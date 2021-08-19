 Skip to content
(Politico)   Mainstream media is shocked, shocked I tell you, that Facebook allowed the Library of Congress bomb threat suspect to livestream on their platform for over 5 hours   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Fail, United States Capitol, United States Congress, Library of Congress, Joe Biden, Police, bomb threat, Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone, United States Senate  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Facebook is with the terrorists.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Facebook is the terrorists.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well put yourself in Facebook's shoes
Who is going to buy a $1.00 t-shirt with a $.75 stencil stiggingit  for $39.99
Dumbasses give Facebook money
If they good rid of rightwingers it might only cost them a fraction of their users but it would probably cost them 80% of their revenue
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mainstream Media is pissed off that people were more interested in watching is live stream than their talking heads bloviating about it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Facebook is cancer.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember when NBC plastered their logo over Cho's videos?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
StateBook needs to go the fark away.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why do we have police if they aren't going to DO anything about the legion of Red Hats threatening the lives of anyone involved with the federal government?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Facebook is one of a few culprits that will be side-eyed in the future when people ask 'how could people have squandered such an amazing tool like the internet back then?'
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Facebook is terrorists.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Facebook is with the terrorists.


Facebook is the new 8chan
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rudemix: Facebook is one of a few culprits that will be side-eyed in the future when people ask 'how could people have squandered such an amazing tool like the internet back then?'


Well, it started off good...

https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrit​i​es/a19746346/mark-zuckerberg-testifyin​g-congress-facesmash-facebook/
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Zuckerberg should be spending the rest of his miserable white supremacist totalitarian life in gitmo.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How does one "waste" water from municipal water systems? Does your city not treat the water and recycle it back to the environment. Hell, it's a closed loop here. What we take from the lake, we throw back in the lake. Unless you're boiling it, it's not like it's be displaced anywhere it wasn't naturally occurring in the first place.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: How does one "waste" water from municipal water systems? Does your city not treat the water and recycle it back to the environment. Hell, it's a closed loop here. What we take from the lake, we throw back in the lake. Unless you're boiling it, it's not like it's be displaced anywhere it wasn't naturally occurring in the first place.


Ah, fark, wrong thread.
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do we have police if they aren't going to DO anything about the legion of Red Hats threatening the lives of anyone involved with the federal government?


The police only exist to shoot innocent black people.
 
bughunter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Facebook is neither face nor book.

1t8r984d8wic2jedckksuin1.wpengine.netdna-cdn.comView Full Size


Discuss.
 
koinbahd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's cool.  We just need more people like this to defend us from dictatorial socialism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I suspect Facebook took it down exactly when the Feds decided they wanted it down.

Why stop a guy who is giving you live intel from inside his vehicle?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do we have police if they aren't going to DO anything about the legion of Red Hats threatening the lives of anyone involved with the federal government?


Only when Democrats are in power.  The police are on the same side.  They won't do anything about it when it's against Democrats.  They'll do something when it's against Republicans.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We all know who's really to blame:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koinbahd: It's cool.  We just need more people like this to defend us from dictatorial socialism.

[Fark user image 644x593]


what a stinking bag of infected coonts
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: iheartscotch: Why do we have police if they aren't going to DO anything about the legion of Red Hats threatening the lives of anyone involved with the federal government?

Only when Democrats are in power.  The police are on the same side.  They won't do anything about it when it's against Democrats.  They'll do something when it's against Republicans.


Unless they are insufficiently servile to The God-Emperor, like Mike Pence....
 
skybird659
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

medius: koinbahd: It's cool.  We just need more people like this to defend us from dictatorial socialism.

[Fark user image 644x593]

what a stinking bag of infected coonts


'coonts' better be slang for 'small animals with face masks suffering from rabies' 'cause that is one sic dic there!
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Why do we have police if they aren't going to DO anything about the legion of Red Hats threatening the lives of anyone involved with the federal government?


Because it's them half the time?
 
