(NBC News)   Mississippi has more than 20,000 students in quarantine...after the first week of school   (nbcnews.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... and the band plays on.

They are only kids. You can make more. /S
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those numbers only go up. But individual freedom is more important or something..

Happy I don't live in Miss
Happy my kids are out of the school system
Happy my entire family is vaccinated
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Those numbers only go up. But individual freedom is more important or something.

Happy I don't live in Miss
Happy my kids are out of the school system
Happy my entire family is vaccinated


My dad, who was born in 1910 Mississippi, would have been disgusted. No wonder he left when he was a teenager.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to know how bad it could get? A disturbing thread:


https://twitter.com/denise_dewald/sta​t​us/1426318478861013001?s=20

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mississippi has schools?

their academic performance indicates otherwise
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why aren't schools  boarding schools to begin with is beyond me.
I think school should run year round and you'll get your kids back when they're old enough to wipe their own ass and budget their own bills.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nobody could have seen this coming.
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Time for the hospitals to cut bait and triage the unvaxxed patients out of the ICUs.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those numbers have to be inflated. There's no way Mississippi has more than 20,000 students.
 
schubie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For the 3rd time in less than two weeks I had a customer say, "I'm in quarantine". Today I finally went off. "If you're in quarantine, you need to stay in your house, I offer curbside, I offer delivery. You need to leave now." At least this one was wearing a mask. I can't anymore.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They sure are pwning the libs.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone taking bets on whether they learn more or less than when actually attending school?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Anyone taking bets on whether they learn more or less than when actually attending school?


This is Mississippi. What do you suppose the parents are gonna teach them?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When these gets are old enough to learn about what they were subjected to, I hope they slap the shiat out of the adults that let this happen to them.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whose bright idea was it to wait until we had a strain of Covid that readily infects young children before we reopen the schools?

It is not yet clear whether the Delta variant causes more severe disease in children, but its high level of infectiousness is causing a surge of pediatric Covid-19 cases.

These numbers have sparked concerns that what had once seemed like the smallest of silver linings - that Covid-19 mostly spared children - might be changing. Some doctors on the front lines say they are seeing more critically ill children than they have at any previous point of the pandemic and that the highly contagious Delta variant is likely to blame.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the cost of Freedom™ is quarantine. Got it.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Opening up vaccinations for all ages can't happen soon enough.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey, it's not like they could give in to jack-booted CDC "doctors" and follow basic safety guidelines. That would be socialism.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

schubie: For the 3rd time in less than two weeks I had a customer say, "I'm in quarantine". Today I finally went off. "If you're in quarantine, you need to stay in your house, I offer curbside, I offer delivery. You need to leave now." At least this one was wearing a mask. I can't anymore.


Aren't you supposed to call the public health department to arrest them if they violate quarantine conditions?
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mississippi you have a problem
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
