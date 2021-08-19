 Skip to content
(CNN)   Last Saturday it rained on the summit of Greenland. Last time that happened: NEVER   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1. Beat me, subs
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
looks like time for another round of tax cuts!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, but I had to put a blanket on in the winter, so climate change is obviously a hoax.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this going to change the price?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd say this new Breath of The Wild DLC is a bit too real, but I haven't gotten my paraglider yet so I'm still waiting.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Arrrgh, and now it's a watery grave for the lot of us, aye.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: I'd say this new Breath of The Wild DLC is a bit too real, but I haven't gotten my paraglider yet so I'm still waiting.


I refuse to play that game because I heard that you have to dig for Coal and stuff, and I'm not into blood diamonds and rolling Coal.  I even heard that sometimes there is violence
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Is this going to change the price?


Add another 10 trillion or so on top of the 10 trillion dollars of current estimates to expend in order to mitigate climate change problems.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is fine.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't worry, this is worse than covid. It's just happening in "slow" motion.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like a prophetic sign.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aungen: Majin_Buu: I'd say this new Breath of The Wild DLC is a bit too real, but I haven't gotten my paraglider yet so I'm still waiting.

I refuse to play that game because I heard that you have to dig for Coal and stuff, and I'm not into blood diamonds and rolling Coal.  I even heard that sometimes there is violence


Don't worry, all of your weapons break easily and the worlds greatest environmentalist Gannon completely heals all the damage you cause every month or so.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: aungen: Majin_Buu: I'd say this new Breath of The Wild DLC is a bit too real, but I haven't gotten my paraglider yet so I'm still waiting.

I refuse to play that game because I heard that you have to dig for Coal and stuff, and I'm not into blood diamonds and rolling Coal.  I even heard that sometimes there is violence

Don't worry, all of your weapons break easily and the worlds greatest environmentalist Gannon completely heals all the damage you cause every month or so.


I heard another dumb blonde or two manage to ruin that, as well.  Gentrification, I bet.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: FarkingChas: Is this going to change the price?

Add another 10 trillion or so on top of the 10 trillion dollars of current estimates to expend in order to mitigate climate change problems.


Lol it's not going to be ten trillion dollars. It's going to be much more. Entire cities and all of the port infrastructure will have to be rebuilt, not to mention new water infrastructure and a restructuring of massive amounts of farmland.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice knowing you all. Well not really, but manners.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's just God crying about the liberals and abortions and suchfurthertheremore.
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rain in Greenland!?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because of the layer of ice it created, the weekend's rainfall event "will be visible in ice core records in the future," Mercer said.


We went over this. There is no future ice. Didn't he read the article?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I tried to warn all of you......this is what happens when you touch yourself at night.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't say never subby. Greenland is part of a continental shelf and is billions of years old.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tasteme: Because of the layer of ice it created, the weekend's rainfall event "will be visible in ice core records in the future," Mercer said.


We went over this. There is no future ice. Didn't he read the article?


There's a great thing where the sun will get colder and grow and the earth will Migrate out a bit.  In a billion years well get another big life cycle on earth.  Sure, you won't benefit much but maybe that batch will do better if we can scribe some info that'll lady that long.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Note that they only started keeping records 70 years ago. Once in a life time meteorological events have been happening since long before global warming.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Last. F@ck you autocorrect
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am okay with Florida being underwater, but it's taking too long and the Floritards have ample time to invade the other states.   I am not okay with that.
 
schubie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love my kid more than anything, but watching this happen makes me so depressed for his future. When I told my dad this he reminded me his parents had him in the middle of WWII and he had my brother and me after watching one  assassination after another in the 60's. This seems worse though
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I understand there will be fantastic surfing in West By-God Virginia.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is fine.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I would like to preorder my pack of jesus-dogs now and beat the rush.

/I know the real reference, but wanted to have an excuse to ask for jesus-dogs.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aungen: tasteme: Because of the layer of ice it created, the weekend's rainfall event "will be visible in ice core records in the future," Mercer said.


We went over this. There is no future ice. Didn't he read the article?

There's a great thing where the sun will get colder and grow and the earth will Migrate out a bit.  In a billion years well get another big life cycle on earth.  Sure, you won't benefit much but maybe that batch will do better if we can scribe some info that'll lady that long.


This will not make your day, but the sun is most likely to expand and eventually engulf Mercury, Venus and probably Earth before it shrinks and cools. Eventually humans will have to leave Earth or die. Unless we engineer the sun or move the Earth, that is.

There is no reason whatsoever for the Earth to "migrate out a bit."
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That sounds bad. Is that bad?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: aungen: tasteme: Because of the layer of ice it created, the weekend's rainfall event "will be visible in ice core records in the future," Mercer said.


We went over this. There is no future ice. Didn't he read the article?

There's a great thing where the sun will get colder and grow and the earth will Migrate out a bit.  In a billion years well get another big life cycle on earth.  Sure, you won't benefit much but maybe that batch will do better if we can scribe some info that'll lady that long.

This will not make your day, but the sun is most likely to expand and eventually engulf Mercury, Venus and probably Earth before it shrinks and cools. Eventually humans will have to leave Earth or die. Unless we engineer the sun or move the Earth, that is.

There is no reason whatsoever for the Earth to "migrate out a bit."


My info is way out of date, but as I understand it, when the sun loses mass, that means planets will move slightly. Sadly, the same gravity being less means the sun will expand, and the radiation from the sun will make the planets more warm than the increasing orbit would even give the inner planets a chance of not being cooked and absorbed.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

schubie: I love my kid more than anything, but watching this happen makes me so depressed for his future. When I told my dad this he reminded me his parents had him in the middle of WWII and he had my brother and me after watching one  assassination after another in the 60's. This seems worse though


Those were ultimately contained and marginal political problems.  I supposed cold war nukes were another thing altogether, but MAD seems to have served it's purpose and kept crazies at bay.

The entire world economy and modern society was built on burning hydrocarbons to get the energy needed from transportation, to computing, to food production.  The externalities never priced in, because the pollution was removed from short term worries.

We have the tech and the wealth to fix it, but it's going to upend our institutions and put great fortunes at  (more at) risk; so we probably won't and will just let it all collapse instead of change.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: DarkSoulNoHope: FarkingChas: Is this going to change the price?

Add another 10 trillion or so on top of the 10 trillion dollars of current estimates to expend in order to mitigate climate change problems.

Lol it's not going to be ten trillion dollars. It's going to be much more. Entire cities and all of the port infrastructure will have to be rebuilt, not to mention new water infrastructure and a restructuring of massive amounts of farmland.


THE PRICE OF GREENLAND YOU DOPES!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Yeah, but I had to put a blanket on in the winter, so climate change is obviously a hoax.


Don't forget the thick socks.
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: DarkSoulNoHope: FarkingChas: Is this going to change the price?

Add another 10 trillion or so on top of the 10 trillion dollars of current estimates to expend in order to mitigate climate change problems.

Lol it's not going to be ten trillion dollars. It's going to be much more. Entire cities and all of the port infrastructure will have to be rebuilt, not to mention new water infrastructure and a restructuring of massive amounts of farmland.


No.  Just move to higher ground.  Then suffocate because acidified oceans didn't produce any oxygen.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Porkbelly: Shakin_Haitian: DarkSoulNoHope: FarkingChas: Is this going to change the price?

Add another 10 trillion or so on top of the 10 trillion dollars of current estimates to expend in order to mitigate climate change problems.

Lol it's not going to be ten trillion dollars. It's going to be much more. Entire cities and all of the port infrastructure will have to be rebuilt, not to mention new water infrastructure and a restructuring of massive amounts of farmland.

No.  Just move to higher ground.  Then suffocate because acidified oceans didn't produce any oxygen.


I don't even want to entertain that as a possibility.
 
