 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Bowlegged Guy)   Look *twice* before you leap   (gymclimber.com) divider line
44
    More: PSA, Coccyx, What Happened, Glossary of climbing terms, Brandon Frohbieter, software developer, old son, family members, June 17th  
•       •       •

1139 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 9:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He also suffers from severe rectal spasms, in addition to neuropathic problems with his bowel and bladder.

Jaysus titty-f*cking Christ!

Well, one things for certain. He's never gonna fart again...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million-to-one shot, doc!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That fence is there for safety.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: Million-to-one shot, doc!


*shakes fist*
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: He also suffers from severe rectal spasms, in addition to neuropathic problems with his bowel and bladder.

Jaysus titty-f*cking Christ!

Well, one things for certain. He's never gonna fart again...


He might, rabbit, he might.

But he'll never trust a fart again.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: He also suffers from severe rectal spasms, in addition to neuropathic problems with his bowel and bladder.

Jaysus titty-f*cking Christ!

Well, one things for certain. He's never gonna fart again...


Actually it'll be quite easy for him.  That said, I hope he recovers, that had to hurt.  I couldn't even begin to imagine
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's fund his GoFundMe, shall we?

He's just gonna shove that up his ass!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This "article" is just panhandling for the guy's medical bills that were the result of his carelessness? You used to be cool, Outside Magazine.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Brandon did have medical insurance. He shared a copy of his medical expenses with us, and the bills are astronomical."

What is the point of medical insurance, if it doesn't actually farking insure against anything? Why are we still pretending that it's in any way a better system than single payer?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Anal Impalement is playing the side stage at Coachella next year.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn near reck... ow. Nevermind.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not how you properly use a poop tube when climbing. Not at all.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was a crappy mistake.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: You really can't afford it.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should just remove his rectum and teach him to poop in a bag. Poor foolish thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatten a dumbass's GoFundMe because he was a dumbass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet he wont ever do anal again, the square!

/poor dude i hope he recovers knew a guy at work that had huge problems like that and he was like 21, his entire life's sex life was gonna be crappy pun intended
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

trerro: FTFA: "Brandon did have medical insurance. He shared a copy of his medical expenses with us, and the bills are astronomical."

What is the point of medical insurance, if it doesn't actually farking insure against anything? Why are we still pretending that it's in any way a better system than single payer?


I don't think this dude has a clue. I'm pretty sure he shared a statement of benefits and is too stupid to see "This is not a bill" written across the top.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I heard Anal Impalement is playing the side stage at Coachella next year.


You're an Anal Impalement fan too, huh?  They're good, but not as good as they were when Freddie Mercury was their front man.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This "article" is just panhandling for the guy's medical bills that were the result of his carelessness? You used to be cool, Outside Magazine.


I'm a paying subscriber of Outside, but this is bullshiat. It's like an NRA magazine article about someone who shot himself because of carelessness.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pics ?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
software developer at a catastrophe modeling company

He shoulda known about catastrophe's then.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WTP 2: pics ?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WTP 2: pics ?


asiaone.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: trerro: FTFA: "Brandon did have medical insurance. He shared a copy of his medical expenses with us, and the bills are astronomical."

What is the point of medical insurance, if it doesn't actually farking insure against anything? Why are we still pretending that it's in any way a better system than single payer?

I don't think this dude has a clue. I'm pretty sure he shared a statement of benefits and is too stupid to see "This is not a bill" written across the top.


Coinsurance. Even after hitting your deductable, you're on the hook for a certain percentage of the bill. It's usually 30%
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The guy being taken to the hospital:

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thanks guys...!
 
drayno76
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well I guess his OnlyFans site won't be available in a month.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

trerro: FTFA: "Brandon did have medical insurance. He shared a copy of his medical expenses with us, and the bills are astronomical."

What is the point of medical insurance, if it doesn't actually farking insure against anything? Why are we still pretending that it's in any way a better system than single payer?


The medical insurance industry only exists to create profit for shareholders.  Health insurance companies, and everyone who works for them, are parasites feeding off the sick.  I have more respect for mosquitoes and leeches than I do for anyone working in that industry.
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They really should keep those poles lubed up, for safety's sake.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, there's someone that won't be celebrating International Women's Day again.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: WTP 2: pics ?

[asiaone.com image 763x509]


"You've got a friend in me"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: software developer at a catastrophe modeling company

He shoulda known about catastrophe's then.


Well, he did gain a new one to model.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pics.conservativememes.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warthog: WTP 2: pics ?

[asiaone.com image 763x509]


You've got a friend in me
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Let's All Fatten His GoFundMe, Shall We?"

Hahano. Farkin' rock climbers. "Rocking around" indeed.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
was the name of the company that put up the pole...VLAD ?
 
Jones_Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mister too cool for school here can't be bothered to tie in to a route he wants to climb, and takes a 12 foot drop without knowing if someone or something is below him. Not saying he deserved an anal impailment, but he sounds like the kinda guy that keeps the gym's insurance rates high.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: cretinbob: trerro: FTFA: "Brandon did have medical insurance. He shared a copy of his medical expenses with us, and the bills are astronomical."

What is the point of medical insurance, if it doesn't actually farking insure against anything? Why are we still pretending that it's in any way a better system than single payer?

I don't think this dude has a clue. I'm pretty sure he shared a statement of benefits and is too stupid to see "This is not a bill" written across the top.

Coinsurance. Even after hitting your deductable, you're on the hook for a certain percentage of the bill. It's usually 30%


Yeah, American insurance companies will really shove it up your ass with coinsurance.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTP 2: pics ?


Fark user imageView Full Size

(Artists Rendition)
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He wasn't there for the climbing, was he.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.