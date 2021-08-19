 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Former ice cream shop owner ordered to pay BLM protesters $500 each. Some holding out for free cones   (nbcnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Civil disobedience, Abuse, Allegation, Protest, Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, former ice cream shop owner, New York, Nonviolent resistance  
•       •       •

710 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 11:04 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That should rustle his jimmies.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cool! How much are the cops being required to pay for last year?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."
 
Monocultured
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So you might say, he got his just desserts?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So no criminal charges? [sad trombone]
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monocultured: So you might say, he got his just desserts?


Not yet. He needs to spend time in iceolation.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When the cops showed up, I bet they yelled, "FREEZE!"
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, my my.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
😎 as cool as 🍦
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."


It's just a way to say that not only did you murder somebody, but you also defied an order to not murder anybody. A second charge to extend the prison sentence. It's supposed to be a deterrent.

BUT...the thing is...the deterrents only work on people that would otherwise not be predisposed to commit crimes.

So I'm guessing this guy will again yell racial slurs at somebody in the near future.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's cold.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."


That depends on the definition of "brandishing". It may simply mean he can no longer "open carry".
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: That should rustle his jimmies.


And the gorillas will freeze to death because icecream.

/ Brilliant
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monocultured: So you might say, he got his just desserts?


Because he was unjust he had to give desserts.

6/half a dozen
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."


No, no.  It's an order that he's not allowed to threaten people because of their race.  So it's like being told he's definitely not allowed to murder people with a knife.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The suit alleged that David Elmendorf [owner of Bumpy's Polar Freeze in Schenectady, N.Y.] wielded a baton and air rifle and shouted racial epithets at protesters who came to his business to protest after racist text messages he allegedly wrote circulated on social media."


I believe he is protected by the law that prohibits people from noticing other people breaking laws.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have some rock salt for you!

Freaking BoweL Movement... Reject D&D players..
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: MythDragon: The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."

No, no.  It's an order that he's not allowed to threaten people because of their race.  So it's like being told he's definitely not allowed to murder people with a knife.


So he can still threaten them because of their clothes, hair, or just because he wants to. As long as it isn't specifically because they are black.
Well removing one of the 100 thousand things he can threaten them over is progress, I suppose.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: MythDragon: The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."

That depends on the definition of "brandishing". It may simply mean he can no longer "open carry".


I like how you focused on that part.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The former ice cream shop owner is barred from making future threats against people because of their race and from brandishing a deadly weapon within 1,000 feet of any peaceful protest.

Isn't that all already kinda illegal? I mean you're already barred from doing that. That's like if I murder someone, and then the judge says "Now you're *definitely* not allowed to murder people."


It's for the rest of the community.

Until now, maybe, he could hurl racist epithets and swing his garden rake around, and the neighbours would roll their eyes and ignore him.

Now, they have the court telling them to stop him. Given that order, it measn omeone can use force (however only proportionate force) to make him stop. He can't call anyone to help him keep his garden rake if the neighbour take it from his hands during one of his rants. The neighbours are being to to call the cops, the cops have to arrest him, becaue the courts are removing their discretion from the equation.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.