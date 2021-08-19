 Skip to content
 
A family-of-three, plus their dog, who were found dead on a hiking trail in California may have been killed by 'poisonous gases' released from nearby abandoned gold mines.
    More: Sad, Coroner, Carbon monoxide, Death, Sheriff, camping area, Sierra National Forest, software engineer John Gerrish, remote area  
posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 5:35 PM



foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Velma must be distraught.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The EPA strikes again!
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was the Kim Chee.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
img5.bdbphotos.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

Do you feel that...?

Its the worlds biggest lawsuit. And its coming...
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably Boogens
 
skybird659
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'Devil's Gulch'. Name checks out.
 
Pinner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We used poisonous gasses
And we poisoned their asses
The humans are dead.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why the hell is "family of three" hyphenated?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just sad
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The bodies of British-born software engineer John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Muji, and their pet dog were all mysteriously discovered dead on Tuesday. "

Shouldn't that be "discovered mysteriously dead"?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cut For Time: Gus Chiggins, Old Prospector - SNL
Youtube cKoIESw1tdM
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: [media1.giphy.com image 319x230] [View Full Size image _x_]
Do you feel that...?

Its the worlds biggest lawsuit. And its coming...


Good luck finding the companies that mined there years and years ago.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Make the most of every single day because the world is a dangerous place. Personally I'm still working but for those of you with options try to enjoy today.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This story is X-Files AF, yo.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dothemath: [media1.giphy.com image 319x230] [View Full Size image _x_]
Do you feel that...?

Its the worlds biggest lawsuit. And its coming...

Good luck finding the companies that mined there years and years ago.


Those claims would have been registered; whether the companies still exist is a different matter.

Highly likely if they were killed by gas in a mine they went into the mine and managed to get back out before dying. Holes in the ground rarely shoot shiat at you.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Make the most of every single day because the world is a dangerous place. Personally I'm still working but for those of you with options try to enjoy today.


A great reason to go watch a few hours of midget tentacle porn.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Want some beans, Mr. Taggert?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not being able to breathe what's in there is one of the best reasons to stay out of abandoned mines, ranks up there with bears, snakes and falling rock.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The profits from unrestrained unregulated capitalism just keep coming.

Regulations kill our jerbs! No, they do not. But they do keep people alive and healthy.

Corporate Earth: Many of you will die from our activities. But that is a sacrifice we are willing to make.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: RTOGUY: Make the most of every single day because the world is a dangerous place. Personally I'm still working but for those of you with options try to enjoy today.

A great reason to go watch a few hours of midget tentacle porn.


If you're making the most of your day, wouldn't giant tentacle porn be better?

/release the kraken
 
