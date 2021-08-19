 Skip to content
(CBS News)   "The best thing about older felines is the love they give you." Welcome to the Senior Cats for Senior Laps edition of Caturday   (cbsnews.com) divider line
355
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Snoozing senior Salem represents!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Squeek, my senior. she's showin' her age, sadly
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Horta and Hydrox hanging out the other day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This little comedian was a kitten until the day she died, well into her 20th year.
I hope she's parkouring off the pearly gates while St. Peter threatens to go get the squirt bottle.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, yesterday I started teaching Jack about harnesses....


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
May I introduce Charlotte, my writing spider who has taken over the railing opposite my front door. Her web goes from the hook to the railing, about 3 feet.  I usually hand my feeder from that hook. The birds aren't happy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Gotta admit it's a great place to catch bugs. She has at least 3 catches all wrapped up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh, cool! Looks like he's taking to it okay.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

: - )

Lovely little mischief maker she was.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


KA-BOOM!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I'm so sorry for your loss!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

He doesn't look too impressed
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our current senior may be as old as sixteen. We're not sure. She's a rescue, and, ah...VERY grateful.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mudd's Woman - your storm is coming.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh, cool! Looks like he's taking to it okay.


Pictures are from outing number 3-- when he had calmed down enough that I felt safe taking the photos
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

every cat I tried to harness went 2 dimensional.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sorry for your loss. My Eli is 20 and looking mighty rough. But he can still do the post poo run up the stairs so there is that!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Welcome to The Clowder, pretty one!

What's her name?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Mudd's Woman - your storm is coming.


I hear it right now.  0_o
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sorry for your loss. My Eli is 20 and looking mighty rough. But he can still do the post poo run up the stairs so there is that!


Salem is the first cat I've ever had that occasionally does the post-poop zoomies. It's quite hilarious to watch him madly dashing around the living room and jumping on, then off the computer desk.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Eli the Bitey in full curl mode. At 20 yrs of age he is still hangin in there. We nearly lost him a few weeks ago. I think he thought his Boy wasn't coming back home..if you could have seen him resting in Boys arms at the vet, you would not have doubted that was the case.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank you anonymous.

Well, due to a few transport and communication hiccups, the tiny one is still with us.  Tomorrow, at 11, he goes to his official foster.  Everytime I pick him up, he starts making the most adorable snorting snuffles.  He knows I am the main food giver.  I'm not doing very well "relieving" him, but another here is doing that as well as taking the late midnight till morning feeding shift.

I've taken to calling him Pico, because he is just too small to be a Micro kitten.  (Minute metric prefixes)  >^_^<  A joke, he is a normal size for that young of a kitten.  I will be both thrilled and slightly sad to see him off to his next home on his journey to a furrever home.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Welcome to The Clowder, pretty one!

What's her name?


Ivy.

Because she clings. ❤
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Thank you anonymous.

Well, due to a few transport and communication hiccups, the tiny one is still with us.  Tomorrow, at 11, he goes to his official foster.  Everytime I pick him up, he starts making the most adorable snorting snuffles.  He knows I am the main food giver.  I'm not doing very well "relieving" him, but another here is doing that as well as taking the late midnight till morning feeding shift.

I've taken to calling him Pico, because he is just too small to be a Micro kitten.  (Minute metric prefixes)  >^_^<  A joke, he is a normal size for that young of a kitten.  I will be both thrilled and slightly sad to see him off to his next home on his journey to a furrever home.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ivy.

Because she clings. ❤


What a lovely name! ♥
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: Thank you anonymous.

Well, due to a few transport and communication hiccups, the tiny one is still with us.  Tomorrow, at 11, he goes to his official foster.  Everytime I pick him up, he starts making the most adorable snorting snuffles.  He knows I am the main food giver.  I'm not doing very well "relieving" him, but another here is doing that as well as taking the late midnight till morning feeding shift.

I've taken to calling him Pico, because he is just too small to be a Micro kitten.  (Minute metric prefixes)  >^_^<  A joke, he is a normal size for that young of a kitten.  I will be both thrilled and slightly sad to see him off to his next home on his journey to a furrever home.


Best of luck to the little guy!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He might be a cute fuzzy jelly bean but he's going tomorrow.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

What a lovely name! ♥


She's a lovely cat. Ornery, loving, loyal, funny as hell, and purrs like thunderous applause.

My sister is awesome and painted her portrait. 😂
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I am sorry for your loss. :(
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Major was forcing love onto Mo.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

[Fark user image 425x566]


Wow...that's really cool. :)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

She is very talented! Awesome!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

♥♥♥♥
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aww, gentle hugs to your sweet girl.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I am sorry for your loss. :(


It took a long time to process. But I had 20 awesome years of love, squeaks, and entertainment from that little flying squirrel.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

You have my sincerest sympathies. What was her name?

My Primo was also an eternal kitten until his untimely passing at 13.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Holy cow, I thought those were scratches, not tats :-)
 
