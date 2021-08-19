 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "Pardon me while I whip this out" Texas edition   (yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Firearm, Concealed carry in the United States, American films, Texas police, English-language films, northeast San Antonio, Thursday morning, driver of the vehicle  
•       •       •

1412 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm out doing a bike ride, I never go without my trusty machete.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline totally undersells this extremely Texas story.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: When I'm out doing a bike ride, I never go without my trusty machete.


When I'm out doing a bike ride, I never go without my trusty rusty machete.

Enjoy being cut AND tetanus, biatch.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to come out of the Piney Woods.
Cmon San Antonio, you're better than this
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a Machete on a bike ride might look like:

image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pulled out a gun "to diffuse the situation," according to KSAT.

that's some nice proofreadin' there, Lou
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: When I'm out doing a bike ride, I never go without my trusty machete.


Right?!?! Was he seriously biking down the road with a machete strapped to him? WTF?

Sucks all around. That lady is dead just because of a momentary lapse in attention, and those kids and their dad killed a lady with their car which has gotta be pretty traumatizing for them. And the BF saw his GF die in front of him, that's pretty farked up too, I don't think II personally would have attacked the driver or anything, but I can understand being irrationally emotional in the moment and acting in a way you would be regretful of later.

That said...... the kind of dude who's riding around town on a bike with a machete strapped to him is probably not the most rational actor even in the best of circumstances, just my guess.
 
skybird659
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NEVER bring a machete to a (concealed) gunfight!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good guy with a gun? Huh.

So it does happen from time to time.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah whenever out riding a bike or even walking I remember there are some drivers assigning me a point value if they run me down.  Trucks doubly so.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The driver was not cited, so it seems the cyclist ran the light.  That's why Fark hates bicyclists.
/ She probably was a lousy tipper, and a vegan, and did cross fit...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The driver of the vehicle, a father taking his kids to school, had a green light

Didn't he know that traffic laws don't apply to douches on bicycles?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What a Machete on a bike ride might look like:

[image.tmdb.org image 850x478]


That reminds me:
movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The driver of the vehicle, a father taking his kids to school, had a green light

Didn't he know that traffic laws don't apply to douches on bicycles?


I wouldn't jump to too many conclusions. She might have just made a mistake. That's a human thing to do. I've been distracted before while biking and almost hit a curb or something, it could've been a car. We're all human, and we all fark up from time to time. Usually it isn't fatal, sometimes it is.
 
Watubi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The driver was not cited, so it seems the cyclist ran the light.  That's why Fark hates bicyclists.
/ She probably was a lousy tipper, and a vegan, and did cross fit...


I'm inclined to believe this, but that article really wants you do like the driver.  What does it matter that he was taking his kids to school?  Maybe the two bikers were on their way to do some free gardening at the local orphanage?  And, it is entirely possible to have a green light and still be at-fault.  From my experience, the worst drivers are parents taking their kids to school in the morning. It's almost as bad as drivers leaving a sporting event.  It's like The Purge but with traffic laws.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver of the vehicle...had a green light when he struck the 39-year-old woman

Sad that she died, but maybe if she and her boyfriend had been paying a bit more attention and obeying the traffic laws she would probably still be alive. As for the boyfriend carrying a machete, I would not be the least be surprised if he had a habit of running stop signs and red lights while on his bike and is just too damned ignorant to realize that all the close calls he has with cars are his own damned fault.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Defuse," not "diffuse," and someone needs to flog a copyeditor.

If you're spreading peanut butter on the lawn, you're diffusing a situation.
If you're trying to prevent Rover from freaking out because the lawn's covered in peanut butter, you're defusing a situation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: pulled out a gun "to diffuse the situation," according to KSAT.

that's some nice proofreadin' there, Lou


...right?!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
they could have been going straight at the green light. and he also saw the green light, and thought it was his time to turn, and turned directly into them.

this article is as light on details as the fark headline is inaccurate (that's the kind of headline you give a public willy-wagger flasher man, not the "but i ALWAYS bike with my machete!" man).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Machete is for slashing tires when passing.
Competetive Urban Cycling ftw!
 
chawco
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Sin_City_Superhero: What a Machete on a bike ride might look like:

[image.tmdb.org image 850x478]

That reminds me:
[movie-fanatic-res.cloudinary.com image 520x366]


She can't have more than a few bullets on that bikini. Seems the multiple barrels are superfluous.

/other than that it makes perfect sense.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll handle the dangers of biking in Torongo any day, except winter, cause that's crazy. Not sure id bike in Texas or Florida. Seems a bit like drivers there are only to happy to run you down, and a higher percentage of cyclists are all like "fark your green light I do what I want yell!" Whoch makes drivers want to run down bikes even more.

It can be pretty rough up here, but at least sometimes people say sorry.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now Florida, you expect a machete. But Texas? I might have thought an actual  whip.
Or possibly throw a scorpion
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That is a beast of an intersection to cross at grade.  Eight lanes one way and five the other.  It's bad designing to have crosswalks going through it at all.  This should be treated like a highway, entirely separated from other traffic.  Instead it's a road, or really a stroad.  It carries mixed traffic at somewhat high speeds and has multiple intersections and driveways along its length.

Alternately, this could be immensely traffic calmed by having fewer lanes total, narrow lanes, and intersecting at a circle.

They should have a bridge or tunnel to allow a full grade separation between kinds of traffic.  Why do they have crosswalks?  Because it's cheaper.  Folks that are on foot or bike are treated as less-than those in a 2-ton box in our car-centric society.

This is a failure of design and roadway engineering.  This should not exist.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: rickythepenguin: pulled out a gun "to diffuse the situation," according to KSAT.

that's some nice proofreadin' there, Lou

...right?!


Look, maybe the guy had a can of Glade in addition to the pistol. You two pedants ever think of that?
 
JustLookin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I believe it's "Excuse me."
 
fngoofy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: UberDave: When I'm out doing a bike ride, I never go without my trusty machete.

Right?!?! Was he seriously biking down the road with a machete strapped to him? WTF?

Sucks all around. That lady is dead just because of a momentary lapse in attention, and those kids and their dad killed a lady with their car which has gotta be pretty traumatizing for them. And the BF saw his GF die in front of him, that's pretty farked up too, I don't think II personally would have attacked the driver or anything, but I can understand being irrationally emotional in the moment and acting in a way you would be regretful of later.

That said...... the kind of dude who's riding around town on a bike with a machete strapped to him is probably not the most rational actor even in the best of circumstances, just my guess.


I smell "Homeless Bike Ride" all over this.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The driver was not cited, so it seems the cyclist ran the light.  That's why Fark hates bicyclists.
/ She probably was a lousy tipper, and a vegan, and did cross fit...


Well, even WORSE here...I ride an E-BIKE (as I used to do a 24 mile round trip commute) and I keep a fold out knife clipped to my under-seat bike tool bag because of dogs and rez-dogs trying to put the bite on me!  But I'm a good tipper - especially in Mexico where I often tip with a few1968 Mexico Olympic silver coins (which was an important year in Mexican history) but I am mostly a plant eater so take THAT you FARKers!
 
Crew-ski
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: When I'm out doing a bike ride, I never go without my trusty machete.


LOL! I read this differently and was like, "OK, well, you do you, I guess..."

When I'm out doing a bike, I never go without my trusty moustache.

But, ultimately, it works both ways, depending on what your relationship is with your bike?

/need new glasses
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Now Florida, you expect a machete. But Texas? I might have thought an actual  whip.
Or possibly throw a scorpion


A co-worker used to carry a whip in a tube on his bike paper route in his younger days - which was very effective against dogs, but would piss of a few dog owners!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm told by Texassinites that being heavily armed (and stupid) is a recipe for polite society. So explain these headlines 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.