(Daily Star)   Just a clown. Standing in front of a house full of old people. Asking them to look at his wiener (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Jclark666
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I saw this and the headline below and assumed they were the same story.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone really wants TotalFark
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The weirdo appeared outside the window of Willowbank Nursing Home

The weirdo is still on the loose

Police have launched a manhunt for the pervert


Damn, the folks over at the Daily Star are awfully judgmental, aren't they?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The weirdo appeared outside the window of Willowbank Nursing Home

The weirdo is still on the loose

Police have launched a manhunt for the pervert


Damn, the folks over at the Daily Star are awfully judgmental, aren't they?


Dude, just turn yourself in already. You'll probably just get a slap on the wrist anyway, and we know your wrists are pretty worked out so that should be fine.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't even go visit Grandma without running into some clown jacking off.
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everybody laughs at me at work and the cops get called when I take off my costume. Life as a clown blows chunks.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The weirdo appeared outside the window of Willowbank Nursing Home

The weirdo is still on the loose

Police have launched a manhunt for the pervert


Damn, the folks over at the Daily Star are awfully judgmental, aren't they?


Relax, you made it back to the states
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Willowbank Wanker strikes again.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Appropriate:
Toilet - Clown Core
Youtube Ugt5MokfO0E

Aww, age restricted.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was expecting to read a story about a Dachshund. Instead I am disturbed to find an actual clown wiener.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now why can't we get good, wholesome fun like that in this country?
Nah, we're too busy shooting each other.
Come on. I'll take a public masturbator over a gun crazy any day.
 
carkiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tasteme: Everybody laughs at me at work and the cops get called when I take off my costume. Life as a clown blows chunks.


Taste Me the Clown probably wasn't ideal branding, tbh
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Old people need to be more appreciative.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the ladies said:

pets4homes.co.ukView Full Size


"It is so cute"
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ha ha.  HOTY candidate.
Now let's see what the actual story is.
WTF?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I know that guy. My sister was giving him a BJ behind the Denny's. He said "Does that taste funny to you?"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The weirdo appeared outside the window of Willowbank Nursing Home

The weirdo is still on the loose

Police have launched a manhunt for the pervert


Damn, the folks over at the Daily Star are awfully judgmental, aren't they?


I'm sexually adventurous.
You're kinky.
He's a degenerate, perverted weirdo.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, on the bright side, sounds like he is still independent and not ready for assisted living.
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

carkiller: tasteme: Everybody laughs at me at work and the cops get called when I take off my costume. Life as a clown blows chunks.

Taste Me the Clown probably wasn't ideal branding, tbh


Yeah, you're right. As a clown, I'd taste funny anyway.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this episode. Doctor Who and the Masturbating Lingerie Clowns of Death. Those stories got pretty weird when Sylvester McCoy was the Doctor.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tasteme: Everybody laughs at me at work and the cops get called when I take off my costume. Life as a clown blows chunks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tasteme: carkiller: tasteme: Everybody laughs at me at work and the cops get called when I take off my costume. Life as a clown blows chunks.

Taste Me the Clown probably wasn't ideal branding, tbh

Yeah, you're right. As a clown, I'd taste funny anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
