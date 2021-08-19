 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) If you thought the Cybertruck was fugly behold the Cyberlandr
blender61 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
It's the new Homer-mobile.

The Italians weep and the rest laugh. That is just redacted.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

This is what I and pretty much every other Millennial came in here to say.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
A company used to make campers that fitted onto Saab hatchbacks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That would be a far better idea. Why both making it folding and "hidden"? That just means everything is compromised and complicated, and you can't use it while you're moving.
Lots of people make campers that fit in beds of pick up trucks. So just make one that fits the Tesla.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  

The derision and mockery heaped upon that POS isn't going to limited to Millennials.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
It's that prison cell interior aesthetic that screams "luxury."
 
red230 [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
topgear.comView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sort of want"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Much more style.....
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Coming at it completely the wrong way.

The future will be EV platforms (4 powered wheels + steering/brake system) with bespoke cabins sitting on top.

Doesn't have to look like a modernised hillbilly mashup
 
Polish Hussar
52 minutes ago  
There can be only one.  Because making more than one of these monstrosities would be a crime against the laws of science, art, and/or nature.
 
Arkkuss
52 minutes ago  
Looks like a large doghouse in the bed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
Dumbasses, they're 225 days early.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
Where does the water come from?
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
I loved this episode of Top Gear.
 
suze
51 minutes ago  
For the '14 year old wannabee truck designer' in every man.
 
TWX
49 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


LOOKS GOOD TO ME!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
47 minutes ago  
So.... journey out into the wilderness with your electric truck.

Does that solar panel recharge the vehicle to get you back to civilization?

Where do you keep all the actual, you know, STUFF that you need to bring along for an outdoor adventure?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
46 minutes ago  
I definitely would NOT hit it. Look at those sharp corners. It is way below my standard.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
That thing is fugly.
 
jokerscrowbar
45 minutes ago  
What they're really saying is that your going to be stuck for days while the farty solar panels charge your batteries, bring a pillow.
 
Prevailing Wind
44 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


I'll wait thanks.
 
Hebjamn
44 minutes ago  
The collapsible bird house looks pretty silly, but the truck still pushes my buttons.

I think a small Airstream in tow would look kinda nice. At the Supercharger site. Every three hours.
 
Porous Horace
44 minutes ago  
I've noticed a tendency of this thread to become silly.
Now I'm warning this thread - from this point on - not to become silly again.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
43 minutes ago  

That is what canoo did. I doubt canoo will ever build their cars but their design is exactly what you describe.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

Silly?  About the V-Dub I was dead serious.
 
Prevailing Wind
40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also...can attest the Model 3 is rather fun to camp in.
 
Elfich
39 minutes ago  
All I am wondering is: What disaster has hit Tesla this time. Last time they announced the "super glass" and attacked the truck with a baseball bat at the same time a whistleblower was attempting to get attention for Tesla's labor practices. What is it going to be this time?
 
The Flexecutioner
38 minutes ago  
It's the exact opposite of oddly satisfying. None of the angles feel right.
 
invictus2
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I have a decent OnlyFans Account. Yet, I can't get a decent car. What is the in news Rosie?
GodDamnit!
 
natazha [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
At a party during the COVID lull, a guy was dissing the cybertruck because "It's too small to be useful."  I asked him why he thought that. He said he saw a picture of Musk standing next to it and it barely reached the top of his head.  I said, "Musk is a real 6 foot 2 in." and the wheels are 32" in diameter.

/not interested, but I know seven people with reservations.  Four of them own Teslas already.
 
UNC_Samurai
33 minutes ago  

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
32 minutes ago  

Get your money while you can
 
Gentlequiet
28 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: It's the exact opposite of oddly satisfying. None of the angles feel right.


In his house at R'lyeh, dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.
 
BigChad
28 minutes ago  

This is the first thing i thought of when I read the article.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  
Somebody is a serious troll
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Weyland RT01 Transport. Accept no substitutes.
 
wildcardjack
23 minutes ago  

That's what people having been asking because of the gaps.
 
MechaPyx
22 minutes ago  
It looks like a low poly 90s video game car. If the Cybertruck was supposed to fill me with a wave of nostalgia in the hopes I'd run out and buy one so I could relive my youth then it failed spectacularly. Not impressed with the fancy outhouse on the back either.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
21 minutes ago  
The cyber truck is butt-ugly.

I'd also seriously consider getting one, because the specs are impressive, and the advertised price for the single-engine base model is very reasonable.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
I'll just wait for the cheaper Russian version:

UAZ-based Tesla Cybertruck - bodywork done
Youtube HKmvhEa8qEo
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

I'd still take the F150 Lightning over the Tesla every time.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: So.... journey out into the wilderness with your electric truck.

Does that solar panel recharge the vehicle to get you back to civilization?


Yeah, you should stick with a gas-powered truck that will magically drill and refine its own oil while you're stuck in the desert.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
11 minutes ago  
Looks like someone stole the designer's French curves.
 
stevenvictx
8 minutes ago  
You people should be ashamed of doubting elon's bold and head turning ideas.
The man is the next god of the automotive industry and your just jealous.

Or thats what the Tesla fan club says.
 
Excelsior
7 minutes ago  

My current car is a Ford. I won't be spending another penny with them.
 
TWX
3 minutes ago  

Can it do the loop-de-loop?

/was never good at the loop-de-loop in Hard Drivin'
 
