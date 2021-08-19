 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Police conducting public IQ test. Unclear if a failing grade will result in an arrest or job offer   (abc7.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Golf, agency's public information officer, Property, English-language films, social media, owner of the mentioned property, golf cart, clear plastic bag  
•       •       •

803 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Aug 2021 at 3:50 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IQ is a bell curve and 100 is not as smart as one might think
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In before a certain Farker states as a fact that all cops are bilingual combat vets with a master degree
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seeing someone cranked out playing golf is probably a sight to behold
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
that's a healthy bag of meth!

I wonder how many days he was planning on playing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think this is cute. I think this is a good reason to see police as ugly farking jerks. It's not creative police work. It's equivalent of being a bully.
This is no different than inviting a girl to a party when in fact you don't like her and no one else likes her.
So basically you've reduced police work to being an asshole teenager making fun of people at school.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Free boat for first 50 customers!

No wait, this is a lot cheaper.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was a kid we used to sleep on the golf course some nights. A

Wed dive in the water traps and collect the balls then sell them to the driving range. I think the first time I fingered a girl was on the golf course.
Ive never done meth but if I had I like to think I would have done it...on the golf course.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't the law that if no one claims it after 30 days, you can keep it?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For a second, I thought the headline read that the cops were doing a pubic IQ test.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No Sarah Silverman high school image yet?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"If you are the owner of the mentioned property," the statement said, "please contact us as we're sure your upset."

The owner of the meth is likely way too intelligent for this department.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't think this is cute. I think this is a good reason to see police as ugly farking jerks. It's not creative police work. It's equivalent of being a bully.
This is no different than inviting a girl to a party when in fact you don't like her and no one else likes her.
So basically you've reduced police work to being an asshole teenager making fun of people at school.


Except that IT WORKS. Hilariously well. People are far dumber than you realize. For gods sake, you have people who call the cops because their drugs got stolen from them
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: IQ is a bell curve and 100 is not as smart as one might think


That's what all the not-so-smart people think.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't think this is cute. I think this is a good reason to see police as ugly farking jerks. It's not creative police work. It's equivalent of being a bully.
This is no different than inviting a girl to a party when in fact you don't like her and no one else likes her.
So basically you've reduced police work to being an asshole teenager making fun of people at school.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In before a certain Farker states as a fact that all cops are bilingual combat vets with a master degree


It's a PhD in Pig-Latin, and a Master's in Bating.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next up: Cops biatch about how the public doesn't trust them.

Most people are stupid.

Next time they tell everyone to evacuate because (fire/flood/zombies) there will be people who don't because they don't trust the cops.  Leave my house?  So the cops can go through it?  Go down to the local school gym for shelter?  So I can be arrested?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This seems fishy. I mean, I know it's my bag of meth, but how are they supposed to know it's my bag of meth. How would I prove it? Not like there's a serial number on it.

Fark it, I'll give it a shot anyways.
 
invictus2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In before a certain Farker states as a fact that all cops are bilingual combat vets with a master degree





Fark user imageView Full Size

Semper Fudge
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I haven't been on any golf courses bc I'm not bougie like that
I'm a man of the people, I smoke meth in the gutter where all are welcome
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't think this is cute. I think this is a good reason to see police as ugly farking jerks. It's not creative police work. It's equivalent of being a bully.
This is no different than inviting a girl to a party when in fact you don't like her and no one else likes her.
So basically you've reduced police work to being an asshole teenager making fun of people at school.


Don't forget the unprovoked murders!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.