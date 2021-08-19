 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Teacher knocks murdered student in a social media post, calling her not the brightest kid she had in the class   (fox8.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty mean to say that about a murdered child, ironically that nasty obituary, makes the teacher look like a frigging moron.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
RTFA
Fire that farking teacher and get her away from children
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That post was completely uncalled for even if true.
It shows a complete lack of judgement, professional or other. Given that and her callous and the mean spirited nature of her post, she needs to to be fired.

I would not want her or anyone like her to be teaching my kids.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: RTFA
Fire that farking teacher and get her away from children


I can not smart that enough and believe me I tried.

Bearsrepeating.jpj  and an echo in my post.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blender61: That post was completely uncalled for even if true.
It shows a complete lack of judgement, professional or other. Given that and her callous and the mean spirited nature of her post, she needs to to be fired.

I would not want her or anyone like her to be teaching my kids.


Thing is, she meant it nicely.  She said nice things about the kid.  She probably honestly has no idea what was wrong in that.

Which means she lacks the judgment to be working with children.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I mean how can she be bright if her.lights are out?! I was just being technical!"
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Truths, tho just truths and not disparagements are not to be spoken, especially not to credulous, oblivious fantasists.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember a lot of teachers I had in elementary school. Most of them have a low EQ. Even as a kid I knew some things that were said were in poor taste or just plain mean.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't call dumb people dumb, they hate that.


The teacher should have written several drafts of this statement and then thrown them all out.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything.


She said nice things. You just didn't like what she said.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"What? I meant it as a compliment! Jeez." -tone deaf teacher.
 
drayno76
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Pretty mean to say that about a murdered child, ironically that nasty obituary, makes the teacher look like a frigging moron.


Kind of like those commas?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't care if the dead kid was a flat earther, it is not place of a teacher let alone a compassionate human being to do that.
 
The Hawkline Monster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: RTFA
Fire that farking teacher and get her away from children


And the district said it didn't rise to the level of suspension or dismissal. Filthy animals.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I remember a lot of teachers I had in elementary school. Most of them have a low EQ. Even as a kid I knew some things that were said were in poor taste or just plain mean.


low EQ, hey?

I'm guessing elementary school is about as far as you made it, maybe?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the sharpest crayon in the box, Persay...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Make America not trashy for a change.
 
Muso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I remember a lot of teachers I had in elementary school. Most of them have a low EQ.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I realize that a lot of you *just can't believe she would say that about THE DED BABBY*

A lot of you are also looking back at childhood with rose-colored glasses. Plenty of children, especially today, are monsters. Most are raised by morons. A good few are violent, even at that age.

And this is all before you factor in brain dead administrators and principals, and statehouses trying to take away pay and benefits. And then dealing with weetawd parents or worse, those that don't care.

Any teacher that can make it more than a couple of years without crippling addiction or other issues deserves a medal. I couldn't do it.
 
The Hawkline Monster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine your dead child getting that comment from a person with whom you trusted your child with on a day to day basis.     Not a badass Internet or otherwise, but what would you do?
I read bullpuckey every day here. This one just is a bit over the top.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The tone of the teacher's remark was mourning, not mean spiritedness. She quite clearly cared for the student. She just expressed it clumsily.

I hope the school stands by its position that her remark doesn't call for a disciplinary response. They correctly inferred her intention. Her words had no malice behind them.

I know. Does of sanity have no place in an internet outrage thread.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything.


Nothing wrong with that advice, but it would turn fark into a ghost town.

/I would be among the first to disappear, of course.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She was fat but had great sense of humor.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Brains: I realize that a lot of you *just can't believe she would say that about THE DED BABBY*

A lot of you are also looking back at childhood with rose-colored glasses. Plenty of children, especially today, are monsters. Most are raised by morons. A good few are violent, even at that age.

And this is all before you factor in brain dead administrators and principals, and statehouses trying to take away pay and benefits. And then dealing with weetawd parents or worse, those that don't care.

Any teacher that can make it more than a couple of years without crippling addiction or other issues deserves a medal. I couldn't do it.


No shiat but everything you said is irrelevant since the story is about the teacher's lack of judgment.  It doesn't matter if the child chewed on furniture and kicked everyone in the shins all day.  She was 10 years old and is now dead, so what could possibly be the point of saying she wasn't smart, slept all the time in class and was good at counting cash?  Well besides the reading between the lines about the cash thing, I think I know the point of that remark.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know this won't be very popular. But, teachers, like cops, are for the most part not very smart or decent people. That's why the exceptions get movies made about them.

They're generally petty and vindictive. Teachers and cops just are just two sides of a coin. Given outsized power over people they can subjugate.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Don't call dumb people dumb, they hate that.


The teacher should have written several drafts of this statement and then thrown them all out.


Make her write on the board 1000 times, "I will not say stupid things about dumb kids."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kbronsito: She was fat but had great sense of humor.


Just say she was jolly and sassy
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's her fark handle?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: Picklehead: I remember a lot of teachers I had in elementary school. Most of them have a low EQ. Even as a kid I knew some things that were said were in poor taste or just plain mean.

low EQ, hey?

I'm guessing elementary school is about as far as you made it, maybe?


They do sound a bit off.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: Picklehead: I remember a lot of teachers I had in elementary school. Most of them have a low EQ. Even as a kid I knew some things that were said were in poor taste or just plain mean.

low EQ, hey?

I'm guessing elementary school is about as far as you made it, maybe?


Uhhh emotional quotient/emotional intelligence is a thing, if still debated.  They used it correctly.
 
schubie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Christ almighty. That's shiat you don't even whisper to your husband about before bed drunk
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I know this won't be very popular. But, teachers, like cops, are for the most part not very smart or decent people. That's why the exceptions get movies made about them.

They're generally petty and vindictive. Teachers and cops just are just two sides of a coin. Given outsized power over people they can subjugate.


Yeah bro, teachers are in it for that sweet 50k, 2.5 months off, and all that unlimited unchecked power over 9 year olds.  Totally the same as cops.
 
ThoughtsandPrayers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Persayus, from the Greek meaning, "to destroy." See also, "persayus, damn near killed us."

The child's name was Persayus for those that didn't read the article.
 
cefm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That post probably could have used some editing.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: I know this won't be very popular. But, teachers, like cops, are for the most part not very smart or decent people. That's why the exceptions get movies made about them.

They're generally petty and vindictive. Teachers and cops just are just two sides of a coin. Given outsized power over people they can subjugate.


It won't be very popular because it's a pretty dumb take.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well if she could count money she has more brains than most cashiers.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eh, she was being honest about the girl as she knew her. It wasn't malicious. I'd say stuff like that about my own family and friends.

I take more issue with the polite lies people in general say about the dead. I think society would be better off acknowledging how people actually were and how they lead their lives.

I've got a bunch of hometown friends currently eulogizing a classmate who farked around with covid and found out. Yeah, maybe he was good to his family, but he was anything but good on his social media and the sappy tributes ignoring his farkery are making me ill.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: Eh, she was being honest about the girl as she knew her. It wasn't malicious. I'd say stuff like that about my own family and friends.

I take more issue with the polite lies people in general say about the dead. I think society would be better off acknowledging how people actually were and how they lead their lives.

I've got a bunch of hometown friends currently eulogizing a classmate who farked around with covid and found out. Yeah, maybe he was good to his family, but he was anything but good on his social media and the sappy tributes ignoring his farkery are making me ill.


Dude. She was 10.
 
