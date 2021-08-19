 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   Man working at Burger Kind robs the restaurant next door, did Niazi his arrest coming   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, Subby
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he had it his way.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burger Kind? Is this a venison burger joint?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Kind for you!    One year!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slingers or Tchockies?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that headline gave me an aneurysm.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niazi? There's something not reich about that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I call bullshiat
Why exactly would you rob a place right next to your job
Never mind why would somebody with a job rub some place
Also why not just rub your job while you're at it
Also he's good looking good looking people don't rob places
 
ElFugawz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burger Kind's chief competitor
cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man working at Burger Kind..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Burger Kind? Is this a venison burger joint?


It's a German children's burger place.

/"kind" = child in German
//if your funny needs explaining...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is Burger Kind next to McDowell's?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another story from the mean streets of Orland Park.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: neongoats: Burger Kind? Is this a venison burger joint?

It's a German children's burger place.

/"kind" = child in German
//if your funny needs explaining...


So is the place called kid burger or Burger kid
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Burger Kind? Is this a venison burger joint?


It's for the kids
"Burger Kind"  translates to "children of the townspeople"


/ probably
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I call bullshiat
Why exactly would you rob a place right next to your job
Never mind why would somebody with a job rub some place
Also why not just rub your job while you're at it
Also he's good looking good looking people don't rob places


Most Americans believe in angels, astrology, and the lottery. A smaller, yet significant number also believe in wrestling and only conspiracies parroted by a crack head hocking miracle pillows.

Is dumb enough to rob the place next door really that much of a stretch?
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Burger King next to Southfork? I don't remember that episode.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me think I might be having a stroke.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a suspect forced open the rear doors of the business at 9 p.m. the night before and removed two cash registers that allegedly contained $2,500.


I'm sorry, but if you are dumb enough to leave $2500 in your cash registers overnight, I submit to you that you're too stupid to be trusted with your money.  Get a safe, ya morons.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: a suspect forced open the rear doors of the business at 9 p.m. the night before and removed two cash registers that allegedly contained $2,500.


I'm sorry, but if you are dumb enough to leave $2500 in your cash registers overnight, I submit to you that you're too stupid to be trusted with your money.  Get a safe, ya morons.


"allegedly contained"

Ten Internet Bucks says the registers were empty and the manager pocketed $2500 of the money that he'd already put in the safe.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my favorite place to eat, Jack In My Box
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: neongoats: Burger Kind? Is this a venison burger joint?

It's a German children's burger place.

/"kind" = child in German
//if your funny needs explaining...


No matter how kind your child is, German children are kinder.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Another story from the mean streets of Orland Park.


Yeah it used to be nice
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with the real Burger King, which has no relation to the chain.

Burger King

Also, fun fact, before it became Burger King the original Burger King was called Frigid Queen.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: Burger Kind? Is this a venison burger joint?


No, "Kind", as in German for "Child".  The sort of place only kids like.  Think of it as a German McDonald's.
 
mutt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'm sorry, but if you are dumb enough to leave $2500 in your cash registers overnight, I submit to you that you're too stupid to be trusted with your money.  Get a safe, ya morons.


No amount should be left in the registers overnight.  Also, a register shouldn't ever contain more than a couple hundred dollars during business hours.  Periodic money drops should be SOP.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate Illinois Niazis.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Burger Kind is what we called our kind buds that grew as fat as a cheeseburger.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Das Burgerkind is the name of my German industrial themed children's restaurant. The mascot is a very stern rat hell bent on maintaining order and discipline
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

