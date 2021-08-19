 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Joey Chestnut is gonna die soon
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rice and beans extends lifespans?  I'm going to live forever.  Thank you student loans!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he had a good run. And, the runs. Good.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not mentioned: Beans, nuts, potatoes, tomatoes and a few other things are very high in oxalates, which give you kidney stones. So you'll live longer but you'll be pissing blood on the regular.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brats ftw.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Rice and beans extends lifespans?  I'm going to live forever.  Thank you student loans!


I definitely eat healthier and drink less when poor.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Mexicans and Norwegians are immortal?
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I eat a handful of nuts every 25 minutes I can live forever!
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I want to add 48 minutes of healthy living per day? The days are long enough as it is and I'll get all out of sync with everyone else. I'll miss my work meetings and get fired, and nobody needs that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine all of the Depends you can shiat when you're 120 and forgotten in a 'care facility'.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eating a hot dog could cost you 36 minutes of healthy LIFE - but choosing a serving of nuts instead could help you gain 26 minutes, study claims

So what if I eat a hot dog topped with nuts? Would that knock it down to a cool 10 minutes shaved off me?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no way, I'd love to have an extra 48 minutes per day. Thats extra sleep, because as it is, all I want to do is stay up all night.

In fact, is we could go ahead and frisky dingo the earth so the days are like 2 hours longer, I'd probably be a pretty happy fellow, especially noticing how mad everyone else was at that amazing extra time for video games they aren't playing.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem solved
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chet's nuuuuuuts / roasting on an open fire
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Tis a sad day for Quebec.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could you EVER control enough of the other health variables to determine this
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Not mentioned: Beans, nuts, potatoes, tomatoes and a few other things are very high in oxalates, which give you kidney stones. So you'll live longer but you'll be pissing blood on the regular.


Beats trying to spray it out of my eyes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Problem solved


Subby's mom just got excited.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salted peanuts? High cholesterol, high salt and depending on brand, high fat oil coated.
I eat shedloads of peanuts, cashews and mixed nuts but unless you are 26yo and work out a lot there can be issues.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, I have my hands full of nuts almost every day!  ... wait, I might have read that wrong.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: So Mexicans and Norwegians are immortal?


RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, penis.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off, how would you even calculate something like that? It's not like everyone has a convenient stopwatch ticking down their life. Whole article is a bunch of nonsense. Secondly, who the hell would want to extend their time in this shiathole?

At this point the only reason I haven't eaten a bullet is just in case I'm wrong about the whole God thing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: Fortunately, I have my hands full of nuts almost every day!  ... wait, I might have read that wrong.


work at a truck stop?
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: kbronsito: So Mexicans and Norwegians are immortal?

It must take him a half day to finish a smoke.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you consider the schitt products that the average person serves as a "hotdog", I completely believe it... although at least 7 minutes of that must come from that god awful Frenches yellow diarrhea they put on it.

Now, a fresh bratwurst with onions and sauerkraut will probably be neutral, if not extend your life.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world I and my fellow humans have made is Hell and we will be better soon
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: How could you EVER control enough of the other health variables to determine this


And yet every giblet proclaims that they know exactly what got them sick with food poisoning.

😂 😂
First day of sanitation class:
I've killed people you will kill people the majority of food poisoning goes undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, unnoticed.
Nevertheless killing people.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Salted peanuts? High cholesterol, high salt and depending on brand, high fat oil coated.
I eat shedloads of peanuts, cashews and mixed nuts but unless you are 26yo and work out a lot there can be issues.


Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts
Youtube FJrUBEtoNQU
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Esroc: First off, how would you even calculate something like that? It's not like everyone has a convenient stopwatch ticking down their life. Whole article is a bunch of nonsense. Secondly, who the hell would want to extend their time in this shiathole?

At this point the only reason I haven't eaten a bullet is just in case I'm wrong about the whole God thing.


If I was God I'd give you a hug.
And say I'm sorry it was so hard on you but you made it farther than others.
Hopefully you didn't put the bullet through your ear.
😂🤜🤛🥃
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby's mom will live forever
 
invictus2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Esroc: First off, how would you even calculate something like that? It's not like everyone has a convenient stopwatch ticking down their life. Whole article is a bunch of nonsense. Secondly, who the hell would want to extend their time in this shiathole?

At this point the only reason I haven't eaten a bullet is just in case I'm wrong about the whole God thing.


The Bunyip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We gotta find her!

chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: 'Tis a sad day for Quebec.


It usually is.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Even a 100% beef Hebrew National hot dog?

You know, they answer to a higher authority.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Replacements- Johnny's gonna die
Youtube plbP0PJ3x18
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One hotdog takes 36 minutes off your 'healthy' life - but a handful of nuts adds 26 minutes

So, if you put a handful of nuts onto your hot dog, you travel back in time 10 minutes!

And, and if you can just keep eating these nutdogs fast enough, eventually you'll travel far enough back to throw up on Hitler.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So if one hot dog subtracts 36 minutes off your life, figure a strip of bacon probably isn't far off
 
fasahd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's how you can indulge and still be remembered for your healthy lifestyle,
If you time it right, you can eat your last hotdog and die at the entrance to the gym
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: We gotta find her!

Like opening Grindr in a new city.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any bets writer is vegan?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: So if one hot dog subtracts 36 minutes off your life, figure a strip of bacon probably isn't far off


Bacon wrapped hot dogs mmmm
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If a hot dog is going to do me in, well, so be it- I'm ready to go.

*runs off to pack stuff for next life*
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Salted peanuts? High cholesterol, high salt and depending on brand, high fat oil coated.
I eat shedloads of peanuts, cashews and mixed nuts but unless you are 26yo and work out a lot there can be issues.


High cholesterol in peanuts?
There goes your credibility.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
but a handful of nuts adds 26 minutes


Good.  I have somewhere I have to be in 26 minutes.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: jokerscrowbar: Salted peanuts? High cholesterol, high salt and depending on brand, high fat oil coated.
I eat shedloads of peanuts, cashews and mixed nuts but unless you are 26yo and work out a lot there can be issues.

High cholesterol in peanuts?
There goes your credibility.


"Avoid, chocolate-covered, oil-roasted and salted peanuts -- they might contain saturated fat that negatively affects your blood cholesterol levels. Choose unsalted and dry roasted peanuts instead. When storing peanuts, put them in the freezer, not the cupboard, to prevent them from turning rancid."
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hyperbolic Hyperbole: How could you EVER control enough of the other health variables to determine this

And yet every giblet proclaims that they know exactly what got them sick with food poisoning.

😂 😂
First day of sanitation class:
I've killed people you will kill people the majority of food poisoning goes undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, unnoticed.
Nevertheless killing people.


I once was near death (mildly hyperbolic) in school after eating my leftover pizza. I didnt have a fridge so it sat on my dresser for a day and a half.

You are right, of course, I don't KNOW what tried to put out The Blaze. But I feel like I'm narrowing it down.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: So if one hot dog subtracts 36 minutes off your life, figure a strip of bacon probably isn't far off


Depends. In consuming it do you treat it as an edible, inhalant, or suppository?
 
saxchick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
  4. Click here to submit a link.