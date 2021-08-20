 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Alexa my son and his friends snuck out of the house, take over my parenting duties   (intheknow.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Family, Closed-circuit television, Profanity, Mother, teenage son, security camera footage, Adolescence, Parent  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Based on the ending looks like "fun dad" is raising a douchebag.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Let's all clutch our pearls because a teenager, who is apparently familiar enough with the world to see value in sneaking out of the house with his friends, used a naughty word.

/These farking people
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, if I knew journalism was as easy as watching youtube well, I would still write like shiat, so I wouldn't be a journalist.  Just someone who watches youtube.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nice work, AlexaDad
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No matter where you stand on the issue of profanity, one thing is for sure: Jesse and his friends are going to think twice before sneaking out again in the future

Profanity is an issue?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: No matter where you stand on the issue of profanity, one thing is for sure: Jesse and his friends are going to think twice before sneaking out again in the future

Profanity is an issue?


Observe:

fark. shiat. coont.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is a totally real thing that happened and not paid product placement from an "influencer."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: DOCTORD000M: No matter where you stand on the issue of profanity, one thing is for sure: Jesse and his friends are going to think twice before sneaking out again in the future

Profanity is an issue?

Observe:

fark. shiat. coont.


libety or transmission.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's TikTok.

/up next, threads just linked with memes
 
Watubi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: It's not news, it's TikTok.

/up next, threads just linked with memes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Memes?  on Fark?

Monorail Corgi would like to apply.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Watubi: Resident Muslim: It's not news, it's TikTok.

/up next, threads just linked with memes

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Heh. :)
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.