?!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, off-center piece.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Just like that monkey scene from Faces of Death.


Wow. Old people used to watch horrible things. On 📼
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Jahy, get out of the table. It's only for cats, not former rulers of the dark world.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, a cat's really just gonna sit there.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I saw a free cat sign on the road.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want one.
 
