(CNBC)   How Zuck? How do you plan to 'restore' more water than you use?   (cnbc.com)
40
•       •       •

duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge diesel-powered condensation collectors.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Huge coal diesel-powered condensation collectors.


/FTFWV
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Melt more ice caps
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drink more beer and return it to the earth?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pissing down our legs
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Buy a bunch of bottled water and pour down the storm drains.
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

urger: Melt more ice caps


I blame Starbucks for this. If they hadn't popularized Iced Capps, people wouldn't buy them and let them melt.

/ *runs*
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
its pretty clearly explained
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guess he's not even going to worry about helping to restore, you know, our country.

I saw this robot on some morning show and he managed to whine about social media being unfairly blamed for misinformation before I lunged for the remote to change the channel.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll buy ice at the corner store and melt it, duh!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Condescension.

No, wait...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
same way as they reduce misinformation and extremism on their platform...
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Guess he's not even going to worry about helping to restore, you know, our country.

I saw this robot on some morning show and he managed to whine about social media being unfairly blamed for misinformation before I lunged for the remote to change the channel.


Social media, in all forms, have been an unmitigated disaster for humanity.

Remember when this bag of cocks talked about how FB was going to "unite humanity" or some such horse shiat?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 He'll use diLithium crystals to produce diHydrogen Oxide, then harvest the remaining body parts for a transplant version of the Hunger Games.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
forget the water...

HOW MUCH HEAT ARE YOU PRODUCING
THAT YOU NEED 1500 POOLS FOR COOLING ?

i am no scientist but wouldn't the main cause of heat ...be heat ???!!!
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do they really need potable water to cool servers? I think it would be poetic if Facebook servers were cooled using recycled black water.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stillsuits?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Water is created when you burn any hydrocarbon fuel. Natural gas is best but gasoline or diesel will also work.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Do they really need potable water to cool servers? I think it would be poetic if Facebook servers were cooled using recycled black water.


You usually want water that's cleaner than merely potable. Never black water, even potable water leaves deposits. Generally not something you want running through pipes on a continuous, near-permanent basis.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images.lifealth.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's gonna buy it, dumbass.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: its pretty clearly explained


Helping conserve and stabilizing Lake Mead, and helping plant 70k trees in CA, still seem vague. Like are they planning to melt remaining Rockies' snowcaps to fill the lake, terminate people and businesses downstream, build the world's biggest dome over it, or what?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a presentation in front of their California HQ after the drought and fires, the process is revealed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: He's gonna buy it, dumbass.


From Nestle!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How does one "waste" water from municipal water systems? Does your city not treat the water and recycle it back to the environment. Hell, it's a closed loop here. What we take from the lake, we throw back in the lake. Unless you're boiling it, it's not like it's be displaced anywhere it wasn't naturally occurring in the first place.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I just 'restored' it earlier this morning."
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Do they really need potable water to cool servers? I think it would be poetic if Facebook servers were cooled using recycled black water.


RACIST!!!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Data imitates an android.... Zuck is an android.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's impossible.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hire the Chinese. Or the Dutch.

https://www.theguardian.com/environme​n​t/2021/mar/20/our-biggest-challenge-la​ck-of-imagination-the-scientists-turni​ng-the-desert-green

This is what restored water looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
By 2030? How about now, asshole?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did he specify our home planet or his?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Mimekiller: its pretty clearly explained

Helping conserve and stabilizing Lake Mead, and helping plant 70k trees in CA, still seem vague. Like are they planning to melt remaining Rockies' snowcaps to fill the lake, terminate people and businesses downstream, build the world's biggest dome over it, or what?


Doesn't anyone remember the book Cadillac Desert?  The current crisis can be traced back to Gubmint pork projects compounded by a pissing contest Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.  The movie Chinatown, the 3rd season of David Lynchy Goliath, and any number of other cultural references have tried to subtly clue us in, time for the cricket bat with nails.

What are 70,000 trees going to drink?  Trees are very stressed in NorCal - bad bark, brittle branches breaking in mild gusts of wind, the top several feet are dead because of the lack of winter rain.  Even the native oaks are having issues.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He'll just blend giant vats of an acid with giant vats of a base.
 
